Protesters demand PM Paetongtarn resignation, deny coup support

Anti-government protesters have intensified demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, while also denying claims from the Pheu Thai Party and the People’s Party that they support a military coup.

The United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty group, which organised a large rally at the Victory Monument on Saturday, June 28, is pressuring PM Paetongtarn to step down following a leaked audio clip of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

This group’s emergence highlights significant developments in Thailand’s political landscape, drawing attention from both supporters and critics. However, attempts by opponents to associate the group with coup calls could hinder its growing popularity.

After the rally, organisers urged demonstrators to reconvene at Chamai Maruchet Bridge and join forces with the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand (NSPRT).

Bangkok Post reported that the group is demanding not only the prime minister’s immediate resignation but also the withdrawal of all coalition parties from the government. They oppose plans for government projects, including the establishment of casinos, the Land Bridge megaproject, and a proposed 99-year land lease scheme for foreign nationals.

Additionally, they call for a new constitution drafted independently of any state-appointed assembly.

Several leaders have denied advocating for a military coup, rejecting accusations from opponents. Instead, they urge supporters to prepare for sustained demonstrations if no political changes occur by July 1.

Pichit Chaimongkol, one of the group’s leaders, stated that both the government and opposition parties unfairly accuse them of supporting a coup when their focus is on pressuring Paetongtarn to resign.

Veteran protest leader Sondhi Limthongkul expressed his reluctance to see the situation worsen to a coup but told thousands at the rally he “won’t object if the military does something.” He opposed military governance, citing their poor track record, and advocated for civilian leadership.

Meanwhile, former red shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan, now a critic of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, pledged more action if Thaksin’s daughter remains in power.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub condemned coup calls, warning such actions could jeopardise national progress. The People’s Party also denounced any attempts to justify the protest as a coup on its Facebook page.