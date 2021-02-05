Thailand blocks natural borders following Myanmar coup, bounty for human traffickers increases | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand blocks natural borders following Myanmar coup, bounty for human traffickers increases
With thousands of Burmese people expected to flee to Thailand following the military coup in Myanmar, Thai immigration police say they have blocked at least 7 natural border passageways. Thai immigration police chief Sompong Chingduang says he estimates around 400,000 Burmese migrants are looking to enter Thailand, adding that the bounty for the arrest of human traffickers has increased.
“We have learned that the bounty offered for the arrest of Myanmar human traffickers has risen to 15,000 baht per person, while that of Chinese traffickers has risen to 50,000 baht per person. Police have been told to be on the lookout for these labour traffickers.”
Sompong says he’s concerned that an influx of illegal migrants will cause another Covid-19 outbreak. Just earlier this week, a Royal Thai Army commander played down the risk of a surge of illegal migrants fleeing Myanmar and reassured the public that anyone trying to enter Thailand will be arrested.
“We are closely monitoring the situation. Burmese people themselves may not be affected, but I told soldiers to step up inspections at the border in case Burmese politicians or VIPs enter into the country to hide.”
Thais started worrying about the virus reaching Thailand when Myanmar reported a spike in cases back in mid-September. Over the next month, as infections continued to spread, Thai authorities tightened patrol along the border and used barbed wire to block natural passageways.
After the major outbreak at the Samut Sakhon seafood market, infecting hundreds of Burmese migrants, the Royal Thai Army admitted that they cannot stop border breaches and keep people from entering illegally.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Clinical trials confirm AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective
The following is a news release from biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Thailand secured 61 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, developed in partnership with Oxford University. With European Union’s newly-imposed restrictions on Covid-19 vaccine exports, AstraZeneca will now send a batch of 150,000 doses of its vaccine to Thailand from a factory in Asia, rather than from Italy like initially planned.
The primary analysis of the Phase III clinical trials from the UK, Brazil and South Africa, published as a preprint in The Lancet confirmed COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, with no severe cases and no hospitalisations, more than 22 days after the first dose.
Resultsdemonstrated vaccine efficacy of 76% (CI: 59% to 86%) after the first dose, with protection maintained to the second dose. With an inter-dose interval of 12 weeks or more, vaccine efficacy increased to 82% (CI: 63%, 92%).
The analysis also showed the potential for the vaccine to reduce asymptomatic transmission of the virus, based on weekly swabs obtained from volunteers in the UK trial. The data showed that PCR positive readings were reduced by 67% (CI: 49%, 78%) after a single dose, and 50% (CI: 38% to 59%) after the two dose regimen, supporting a substantial impact on transmission of the virus.
The primary analysis for efficacy was based on 17,177 participants accruing 332 symptomatic cases from the Phase III UK (COV002), Brazil (COV003) and South Africa (COV005) trials led by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, a further 201 cases than previously reported.
Sir Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: “This primary analysis reconfirms that our vaccine prevents severe disease and keeps people out of hospital. In addition, extending the dosing interval not only boosts the vaccine’s efficacy, but also enables more people to be vaccinated upfront. Together with the new findings on reduced transmission, we believe this vaccine will have a real impact on the pandemic.”
Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, and co-author of the paper, said: “These new data provide an important verification of the interim data that has helped regulators such as the MHRA in the UK and elsewhere around the world to grant the vaccine emergency use authorisation. It also helps to support the policy recommendation made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation for a 12-week prime-boost interval, as they look for the optimal approach to roll out, and reassures us that people are protected 22 days after a single dose of the vaccine.”
Data will continue to be analysed and shared with regulators around the world to support their ongoing rolling reviews for emergency supply or conditional approval during the health crisis. AstraZeneca is also seeking Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization for an accelerated pathway to vaccine availability in low-income countries.
The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions (two-eight degrees Celsius/36-46 degrees Fahrenheit) for at least six months and administered within existing healthcare settings.
