Missing Kanchanaburi woman found dead in staged suicide case

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 17, 2026, 11:59 AM
286 2 minutes read
Missing Kanchanaburi woman found dead in staged suicide case | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo via Thairath

A woman who had been missing for four days was found dead on May 15 behind a sugar factory in Ban Kao subdistrict, Mueang district, Kanchanaburi, after her neighbour confessed to killing her and staging a suicide.

The woman, identified as 44 year old Kesa, was last heard from at around 6am on May 10, when she called her former husband, 41 year old Singhan.

Singhan told police that he and Kesa remained in contact about their child despite separating. He said he became concerned when she stopped responding because she would not normally disappear without explanation.

After relatives were unable to contact her, they posted appeals on social media and searched for her for more than four days.

Police were alerted around midday on May 15 after woodcutters found Kesa’s body behind the sugar factory. The body was found hanging from a tree with a rope around the neck.

A missing Kanchanaburi woman was found dead behind a sugar factory after police said her neighbour staged the killing as suicide.
Photo via DailyNews

Police said the body had started to decompose and a strong odour was reported throughout the area. They also found underwear and the victim’s mobile phone near the scene, leading them to suspect the case may have involved a staged killing.

Relatives said the condition of the scene appeared suspicious. The victim’s niece said Kesa was wearing a shirt that belonged to her, and that the way the body was found made relatives believe the scene had been staged.

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The niece said relatives initially suspected two men: Kesa’s boyfriend, whom she dated after separating from her former husband, and a neighbour living about four rooms away.

She added that two days before Kesa disappeared, she heard her aunt arguing loudly with the neighbour.

A missing Kanchanaburi woman was found dead behind a sugar factory after police said her neighbour staged the killing as suicide.
Photo via Thairath

Police later inspected Kesa’s rented room in Ban Kao and identified both men as people who may have been connected to the case.

Investigators then focused on the neighbour because of his suspicious behaviour, including information that he regularly carried a knife.

At around 3.30pm yesterday, May 16, police obtained an arrest warrant for 44 year old Somror, the neighbour living nearby.

Thairath reported that Somror confessed during questioning. He allegedly claimed the incident followed an argument while drinking alcohol, which led him to plan the attack.

Somror remains in police custody as legal proceedings continue. He faces charges of rape and premeditated murder, while police are still questioning his wife to determine whether she had any involvement in the case.

A missing Kanchanaburi woman was found dead behind a sugar factory after police said her neighbour staged the killing as suicide.
Photo via MGR Online

In a similar incident, a Thai man admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend at an apartment in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district and staging her death as a suicide after first saying she had hanged herself from an air-conditioning compressor.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 17, 2026, 11:59 AM
286 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.