Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers

Mechanical failure suspected as cause of deadly midair disaster

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 25, 2025
64 1 minute read
Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A police helicopter belonging to the National Police Office crashed yesterday, May 24, near Wat Nong Phang Phuey in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan district, resulting in the deaths of three people. The helicopter, a Bell 212, reportedly lost control after emitting smoke and losing parts.

The initial investigation revealed the passengers included three police officers: Police Lieutenant Colonel Prathueng Chulert, a pilot from the National Police’s aviation group; Police Lieutenant Songphon Boonchai, also a pilot; and Police Lieutenant Tinnakrit Suwannanoi, an aircraft technician. Locals reported seeing smoke and parts falling from the helicopter before it crashed and caught fire.

Currently, Sittichai Sawadsaen, the governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, along with Deputy Governor Kittipong Sukphakakul and other officials, are investigating the incident. Rescue services, police, and relevant agencies are working to clear the site.

Police Major General Amnat Dechbunluang, commander of the Police Aviation Division, stated the helicopter was returning from a mission in southern Thailand, planned to refuel in Chumphon and Phetchaburi, but lost contact five minutes after communicating with air traffic control in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Related Articles
Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Preliminary reports suggest engine failure, smoke emission, and parts detachment may have caused the crash. The officers are considered to have died in the line of duty and will be honoured accordingly, reported KhaoSod.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the bodies are being prepared for autopsy at Hua Hin Hospital. Police Major General Nakarin Sukonthawit mentioned that investigators will work with related agencies to examine the crash site, interview witnesses, and await autopsy results to uncover the true cause of the incident.

Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers | News by Thaiger

In similar news, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) confirmed that five passengers were killed in a plane crash off Cha-am, while one survivor remains in critical condition. An RTP spokesperson reported that the right engine failed during a test flight and shared additional details about the aircraft model, offering further insight into the tragic event.

Latest Thailand News
Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok Bangkok News

Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok

1 minute ago
Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers Thailand News

Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers

14 minutes ago
Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video) Thailand News

Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video)

19 hours ago
Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown Bangkok News

Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown

19 hours ago
Truck brake failure sparks fiery crash on Highway 304 Thailand News

Truck brake failure sparks fiery crash on Highway 304

19 hours ago
Chiang Rai restaurant struggles as tourists flee contamination fears Thailand News

Chiang Rai restaurant struggles as tourists flee contamination fears

20 hours ago
Thailand’s Visa payments slow despite higher visitor spending Business News

Thailand’s Visa payments slow despite higher visitor spending

20 hours ago
Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok Thailand News

Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok

21 hours ago
Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam Pattaya News

Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam

22 hours ago
Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads Phuket News

Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads

22 hours ago
Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting Pattaya News

Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting

22 hours ago
Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation Phuket News

Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation

23 hours ago
12-year-old stabs classmate to death in Isaan school lunch break Thailand News

12-year-old stabs classmate to death in Isaan school lunch break

23 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders

23 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks

24 hours ago
Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul Thailand News

Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul

24 hours ago
Seasonal downpour to drench Thailand, flooding expected Thailand News

Seasonal downpour to drench Thailand, flooding expected

1 day ago
Snake scare: Huge king cobra terrorises Pattaya backyard pond Pattaya News

Snake scare: Huge king cobra terrorises Pattaya backyard pond

2 days ago
Witnesses spooked as &#8216;haunted truck&#8217; moves on its own after crash Thailand News

Witnesses spooked as ‘haunted truck’ moves on its own after crash

2 days ago
Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals Pattaya News

Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals

2 days ago
Wife suspected in husband&#8217;s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai Thailand News

Wife suspected in husband’s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai

2 days ago
Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search Thailand News

Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search

2 days ago
Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award Thailand News

Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award

2 days ago
Alarming financial inequality in Thailand Finance

Alarming financial inequality in Thailand

2 days ago
Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya&#8217;s Nong Prue school resolved Pattaya News

Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya’s Nong Prue school resolved

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 25, 2025
64 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident

Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident

5 days ago
Near miss: Cement chunk smashes woman’s car on Rama II

Near miss: Cement chunk smashes woman’s car on Rama II

5 days ago
Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station

Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station

1 week ago
Arrest warrant issued for Sia Golf in Songkhla officer attack

Arrest warrant issued for Sia Golf in Songkhla officer attack

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x