AstraZeneca continues to engage with governments, international organisations and collaborators around the world to ensure broad and equitable access to the vaccine at no profit for the duration of the pandemic.
COV002
COV002 is a single-blinded, multi-centre, randomised, controlled Phase II/III trial assessing the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of AZD1222 in 12,390 participants in the UK. Trial participants to date are aged 18 years or over, who are healthy or have medically stable chronic diseases and are at increased risk for being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Participants receive one or two intramuscular doses of a half dose (~2.5 x1010 viral particles) or full dose (~5×1010 viral particles) of AZD1222 or comparator, meningococcal vaccine MenACWY. Participants have blood samples drawn and clinical assessments for safety as well as immunogenicity at multiple timepoints up to one year post-vaccination. Suspected cases presenting with compatible symptoms were tested for virological confirmation by COVID-19 PCR. In addition, weekly swabbing is done for detection of infection and assessment of vaccine efficacy against infection.
COV003
COV003 is a single-blinded, multi-centre, randomised, controlled Phase III trial assessing the safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity of AZD1222 in 10,300 participants in Brazil. Trial participants to date are aged 18 years or over, who are healthy or have medically stable chronic diseases and are at increased risk for being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Participants are randomised to receive two intramuscular doses of a full dose (~5×1010 viral particles) of AZD1222 or comparator, meningococcal vaccine MenACWY as first dose and a saline placebo as second dose. Participants have blood samples drawn and clinical assessments for safety as well as immunogenicity at multiple timepoints up to one year post-vaccination. Suspected cases presenting with compatible symptoms were tested for virological confirmation by COVID-19 PCR.
COV005
COV005 is a blinded, multi-centre, randomised, controlled Phase I/II trial assessing the safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity of AZD1222 in 2,070 participants in South Africa. Trial participants are aged 18-65 years, who are living with or without HIV, are randomised to receive two intramuscular doses of AZD1222 at 5-7.5 x1010 viral particles or saline placebo. Participants had blood samples drawn and clinical assessments for safety as well as immunogenicity at multiple timepoints up to one year post-vaccination. Regular COVID-19 PCR testing is performed up to one year post-vaccination.
COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, formerly AZD1222
COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech. It uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein. After vaccination, the surface spike protein is produced, priming the immune system to attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus if it later infects the body.
In addition to the programme led by Oxford University, AstraZeneca is conducting a large trial in the US and globally. In total, Oxford University and AstraZeneca expect to enrol up to 60,000 participants globally.
The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has already been granted conditional marketing authorisation or emergency use in close to 50 countries, spanning four continents including in the EU, a number of Latin American countries, India, Morocco and the UK.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
World
LA artist behind portrait of murdered Thai man condemns surge in racist violence
The US artist behind a portrait of an elderly Thai man who died after a brutal attack outside his San Francisco home, has voiced his disgust and sadness at the rise in anti-Asian sentiment in the US. Los Angeles artist Jonathan D. Chang drew the portrait of 84 year old Vicha Ratanapakdee and posted it on Instagram as a tribute to the murder victim.
“My condolences to the family of Vicha Ratanapakdee. I hope justice will be served.”
Since then, the image has been adopted by social media users campaigning for an end to the rise in anti-Asian racism that has worsened since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The portrait has garnered thousands of “likes”, with netizens adopting it as their profile picture to highlight the rise in violence again Asians and Asian Americans.
Meanwhile, in Thailand, there has been growing outrage on social media, with the hashtags #Asiansarehuman and #justiceforvicha trending on Twitter today.
Chang, who was born in Taiwan and has lived in the US since he was a toddler, says he was outraged by the attack on Vicha, which was caught on CCTV. 19 year old Antoine Watson and a 20 year old female, Maylasia Goo, were subsequently arrested, although Goo has since been released without charge.
“I felt really disgusted, angry and sad when I saw that video. As you know Asians really hold our elders to the highest regard. To see someone attack an 84-year-old grandpa like that really shocked me.”
