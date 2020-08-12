Politics
University protesters’ comments may be prosecuted
Monday night’s anti-government rally at Thammasat University is said to have risked “offending the Monarchy”, sparking fears that it could trigger violent confrontations between royalists and their opponents. Comments made by protesters at the university’s campus in Pathum Thani may have violated Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lèse-majesté law. Students announced a set of 10 demands, including changes to the country’s highest institution, Section 112 and royal prerogatives.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday said that the government has been monitoring the situation and admitted he’s worried about it. He declined to comment on the protesters’ demands. Thammasat University issued a statement distancing itself from the protest and apologised for the rally. The university said the organisers asked for permission to hold the rally to push for their 3 original demands: constitutional amendments, the dissolution of the House and an end to the intimidation of critics of the government.
But, the university said, during the rally the protesters “acted and spoke beyond permitted bounds”, particularly on issues which were “delicate and sensitive to the feelings of the public at large”. Their actions went beyond permitted limits and were “the personal responsibility of the protesters”, the statement continued, since the organisers had struck an agreement with police beforehand.
Police will take legal action against all involved, particularly those who are not students of the university. The university says it is willing to cooperate and ensure justice. For its students who acted improperly during the rally, Thammasat will itself take action, based on facts and in line with its regulations.
The university has also pledged to prevent a recurrence of Monday’s incidents, saying from now it will ban political activities on its premises that risk violating the law. Its deputy dean apologised yesterday for comments made during the rally. He said the organisers had “failed to adhere to the agenda agreed upon” when they sought and obtained permission for the demonstration.
On October 6, 1976, soldiers, police and far-right groups surrounded the Thammasat University campus in Tha Prachan and killed dozens of student activists who had gathered to oppose the return of Field Marshal Thanom Kittikachorn, who was overthrown and fled Thailand after an October 1973 uprising. 1 of the reasons cited by the authorities to quell that rally was that activists had allegedly insulted the Monarchy.
The chairman of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship, warned in a Facebook broadcast on yesterday that any demands that “cross the line” will lead to a confrontation with the movement that seeks to protect the Monarchy. He predicted this would end up in an incident similar to the 1976 tragedy.
He added that the protesters’ 3 original demands are legitimate and likely to succeed.
“But crossing the line will render the student movement illegitimate and in the end, they will achieve nothing.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
PM planning to hear protesters’ grievances, expresses unease over certain demands
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says his administration is willing to hold a forum this month to give anti-government protesters a chance to air their grievances. But he’s drawn a line in the sand about the airing of “certain demands” for reform, viewed by some as criticism of the Thai monarchy. The PM is urging those protesting to remain within the boundaries of the law, warning them that they are not immune to prosecution otherwise. His remarks come following a large rally on Monday night at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus, just north of Bangkok. According to a report in Khaosod English, […]
Crime
Deputy AG in Vorayuth case resigns
The deputy attorney-general who endorsed public prosecutors’ decision not to prosecute Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya in the controversial hit-and run case which took the life of a senior police officer, has handed in his resignation. A statement released today from the Office of the Attorney-General announced that Deputy AG Nate Narksook has tendered his resignation letter to Attorney-General Wongsakul Kittipromwong, to indicate his honesty in the handling of the Vorayuth case. The resignation will only become effective after it’s approved by the AG. According to the statement, Narksook insists he performed his duty as assigned and endorsed the prosecutors’ […]
Politics
Leave the monarchy alone – Thai Minister warns protesters
Protest peacefully, but keep the Thai monarchy out of it – that’s the gist of a warning from the Digital Economy and Society Minister referring to recent political protests that have been raising questions about Thailand’s revered Head of State. Rallies by royalist students and opposition parties have ended without incident at this stage although there have been a number of arrests, charges and “attitude adjustment” lectures. Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta says that while it was “normal for people to hold different political opinions, they must not violate the rights of others nor offend the highest institution in the country”. “Protecting the […]
Malaysia returning vehicles left behind by Thais
Aviation Authority monitoring global Covid situation, no re-opening of Thai skies yet
Crane, “toppled by ghosts,” destroys Nakhon Si Thammarat shrine – VIDEO
British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations
Officials deny plans to make elderly drivers re-take tests in order to keep licences
Man found hanged in Kanchanaburi
Household debt on the rise, as Thailand’s economic index decreases
University protesters’ comments may be prosecuted
PM planning to hear protesters’ grievances, expresses unease over certain demands
Deputy AG in Vorayuth case resigns
Joe Biden appoints Kamala Harris as running mate in race for the White House
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit
Russia claims a breakthrough in the global Covid-19 vaccine race before completing testing
Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?
A Covid-19 vaccine “within 6 months”
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
Immigration police nab American, Thai wife for visa forgery, cannabis
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
Which Asian Country Googles Beer the Most?
Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
Vietnam battles new, more contagious Covid-19 strain
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
Alleged “Arab mafia” members arrested in Bangkok
Investigating officer changes his evidence AGAIN in “Boss” hit-and-run case
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
- Business3 days ago
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
- Bangkok2 days ago
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
- Pattaya4 days ago
Chon Buri, Pattaya battle growing homelessness
- Economy3 days ago
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
- ASEAN1 day ago
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline