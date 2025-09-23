Bhumjaithai bets big on Phuket with 3 fresh candidates

The Bhumjaithai Party has announced three candidates who will contest Phuket constituencies in the next general election as it targets seats in the South.

The move is part of the party’s ambitious drive to capture 30 seats across South Thailand.

At a press conference yesterday, September 22, senior party figure Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn joined Supachai Jaisamut, Bhumjaithai’s legal team leader, to present the new line-up. The candidates are Ploytalay Luksamisaengchan, a former Democrat executive; Sanakorn Keesin, a former deputy mayor of Patong; and Wiwat Jindapol, a former Phuket provincial councillor.

Supachai said the three would work closely with Bhumjaithai in preparation for polls expected within the next six months. Phiphat stressed that candidate recruitment had already taken place across all three Phuket constituencies, adding that transport issues on the island would be a key campaign focus.

Highlighting chronic traffic congestion, Phiphat argued that Bhumjaithai’s control of the Transport Ministry could deliver solutions. He underscored Phuket’s role as Thailand’s second-largest tourism revenue earner after Bangkok, insisting that stronger policies were needed to boost income and reinforce its global standing.

In the 2023 general election, the now-defunct Move Forward Party, reorganised as the People’s Party, swept all of Phuket’s seats. Beyond the island, Phiphat has been tasked with candidate selection in 14 southern provinces, revealing that several hopefuls in Songkhla and Trang have already joined Bhumjaithai.

In Trang, former MP Somchai Losathapornpipit has confirmed his readiness to run in at least two constituencies, while talks continue in Nakhon Si Thammarat and the three southernmost border provinces.

Phiphat reiterated the party’s target of 30 southern seats. He said that infrastructure upgrades, such as expanding highways to four lanes, were vital for regional development.

“All preparations for candidacy will be wrapped up by mid-next month.”

Responding to criticism that the recruitment drive could breach Bhumjaithai’s memorandum of agreement with the People’s Party over forming a government, Phiphat dismissed the concerns.

“Every party is already gearing up. It might be a little too late if we wait until after the House is dissolved to start candidacy preparations.”

Ploytalay said her departure from the Democrat Party stemmed from internal rifts and praised Bhumjaithai’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis under Anutin Charnvirakul, who is now prime minister, reported Bangkok Post.

Wiwat declared his determination to return after a failed campaign, while Sanakorn pointed to years of local administrative experience and voiced confidence in Bhumjaithai’s policies.