Pro-democracy activists planning another rally after prosecution delayed | The Thaiger

Protests
Pro-democracy activists planning another rally after prosecution delayed
The leaders of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group are planning another rally, after the Office of the Attorney General pushed back an appointment with 18 activists to March 8. The 18 are being summoned to the OAG to hear charges of sedition and lèse majesté, following rallies at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on September 19 and 20.
They include prominent protest leaders, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (“Rung”), Panupong Jadnok (“Mike”), Jatupat Boonpattararaksa (“Pai”), Chukiat Saengwong (“Justin”), Attapon Buapat, and musician, Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpa (“Ammy”).
Nation Thailand reports that supporters of the 18 gathered at the OAG yesterday, but were kept back by a cordon of police officers. Meanwhile, Panusaya and Panupong have declared their faith in the justice system and say their protests will continue. Panusaya says security will be improved at the next rally.
“We studied lessons from the violence during the protest in front of the Supreme Court on February 13, and we promise that security will be tightened at the next demonstration.”
Meanwhile, it’s understood the OAG also plans to charge 13 protesters on March 25 for their participation in a protest held at the German Embassy last October.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Rescue workers called to remove iron ring from man’s “finger” – VIDEO
Rescue workers in Bangkok received an unusual call for help from a hospital in the Nong Khaem district of the capital on Sunday. A caller from the Luang Phor Taweesak Chutinataro Uthit Hospital reported that they needed help treating a man who’d got his finger trapped in a metal ring.
However, Nation Thailand reports that when rescue workers arrived at the hospital, it was in fact the man’s penis that was stuck inside an iron ring. The hospital did not have the necessary equipment to remove the item, which was around 2 millimetres in thickness (the ring, that is).
A rescue worker explains how the ring was removed – VIDEO: Khaosod TV
Prasit Nildam from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation says the man’s penis was inflamed and it took them nearly 2 hours to cut the ring off. It’s understood the unnamed (no surprise there) patient is between 25 and 30 years of age and had been engaged in a sexual experiment gone wrong. The volunteer team says this is the second time they’ve had to deal with this type of misadventure.
The Thaiger also recalls a similar story from 2 years ago, featuring a 51 year old Thai woman and a cucumber. And, despite everything else going on in the world at the time, this proved the most popular story of 2019, garnering 151,000 views on our website.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Human trafficking ‘gang’ arrested over Samut Sakhon outbreak | VIDEO
But are they scapegoats? Nearly 2 months after the Samut Sakhon outbreak put Thailand’s previously excellent Covid 19 record to the test, a series of people are now being rounded up and arrested as the key people behind the outbreak.
A 45 year old Thai woman, known as Jay Phet, has been arrested for acquiring illegal Burmese migrants, getting them over the border… undetected, and then sending them to the Central Seafood Markets along the coast of Samut Sakhon province, just south west of Bangkok.
Now we know that upwards of 12,000 people have been tested and confirmed positive with Covid 19 in Thailand’s biggest lockdown since the start of the outbreak.
It’s been well documented in the past that the owners of these markets, some of them very large multi-national companies, have long employed many of these illegal migrants, knowingly or unknowingly understanding that they were unregistered and unrecorded.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid lockdown in Pathum Thani district, just north of Bangkok | VIDEO
Whilst migrant dormitories and parts of the seafood markets in Samut Sakhon remain either in complete lockdown or as restricted areas, and the affected gambling dens in Rayong have magically disappeared, the focus of the current Covid outbreak has now turned to Pathum Thani… just north of Bangkok and probably better known as the province that hosts the Buddhist Dhammakaya cult and its famous flying saucer-shaped temple.
Now the Pathum Thani Provincial Governor has ordered the lock down of two markets and nine commercial buildings until February 25. Why? Well 221 people have now been found to be infected with Covid-19 since last Tuesday, February 9. The 2 markets are the Suchart and Pornpat markets.
Wet markets and adjacent commercial buildings in Tanya Buri, just north of Don Muang Airport, are now under complete lockdown… people can’t enter or leave the areas.
All public gatherings and activities are banned.
Tim Newton reports for The Thaiger.
