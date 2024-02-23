Siam Paragon ushers in the Year of the Dragon with a grand celebration featuring Chinese actor Lin Yi

Siam Paragon solidifies its positioning as a top-of-mind ‘global destination’ for Thais and international visitors. To celebrate the Chinese New Year 2024, Siam Paragon and KASIKORNBANK proudly present a spectacular celebration to usher in the Year of the Dragon titled “Siam Paragon Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2024: The Greatest Year of The Dragon.” The festivities will take place from today – 11 February, 2024, at Siam Paragon, Bangkok.

The opening was staged on 8 February 2024, unveiling the ‘8 Wonders of the Year of the Dragon ,’ which highlighted the presence of renowned Chinese actor Lin Yi who exclusively joined the Chinese New Year celebration at Siam Paragon to extend best wishes to Thai fans. and international tourists. “ Siam Paragon Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2024” also features a captivating showcase of Chinese art and culture and entertainment with renowned celebrities. Siam Paragon also offers enticing promotions to delight shoppers, especially special privileges for ONESIAM KBank credit card holders, ensuring an unapparelled shopping experience to welcome the Year of the Dragon.

The ‘8 Wonders of the Year of the Dragon ,’ has commenced with Wonder No. 1 : The presence of renowned celebrities, in addition to the renowned Chinese actor Lin Yi who exclusively joined a special event and opening ceremony, On 10 February 2024, top Thai celebrities Davika ‘Mai’ Hoorne , adorned with Bulgari’s high jewelery collection ‘Serpenti.’ will be joined by Kanawut ‘Gulf’ Traipipattanapong . Also, meet 10 trainees from CHUANG ASIA , an idol survival show that brings together exceptional young talents from across Asia.

Furthermore, from today to 11 February 2024, at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon, immerse in the fascinating ambience of the Dragon kingdom with Miracle No. 2 : ‘ Tranquil Serenity Dragon .’ Experience the awe-inspiring art installation of a colossal 6-meter-high pastel dragon crafted by the leading American artist Ken Kelleher, also known as Anchorball. An expert in creating giant art installations, Kelleher has showcased his works in numerous cities and countries such as New York, Qatar, China, and Indonesia. Specifically designed for this event, the dragon represents the balance between energy and inner peace

Miracle No. 3 Capture the spirit of Chinese New Year at the “Tunnel of Prosperity,” featuring a 72-meter-long dragon tunnel at Parc Paragon, as well as an auspicious golden dragon located at The Jewel on the M floor.

Miracle No. 4: Pay respects to the 5-meter-tall replica god Che Kung Miu through the renowned Che Kung Miu temple in Hong Kong. Visitors will get a chance to receive a gold card from Che Kung Temple to enhance their good fortune. Katha Chinnabanchorn, a renowned Thai fortune-teller and brand ambassador for the Hong Kong Tourism Board, has travelled to Hong Kong to respectfully conduct an invitation ceremony so that the replica may be present in Bangkok for worshipers to pay tribute and pray for blessings

Miracle No. 5: An exquisite orchestral performance featuring timeless Chinese songs harmonized with the charming melodies of the guzheng instrument. The Thammasat University Symphony Orchestra will captivate the audience with compositions that accompany novels written by the celebrated Chinese author Jin Yong (Louis Cha). Jin Yong is renowned for crafting legendary Chinese martial arts novels such as “The Book and the Sword,” “The Legend of the Condor Heroes,” “The Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils,” and “The Smiling, Proud Wanderer.” The performance will also showcase classic Chinese songs like “Justice Pao” (Bao Qingtian), “Shanghai Grand,” and more.

Miracle No. 6: The captivating Chinese cultural performance includes an auspicious Dragon Dance, graceful acrobatics from China in a performance titled “Jewel of the Land of the Dragon” by the Chinese Acrobatic Troupe from Shanghai and a swirling “Top Dance” from Guangzhou.

Miracle No. 7: From 9 -11 February 2024, have your fortune read by renowned fortune teller and fengshui expert Master Alice from 15.00 – 16.00 hrs. and fortune-telling talks by fortune-telling master including Toktak A4, Pernnueng Wongphudon and Katha Chinnabanchorn at 17.00 – 18.00 hrs. at NEXT TECH, 4 Floor, Siam Paragon.

In addition, the event also features the charitable fortune-telling event “Siriwattana Fortune-Telling for the Disabled“ taking place from 16-23 February 2024, at the Living Gallery on the 3rd floor.

Miracle No. 8 : Enjoy special Chinese New Year promotions that will delight shoppers plus exclusive privileges for ONESIAM KBank cardholders. The ” Siam Paragon Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2024 ” promotion campaign runs from 26 January 2024 – 26 February 2024. Indulge in discounts of up to 50% at participating stores and restaurants. For the spending of 1,000 baht or more, receive a 100-baht Siam Gift Card, with a limit of 50 prizes per day. Additionally, those spending 15,000 baht or more, or exclusively for ONESIAM KBank credit card holders with only 13,000 baht spending, will be eligible to receive a 500-baht Siam Gift Card, with a limit of 80 prizes per day. Also, percent enjoy a maximum of 17 cashback from participating credit cards or enjoy 0%

ten-month installation offer with the purchase of a 10,000-baht Siam Gift Card via ONESIAM KBank Credit Cards or a six-month installation plan via Kasikorn Credit Card. Furthermore, ” Luck with Love ” promotion that runs from 8-14 February 2024, for purchases of 20,000 baht or more at participating stores, or ONESIAM KBank cardholders spend only 18,000 baht, get a reward of a Siam Gift Card worth 1,200 baht, with a limit of 200 prizes per day and ONESIAM KBank credit cardholders can also receiving ONESIAM COINS, with a total of 11,000 COINS available.

Experience the spirit of the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Dragon at ” Siam Paragon Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2024 ,” taking place from today to 11 February 2024, at Siam Paragon.

