Court of Appeal extends OAG deadline in Thaksin lese majeste case

The Court of Appeal has granted the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) until October 22 to appeal the lese majeste case of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The Criminal Court acquitted Thaksin of the charge on August 22, but the OAG formally requested more time to prepare an appeal. The extension was confirmed in an OAG statement released on Monday, September 22.

Concurrently, on the same day, representatives from the People and Student Network for the Reform of Thailand and the Dhamma Team, joined by supporters, submitted a petition at the OAG’s Chaeng Wattana headquarters.

The groups urged prosecutors to pursue not only the lese majeste charge but also offences under the Computer Crime Act.

The Nation reported that the petition was led by Pichit Chaimongkol and Puangtip Boonsanong, who called for the OAG to file an appeal and to ensure deadlines were extended if necessary.

OAG spokesperson Sakkasem Nisaiyok, who received the petition, confirmed that the appeal period had already been extended to October 22. He said the petition would be forwarded to the attorney general for further consideration.

Previously, on September 15, Thaksin’s lawyer confirmed the former prime minister has not requested detention outside prison. Winyat Chartmontree, his legal counsel, said any application would only be made in line with Department of Corrections procedures.

Speaking after a family visit at Klong Prem Central Prison, Winyat noted that Thaksin is being held under standard conditions in the elderly inmates’ ward, without special privileges. He added that Thaksin suffers from chronic health issues, including high blood pressure and stress, but is making efforts to manage his health.

In terms of Thaksin’s health, the Corrections Department said the former premier was briefly moved to the Corrections Hospital on September 19 for a check-up after reporting fatigue and body pain.

He was returned to Klong Prem Prison the same day, with officials confirming his health is stable despite cervical spondylosis and some anxiety.