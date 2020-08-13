Connect with us

Politics

Authorities deny stalking student activists, deny arrest imminent

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Authorities deny stalking student activists, deny arrest imminent | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok Jack
    • follow us in feedly

Student activists said today they were stalked by what they believed were plainclothes police officers at their residence overnight. Pro-democracy campaigner Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, who is the spokesperson for the Student Union of Thailand, said on her Facebook that she saw several men loitering around her dormitory near Thammasat University’s Rangsit Campus, while another activist, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, reported that several men were seen in front of his residence. He says he believes they were standing by to arrest him. Police deny any involvement.

“I’ve been told that there are plainclothes police officers waiting in front of my dormitory,” Panusaya said. “They’re preparing to arrest me and Parit at 5am because he is angry.”

She told her supporters to remain resilient and keep pushing the agenda she introduced onstage at the Monday’s anti-government rally held inside the university. Thammasat University Student Union also issued a warning to students staying near her residence to stay inside, adding that “student security guards” were dispatched to the scene.

The arrests had not taken place as of publication time. The student union says the men they believed to be plainclothes officers left the area at around 2am, after the incident caught widespread attention on social media.

Regional police commander Ampon Buarubporn said he has no knowledge of the alleged operation. He says his force was not mobilised to the scene last night, except for several patrol officers, which he said was is normal routine.

“I checked with the local units and they said there was no order to arrest them. There were only patrol officers last night, which was part of the normal routine to keep the community safe.”

Ampon said no one has been charged so far for the Monday’s protest, though he added that investigators are gathering evidence for a possible prosecution.

Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan also denied knowledge of the rumoured arrests, and said the students were being overly imaginative.

“No, there’s not. It’s all in their heads.”

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 13, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    These female students should take photographs of them on their mobile phone and post them on social media.
    Claim they are sexual perverts.

    lol

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises

Jack Burton

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Wishuda Vittayasinthana, a 37 year old businesswoman, was interrogated at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Police Station yesterday following a major traffic incident on Tuesday night. She told police she went out drinking due to business stress before crashing her Mercedes into a motorcycle at Khae Rai Intersection around 10pm. In a panic, she lost control of the car and rammed into more vehicles and passersby as she was being chased by the original motorcycle owner and police. She said was afraid of being attacked by the people whose vehicles she hit, so she didn’t stop. She told the officers that she […]

Continue Reading

Politics

PM denies, downplays protesters’ harassment claims

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

PM denies, downplays protesters&#8217; harassment claims | The Thaiger
PHOTO: thaivisa

PM Prayut Chan-ocha today downplayed student protestors’ claims that his government was stalking and harassing them. Student activists, Panusaya (Roong) Sithijirawattanakul, spokesperson for the Thailand Student Union and Parit (Penguin) Chiwarak posted this morning that they were about to be arrested by government authorities at 5am, but no arrests were made. “Anyone can post anything online. They said they are being followed by officials but have any arrests been made yet?” Prayut said that if the protesters broke the law the government must prosecute accordingly, but pointed out that many people are against the government enforcing laws on students. “They […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Police: No foul play in Vorayuth witness’s death

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Police: No foul play in Vorayuth witness&#8217;s death | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Police today ruled out the possibility of murder in the death of a key witness in Red Bull drinks heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s hit-and-run case. The regional police commander in Chiang Mai, where the witness died in a motorcycle incident last month, said new autopsy results found no trace of any suspicious substance apart from alcohol in Jaruchart Mardthong’s body. Investigators ruled his death a drunk driving incident. A high concentration (218 milligrams) of alcohol was found in his bloodstream. “All the evidence suggested that it was an accident. We also found no evidence which suggests the driver of the […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending