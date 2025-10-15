Helmet row sparks blockade at Phuket company gate

Villagers staged a blockade at a company site in Phuket after a local was denied entry for not wearing a helmet, prompting swift police mediation.

A brief but tense confrontation between villagers and a private firm in Phuket came to a peaceful end after police intervened and cleared up a safety regulation dispute.

Yesterday morning, October 14, residents from a local community gathered outside the Thai Sarco company site in Wichit, blocking the entrance with their vehicles in protest. The dispute began when a villager attempting to cross the company’s property on his way to go fishing was stopped by security for not wearing a helmet — a safety requirement enforced by the company.

The villager then returned to his community and, according to police, mistakenly informed others that the company was barring all public access to the area. Within minutes, around five villagers assembled and parked their motorbikes and cars to block the access road into the facility.

Thai Sarco site manager Netnapa Sakulsan promptly reported the incident to Wichit Police. Deputy Police Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Wutthiwat Liangboonjinda led a team to the scene to mediate and defuse the situation.

“There were no fights or violence, only shouting. Once both sides understood each other, the villagers lifted the blockade and everything returned to normal.”

Police explained that the company was not denying public passage through the property but was merely enforcing helmet-wearing as part of its internal safety protocols. Once the villagers realised the misunderstanding, they removed the blockade without further issue, reported The Phuket News.

Operations at the Thai Sarco site resumed shortly afterwards, and no damage or injuries were reported.

Pol. Lt. Col. Wutthiwat praised both sides for their cooperation and urged members of the public to seek clarification before taking drastic action.

“It’s always better to talk first. This incident could have escalated, but fortunately, it didn’t.”