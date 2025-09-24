China donates rescue boat to strengthen Phuket disaster aid

Donation aims to boost foundation’s capacity for emergency response

September 24, 2025
Pictures courtesy of MGR Online

The Chinese Consul-General in Songkhla donated a rescue boat and equipment worth over 500,000 baht to the Phuket Kusontham Foundation for disaster relief.

The handover ceremony took place at 11.30am today, September 24, at the Kusontham Phuket Foundation headquarters. Wang Zhijian, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Songkhla, presented the boat and equipment to the foundation in front of local officials and media.

The donation included a boat with an engine and a range of disaster relief tools. It was formally received by Lek Tantiwongpaisan, President of the Kusontham Phuket Foundation, alongside the board of directors. Witnesses included Phuket Town District Chief Pairoj Srilamul, Phuket City Mayor Supachok Laongphet, and representatives from the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office.

Lek was grateful for the donation, saying it would significantly strengthen the foundation’s ability to respond to emergencies.

“This boat will be used for search and rescue, water rescue, and disaster relief missions. It will play an important role in protecting people’s lives and property.”

The foundation, which has long provided rescue and relief services in Phuket, confirmed that the donation will be fully utilised for public benefit. Officials added that the support reflects the strong friendship between China and Thailand.

“This contribution demonstrates the goodwill of the People’s Republic of China towards the people of Phuket and Thailand. It will help enhance the foundation’s capacity to serve the community during times of crisis.”

Consul-General Wang highlighted the importance of cooperation in disaster preparedness and praised the foundation’s commitment to protecting locals. He said that Phuket’s vulnerability to flooding and other natural disasters makes such support crucial, reported MGR Online.

The new equipment is expected to be deployed in future rescue operations, particularly during floods, storms and maritime emergencies that frequently impact the island and surrounding provinces.

The Phuket Kusontham Foundation said that it will continue to work closely with local and international partners to improve its response capabilities and ensure the safety of residents and tourists.

