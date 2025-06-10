Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident

Repeat offender escalates chaos with violent outburst after brief release

Bright Choomanee
A 30 year old man was re-arrested after assaulting a traffic police officer in Pran Buri district, central Thailand. The incident occurred following his release from custody, where he was initially detained for causing public disturbances under the influence of alcohol.

Upon release, Panya became irate due to the absence of transport home and assaulted the officer, resulting in further charges.

The injured officer, Police Lieutenant Arthit Khwanthong, sustained swelling on his face from multiple punches. Yesterday, June 9, Panya was released after a night in custody, as his behaviour had calmed. However, after being let go, he grew angry when not provided with transportation home.

While exiting the police station, Panya threw a water bottle at a traffic booth on Phet Kasem Road. Two officers inside the booth confronted him, leading to an argument.

Panya, still upset about being detained without a ride home, escalated the situation by physically attacking Lt. Arthit, resulting in a scuffle until Pran Buri police intervened to restrain him.

Lt. Arthit later sought medical attention and reported the incident to the investigators. Pran Buri Police Station Commander, Police Colonel Hongprom Wissitchanachai, explained that Panya had been initially detained due to reports of erratic behaviour and suspected weapon possession. Upon investigation, no weapon was found but his intoxication led to his overnight detention.

The following morning, Panya appeared calm and was released. However, his subsequent actions, including damaging a security camera in the holding cell, led to his re-arrest.

The police are investigating potential causes for his behaviour, including stress or drug use. Panya now faces charges for assaulting an officer and property damage.

Witnesses described Panya’s behaviour as frenzied, akin to someone under the influence of drugs. They reported seeing the altercation unfold as police attempted to prevent him from approaching the officer before the assault occurred, reported KhaoSod.

Crime News

