American mother reunites with missing daughter after viral Bangkok road incident

An American woman reunited with her family after she stood in the middle of Asok-Din Daeng Road in Bangkok and blocked traffic on Wednesday, November 12.

A video of the woman went viral on Thai social media yesterday, November 13. In the footage, the foreign woman, wearing a black mini dress and no shoes, was seen standing in front of a blue hatchback in the right lane of the road.

It was raining at the time of the incident. Traffic, already heavy because of the rain, worsened when the woman blocked one of the lanes.

The driver of the vehicle was heard repeatedly honking the horn at the woman, but she did not move. A Thai food delivery rider approached her and asked her to move off the road for her own safety, but she did not pay any attention to him.

The outcome remained unclear as the footage did not show whether the woman had moved away from the vehicle’s path.

Speculation among netizens centred on the possibility that the foreign woman was under the influence of Flakka, a powerful synthetic drug nicknamed the zombie drug. Thai social media users frequently claim the drug causes users to become stiff, resulting in impaired movement.

Later, a Thai woman who claimed to be a friend of the woman in the video said in the comments section that she was a 31 year old American named Typhani, an officer in the US Air Force.

The friend said Typhani was scheduled to return to the United States on November 11, but suddenly jumped out of a car mid-journey while heading to the airport. Her parents searched for her and shared a Facebook post, with her mother appealing in the “Black in Thailand” group for information.

According to her mother, Typhani arrived in Bangkok on November 1 and kept in touch with the family until she disappeared on November 11. The last location she shared was an Airbnb accommodation in Soi Phahonyothin 29 in the Chatuchak area of Bangkok.

The mother added that the host of the accommodation later informed her that Typhani had been detained by police for blocking traffic on a Bangkok road. She urged anyone with information to contact the US Embassy, local police or herself.

Fortunately, the mother later updated the post to say that Typhani had been found safe with Thai police. However, Typhani was reportedly still in an unstable state of mind and refused to speak to her mother. Officers will take her for a mental health evaluation before her return to the United States.