Charter showdown: Court to rule on referendum timing

Who decides first—the people or politicians? High-stakes charter reform hangs in the balance

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
104 1 minute read
Charter showdown: Court to rule on referendum timing | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Siamrath

The Constitutional Court announced that it will deliver a landmark ruling on September 10, which could reshape how Thailand amends its constitution. At the heart of the case is a critical question: can Parliament greenlight a draft charter before the public has its say via referendum?

The legal dispute stems from urgent motions filed during a joint parliamentary session on March 17 by Senator Premsak Piayura and MP Wisut Chainarun. Their motions challenged the current process for constitutional reform, raising concerns about whether a referendum must precede or follow parliamentary approval of a new draft constitution.

In response, Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha formally submitted the matter to the Constitutional Court on March 21, seeking a definitive interpretation.

The court subsequently called for legal input from constitutional law experts and received written opinions addressing the matter. After reviewing the evidence, the court concluded that a full evidentiary hearing was unnecessary. It will instead proceed directly to oral deliberations before announcing its decision.

Charter showdown: Court to rule on referendum timing | News by Thaiger
Photo of Premsak Piayura courtesy of The Standard

“The court has accepted the legal arguments and documentation as sufficient to move forward without a full hearing,” a court spokesperson said. “A ruling will be issued on Tuesday, September 10, at 9.30am.”

The court will rule on two pivotal questions. First, as raised by Dr Premsak, can a national referendum on whether the country wants a new constitution occur after Parliament has already approved a draft? And if so, can that referendum be held concurrently with a vote to approve the draft itself?

Charter showdown: Court to rule on referendum timing | News by Thaiger
Photo of Wisut Chainarun courtesy of ประชาชาติธุรกิจ

Second, as submitted by Wisut, does Parliament have the authority to draft and vote on a proposal for a new constitution without first gauging public support through a referendum?

Related Articles

The verdict could have sweeping implications for future charter changes, especially amid ongoing calls for constitutional reform from civil society groups, Bangkok Post reported.

Legal scholars and political observers are closely watching the case, as it could clarify — or complicate — the delicate balance between public participation and parliamentary procedure in shaping the nation’s highest law.

Latest Thailand News
Koh Pha Ngan drone thieves nabbed for targeting tourist homes | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan drone thieves nabbed for targeting tourist homes

2 hours ago
Thai driver drags motorcyclist’s body into petrol station, denies collision | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver drags motorcyclist’s body into petrol station, denies collision

2 hours ago
Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes

2 hours ago
Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence

2 hours ago
Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network | Thaiger Thailand News

Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network

3 hours ago
2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket

3 hours ago
Thailand’s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses

3 hours ago
Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers

3 hours ago
Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025 | Thaiger Events

Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025

3 hours ago
Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM | Thaiger Bangkok News

Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM

3 hours ago
Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation | Thaiger Crime News

Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation

3 hours ago
Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims

3 hours ago
Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious | Thaiger Bangkok News

Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious

3 hours ago
Qantas passengers forced to surrender passports in Bangkok (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Qantas passengers forced to surrender passports in Bangkok (video)

4 hours ago
Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured

4 hours ago
Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident

4 hours ago
Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed

4 hours ago
Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway

4 hours ago
Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized | Thaiger Crime News

Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized

4 hours ago
Flood chaos fears as Chiang Mai braces for storm Wipha | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Flood chaos fears as Chiang Mai braces for storm Wipha

5 hours ago
Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom

5 hours ago
Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin

5 hours ago
Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up

5 hours ago
Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat

5 hours ago
Thailand puts brakes on 300 baht tourist fee | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand puts brakes on 300 baht tourist fee

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
104 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x