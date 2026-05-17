Heavy rain warning issued for 40 Thai provinces on May 17

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for today, forecasting heavy rainfall across 40 provinces, including Bangkok and surrounding areas. A strong southwest monsoon affecting the upper Andaman Sea is driving the conditions, with rain expected to cover 60% of affected regions.

Residents are advised to watch out for flash floods and overflow, particularly near mountains, waterways, and low-lying areas. Health precautions are also recommended during the period of changing conditions.

In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach 2 to 3 metres, with thunderstorm areas seeing waves exceeding three metres. The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising higher during storms. Mariners should navigate with care and avoid stormy areas, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to stay ashore, reported KhaoSod.

The forecast runs from 6am today to 6am tomorrow.

North Thailand

Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures range from 23 to 26°C at night and 34 to 37°C during the day.

Northeast Thailand

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, and Bueng Kan. Temperatures range from 24 to 27°C at night and 33 to 36°C during the day.

Central Thailand

Thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan and Uthai Thani. Temperatures range from 24 to 26°C to 35 to 38°C.

East Thailand

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok and Prachin Buri. Temperatures range from 25 to 29°C to 32 to 36°C. Coastal waves will reach 1 to 2 metres, higher during storms.

South Thailand (eastern coast)

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Phetchaburi and Surat Thani. Temperatures range from 23 to 26°C to 34 to 36°C.

South Thailand (western coast)

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with extreme rain in Ranong and Phang Nga. Temperatures range from 23 to 26°C to 30 to 34°C.

Bangkok and Vicinity

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with localised heavy rain. Temperatures range from 26 to 28°C to 35 to 37°C. Residents are urged to stay vigilant throughout the day.

Stay updated on Thailand weather news with The Thaiger.