The United Nations says there have been over 1,800 racist incidents against Asian-Americans during an 8 week period ending in May 2020. US President Joe Biden has already signed an executive order for government agencies to fight the rise in racially-motivated attacks against Asians and Pacific Islanders.
“Today, I’m directing federal agencies to combat the resurgence of xenophobia, particularly against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, that we’ve seen skyrocket during this pandemic. This is unacceptable and it’s un-American.”
SOURCE: Coconuts
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
A Thai fisherman man found a 7.6 gram orange pearl that is supposedly worth millions of baht on a beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat. A potential buyer even plans to fly to Thailand and undergo a 14-day quarantine to see the pearl in person.
In the same province just a couple months ago, another Thai man struck it rich when he found a big load of whale vomit worth more than $4.2 million USD. Yes… whale vomit. The hardened bile is known as the more elegant name “ambergris.” The so-called “floating gold” is so expensive because it’s used as a fixative in perfume.
For Haschai Niyomdecha, who found the orange pearl, he says he went looking for pearls on Koh Phet beach after a calling from a spirit who, he says, was helping him out of poverty. Haschai, from the Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima, says an old man with a long beard and dressed in white came to him the night before in his dreams and told him to visit the beach because there was a gift waiting for him.
When Haschai woke up, he went down to the beach. He walked along the coast and picked up 3 oysters, Thai media reports. He waited until he got home to open them. When he pried open an oyster, a large orange pearl. It appeared to be a marble and was about the same diameter as a 5 baht coin.
Media reports say the gem is a Melo pearl which is found in the Melo Melo sea snail rather than an oyster. However, Thai media reports the pearl was found in an oyster and photos show the pearl in an oyster shell.
Haschai has already gotten offers of 1 million baht and 5 million baht for the pearl. But Haschai has refused both offers and will check the authenticity. If the pearl is a genuine Melo pearl, then it’s worth at least 10 million baht, Haschai says.
SOURCES: Thai Residents| Daily Mail
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand blocks natural borders following Myanmar coup, bounty for human traffickers increases
Clinical trials confirm AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective
CCSA Update: 586 new Covid-19 cases, 95% in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok reports slight uptick
Party Covid-Cluster: Celebrity says alcohol was “secretly” brought to rooftop bar, breaking Bangkok’s booze ban
LA artist behind portrait of murdered Thai man condemns surge in racist violence
Man arrested in northeast Thailand, accused of producing fake bank notes
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Krabi mayor hopeful tourism crisis will be over soon
Thailand to receive additional AstraZeneca jabs from Asia factory, amid EU export row
Officials introduce stricter “seal and bubble” measures for Samut Sakhon factory workers
HM the King donates 2 tonnes of pet food to Soi Dog Foundation
Ask The Thais | EP.3 | Ladyboys, Covid situation, Bad Students’ protest
Police seize 500,000 baht worth of illegal whitening cream in multiple raids
Muay Thai trainer opens restaurant to make up for losses during pandemic
Thailand News Today | Vaccine schedule for Thailand and new train hub | February 4
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
UPDATE: “Hundreds” of investors caught in alleged Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Visa Emergency Extension extended to May 30 this year for stranded tourists
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
TAT’s new tourism strategy is “SEXY”
Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month
Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company
Lights, camera, Covid – Tourism Ministry wants film crews to come to Thailand now
Koh Pha Ngan partygoers and organiser get a fine and suspended sentences
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Pattaya2 days ago
UPDATE: “Hundreds” of investors caught in alleged Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
- Thailand3 days ago
TAT’s new tourism strategy is “SEXY”
- Thailand2 days ago
Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company
- Pattaya3 days ago
Elderly expat dies after falling from Pattaya condominium
- Crime2 days ago
Elderly Thai man killed in violent attack in California
- Business3 days ago
Pattaya launches “Welcome Back to Pattaya” campaign to bring back tourists
- Crime2 days ago
Pattaya banker detained on theft charges, allegedly defrauded local expats in investment scam
- Bangkok3 days ago
BTS gives city officials an ultimatum: Pay its debt or Skytrain’s Green Line will shut down