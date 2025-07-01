Police boat capsizes in Loei River chase, officer missing

Tense scenes unfold as rescue teams battle currents in ongoing rescue

Police yesterday were in pursuit of a suspect involved in a serious crime in Loei province. During the chase, a police boat capsized in the strong currents of the Loei River, leading to the disappearance of Police Lieutenant Roengsak Khokkhiew, who remains unaccounted for.

Police investigators were examining a burglary incident, yesterday, June 30 at 3pm, at a scrap shop in Baan Kang Pla, Chaiyaphuek subdistrict, Mueang Loei district. Upon questioning a suspect who identified himself as Wasan, the suspect fled by jumping into the river. Officers pursued him along the riverbank.

During the chase, two officers commandeered a boat to follow the suspect, who was preliminarily identified as 25 year old Yotsaran Chanta. Yotsaran was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by Loei Provincial Court, number 259/2566, dated August 25, 2023, for charges related to the indecent assault of a minor under 15 years of age.

As the officers navigated through the rapid waters near a stone quarry, their boat overturned. While one officer managed to swim to safety, Lieutenant Roengsak, who was serving as the Deputy Inspector at Mueang Loei Police Station, disappeared in the turbulent waters. Search efforts are ongoing, but Lieutenant Roengsak has yet to be located, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a military officer has gone missing after a patrol boat overturned in the powerful currents of the Mekong River. The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has launched an urgent search effort and pledged full support to the officer’s family.

On June 11, Air Vice Marshal Praphas Sonjaidee, RTAF spokesperson, confirmed the incident occurred during an anti-narcotics operation near the border—part of an ongoing mission targeting drug smuggling along the Mekong.

The accident took place on June 10 in Ban Bung Khilek, Na Waeng subdistrict, Khemmarat district, Ubon Ratchathani province, when the boat reportedly struck a submerged rock and capsized amid strong river currents.

