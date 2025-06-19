Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach

A police sergeant has been dismissed from duty following an incident involving reckless driving and brandishing a firearm on Rama IV Road in Bangkok. The officer is alleged to have exhibited behaviour that constitutes a severe breach of discipline.

Around 2.30pm, Tuesday, June 17, Thong Lo police received a report from the radio centre about a man driving erratically and displaying a firearm at others. The incident occurred near Maleenont Tower in Khlong Toei district.

Police quickly responded and intercepted the suspect’s vehicle, a white Mitsubishi with licence plate number กจ 6075 from Sisaket. The driver was identified as Police Sergeant Ittipon Chaikhod, affiliated with the 22nd Border Patrol Police Division, who was off-duty at the time.

A search of the vehicle revealed an M4A1 rifle with serial number RIP-62/023049, 29 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and a magazine hidden near the left rear passenger area. The suspect confessed to carrying the government-issued firearm and ammunition while travelling to pick up his wife.

He admitted to brandishing the weapon but claimed not to have fired it following a dispute with a taxi driver. Subsequently, he was taken to Thong Lo Police Station for questioning and underwent a drug test at Khlong Tan Hospital, which confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in his system. The suspect confessed to using drugs earlier.

Police General Kittirat Phanpet, the national police chief, ordered Police Major General Kittisak Plathong, commander of the 2nd Region Border Patrol Police, to issue order number 157/2025, temporarily dismissing Sergeant Ittipon Chaikhod from service.

The order cited his serious disciplinary violations, including possession of a firearm and ammunition that could not be licensed, carrying a weapon in public without permission, and driving under the influence of a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine).

The dismissal, effective immediately, aligns with the 2004 Police Regulations, Section 3(1), applicable when an accused is under investigation for criminal conduct that undermines public trust, potentially causing damage to the police force.

The dismissed officer has the right to appeal to the Police Commission under the National Police Act, 2022, Section 141, within 30 days of receiving the order and may also file a complaint with the Administrative Court within 90 days if dissatisfied with the appeal decision.

Police are continuing to pursue legal proceedings and are working to verify the origin of the firearm and all related circumstances, reported KhaoSod.