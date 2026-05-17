Satun man shoots ex-wife dead, then turns gun on himself

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 60 year old man shot his 58 year old ex-wife dead at her rental home in Thung Nui subdistrict, Khuan Kalong district, Satun, on May 16, before returning to his residence 1km away and turning the gun on himself.

Police arrived to find the woman with three gunshot wounds to the chest. She had served as both village health volunteer chairman and women’s group chairman in the area. The ex-husband was later found dead from a gunshot wound to the head, with a 9mm firearm nearby. A note left at the scene read: ‘If I can’t have her, no one else will.’

The couple had divorced but remained in contact for the sake of their two children.

The village head said the man worked in rubber and durian plantations and was known for heavy drinking and jealousy, which frequently led to violent behaviour. The woman, by contrast, was active in volunteer work.

Police confirmed the man had a long history of violence toward his ex-wife. He was charged with attempted murder against her in 2010 and faced a criminal case last year for snatching a necklace from her.

The bodies have been sent for autopsies, and investigations are ongoing. The family will hold religious ceremonies for the deceased in due course, reported KhaoSod.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help. Related Articles Illegal cat medicine operation busted in Samut Prakan

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