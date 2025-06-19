Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach

Investigation reveals drug use behind officer’s dangerous outburst

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
59 2 minutes read
Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A police sergeant has been dismissed from duty following an incident involving reckless driving and brandishing a firearm on Rama IV Road in Bangkok. The officer is alleged to have exhibited behaviour that constitutes a severe breach of discipline.

Around 2.30pm, Tuesday, June 17, Thong Lo police received a report from the radio centre about a man driving erratically and displaying a firearm at others. The incident occurred near Maleenont Tower in Khlong Toei district.

Police quickly responded and intercepted the suspect’s vehicle, a white Mitsubishi with licence plate number กจ 6075 from Sisaket. The driver was identified as Police Sergeant Ittipon Chaikhod, affiliated with the 22nd Border Patrol Police Division, who was off-duty at the time.

A search of the vehicle revealed an M4A1 rifle with serial number RIP-62/023049, 29 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and a magazine hidden near the left rear passenger area. The suspect confessed to carrying the government-issued firearm and ammunition while travelling to pick up his wife.

He admitted to brandishing the weapon but claimed not to have fired it following a dispute with a taxi driver. Subsequently, he was taken to Thong Lo Police Station for questioning and underwent a drug test at Khlong Tan Hospital, which confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in his system. The suspect confessed to using drugs earlier.

Police General Kittirat Phanpet, the national police chief, ordered Police Major General Kittisak Plathong, commander of the 2nd Region Border Patrol Police, to issue order number 157/2025, temporarily dismissing Sergeant Ittipon Chaikhod from service.

The order cited his serious disciplinary violations, including possession of a firearm and ammunition that could not be licensed, carrying a weapon in public without permission, and driving under the influence of a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine).

Related Articles

The dismissal, effective immediately, aligns with the 2004 Police Regulations, Section 3(1), applicable when an accused is under investigation for criminal conduct that undermines public trust, potentially causing damage to the police force.

The dismissed officer has the right to appeal to the Police Commission under the National Police Act, 2022, Section 141, within 30 days of receiving the order and may also file a complaint with the Administrative Court within 90 days if dissatisfied with the appeal decision.

Police are continuing to pursue legal proceedings and are working to verify the origin of the firearm and all related circumstances, reported KhaoSod.

Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Latest Thailand News
Thai man with heart disease dies allegedly after clinic refuses him Bangkok News

Thai man with heart disease dies allegedly after clinic refuses him

22 seconds ago
Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach Crime News

Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach

13 minutes ago
Thai political instability threatens economy amid US tariff concerns Business News

Thai political instability threatens economy amid US tariff concerns

20 minutes ago
Where to Travel in Thailand in June [2025] | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Where to Travel in Thailand in June [2025]

24 minutes ago
Bangkok woman arrested for selling husband&#8217;s ammunition online Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for selling husband’s ammunition online

28 minutes ago
8,000 tonnes of illegal waste found in Prachin Buri factory raid Thailand News

8,000 tonnes of illegal waste found in Prachin Buri factory raid

38 minutes ago
Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick Crime News

Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick

46 minutes ago
High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash Phuket News

High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash

1 hour ago
Man in Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested for drug possession Crime News

Man in Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested for drug possession

1 hour ago
Thailand drought relief cash halted amid graft claims Thailand News

Thailand drought relief cash halted amid graft claims

1 hour ago
15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse Thailand News

15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse

2 hours ago
Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust Crime News

Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust

3 hours ago
Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea Bangkok News

Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea

3 hours ago
54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den Crime News

54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den

3 hours ago
Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam Thailand News

Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam

3 hours ago
Commander takes no offence over PM&#8217;s private phone call Bangkok News

Commander takes no offence over PM’s private phone call

3 hours ago
Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM&#8217;s Instagram post sparks political meltdown Bangkok News

Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM’s Instagram post sparks political meltdown

3 hours ago
Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage Thailand News

Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage

3 hours ago
High-ranking cop medic linked to ghost patient drug fraud Bangkok News

High-ranking cop medic linked to ghost patient drug fraud

4 hours ago
Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal

4 hours ago
Fair play! Phuket job bonanza gives jobless a fighting chance Phuket News

Fair play! Phuket job bonanza gives jobless a fighting chance

4 hours ago
Woman found dead after fall from building in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Woman found dead after fall from building in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Cambodian workers defy Hun Sen’s call amid border crisis Thailand News

Cambodian workers defy Hun Sen’s call amid border crisis

4 hours ago
Severe blaze in Udon Thani destroys house and van Thailand News

Severe blaze in Udon Thani destroys house and van

4 hours ago
Brazilian busted at Phuket Airport over traffic crimes Phuket News

Brazilian busted at Phuket Airport over traffic crimes

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
59 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x