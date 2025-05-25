Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers

A police helicopter belonging to the National Police Office crashed yesterday, May 24, near Wat Nong Phang Phuey in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan district, resulting in the deaths of three people. The helicopter, a Bell 212, reportedly lost control after emitting smoke and losing parts.

The initial investigation revealed the passengers included three police officers: Police Lieutenant Colonel Prathueng Chulert, a pilot from the National Police’s aviation group; Police Lieutenant Songphon Boonchai, also a pilot; and Police Lieutenant Tinnakrit Suwannanoi, an aircraft technician. Locals reported seeing smoke and parts falling from the helicopter before it crashed and caught fire.

Currently, Sittichai Sawadsaen, the governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, along with Deputy Governor Kittipong Sukphakakul and other officials, are investigating the incident. Rescue services, police, and relevant agencies are working to clear the site.

Police Major General Amnat Dechbunluang, commander of the Police Aviation Division, stated the helicopter was returning from a mission in southern Thailand, planned to refuel in Chumphon and Phetchaburi, but lost contact five minutes after communicating with air traffic control in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Preliminary reports suggest engine failure, smoke emission, and parts detachment may have caused the crash. The officers are considered to have died in the line of duty and will be honoured accordingly, reported KhaoSod.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the bodies are being prepared for autopsy at Hua Hin Hospital. Police Major General Nakarin Sukonthawit mentioned that investigators will work with related agencies to examine the crash site, interview witnesses, and await autopsy results to uncover the true cause of the incident.

