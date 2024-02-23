What to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 23 – 25)

PHOTO: IGNIV Bangkok via Facebook

Have you got any weekend plans lined up yet? If not, don’t worry, the city is always bursting with exciting events and activities waiting for you. From a sustainable fashion clothing swap to relaxing cat yoga sessions and delicious barbecue brunches, there’s something for everyone! And below, we’ve compiled our top picks of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 23 to 25).

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 23 – 25)

When: Friday, 23 February 2024 from 19:00 to 20:00

Where: Asok Penthouse Cat Cafe

How much: 150 THB deposit per person

Are you a yogi and a cat lover? If so, start your weekend in the best way possible by indulging in a soothing yoga session with adorable adoptable felines! Janice, your instructor, will guide you through a session that caters to all skill levels. As you flow through the poses, the cats freely explore the room and may even join you on your mat or snuggle up on your lap.

When: Sunday, 25 February 2024 from 14:00 to 18:00

Where: Earth House, Sukhumvit Soi 53

How much: 350 THB donation to support the organisation and setup efforts (free for guys and kids 12 and below).

Sustainable style and eco-friendly fashion are totally in! And if you want to refresh your wardrobe guilt-free while also making new friends who share your passion for sustainable living, come join The Swap Social! Clothing Swap at Earth House this Sunday. All you have to do is bring a bag or two of your gently used clothes – any gender, age, or size is welcome. If you have books or small household items in great condition, feel free to bring those along too. Remember, only items in good condition make the cut, so make sure your items are free of tears, stains, and broken bits.

Held by Bangkok Recycling Chain, the event allows you to browse through different swap stations throughout the afternoon and bring home whatever sparks joy, no limits! Items not swapped will be included in future events, so nothing goes to waste. Men can swap for free, so invite your male friends too! And don’t forget to enjoy yummy vegan food and drinks with gluten-free options from Earth House.

When: Friday, 23 February 2024 from 20:00to 00:00

Where: JAM Bangkok

How much: Free entry

Want to showcase your talents while embracing silliness? Then Bathroom Singing at JAM Bangkok is the perfect thing to do for you this weekend. Here, aspiring singers (or anyone who wants to sing) are invited to showcase their vocal abilities with a golden throne toilet on the stage.

However, please note that due to an upcoming Buddhist holiday, they must wrap up the festivities by midnight and refrain from selling alcohol the next day. But don’t let that stop you from giving it your all and singing your heart out with friends by your side.

Ryan Holweger at Fatty’s Bar & Diner

When: Friday, 23 February 2024 from 21:00

Where: Fatty’s Bar & Diner Asok, Bangkok

How much: Free entry

Guess who’s back in town this Friday? The incredibly talented singer-songwriter, Ryan Holweger, hailing all the way from the Midwest of the USA! Having previously lived in Bangkok, Ryan made a name for himself among music enthusiasts and fellow singer-songwriters. This weekend, he’ll be gracing us with his soulful tunes alongside Matthew Fischer, a renowned recording artist from Bangkok, and Fleur Wiber, an exceptional singer-songwriter from Australia.

‘La Noche Loca’ Night Brunch at Guilty Bangkok

When: Friday, 23 February and Saturday, 24 February 2024 from 20:00 to 22:30

Where: Guilty Bangkok, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

How much: 1,950++ per person (food + beer, wine and cocktails) / 3,700++ THB per person (food + beer, wine and cocktails and champagne)

For a night full of meats, beats, and culinary treats, head over to Guilty Bangkok this Friday and Saturday. It’s a never-ending parade of mouthwatering meats, sizzling seafood, and dazzling desserts, all served up fresh right at your table. From BBQ Pork Belly Salad to Prawns Tostada “Al Pastor,” the cold and hot appetizers are just the beginning of your epic feast. As for the main course options, prepare your taste buds to delight in dishes like Wagyu Grade 9 Picanha and Red Snapper “A la Plancha.” And to top it off, the dessert selection boasts delights like Poco De Todo that will leave you craving more.

As you savour each bite, the DJ pumps up the volume with infectious Latino beats that will have you on your feet dancing the night away.

Kai’s Famous BBQ at Kai New Zealand

When: Saturday, 24 February 2024 from 18:00 to 21:30

Where: Kai New Zealand

How much: 890++ THB for adults

Drool-worthy juicy steaks and premium cuts? Absolutely. Fresh seafood cooked to perfection over an open flame? You got it. A variety of salads, sides, and thirst-quenching drinks? All checked off! If you’re a fan of all things BBQ, then Kai New Zealand Restaurant’s legendary Kai’s Famous BBQ is where you should eat this upcoming Saturday. It’s essentially a slice of Kiwi paradise waiting for you there.

When: Monday, 19 February to Sunday, 25 February 2024 from 20:00

Where: Abandoned Mansion Sukhumvit, Bangkok

How much: Free entry

Step back in time to the glamour of the 1930s prohibition era at Abandoned Mansion, a hidden gem nestled in the basement of The Coach Hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 14. Thursday kicks off with the captivating Prince Von Hudson gracing the stage, setting the tone for an epic weekend ahead. Friday’s lineup includes the dynamic One Two Some (123) Band x Olarick and Suay Sarocha from The Voice All Stars. Saturday, you can indulge in the smooth sounds of Elliotts Quartet and Band as they serenade you into the night with their timeless tunes. Then on Sunday, you’ll be dazzled by Norwood Young & The Hollywood Soul Band’s electrifying performance that will leave you wanting more.

When: Sunday, 25 February 2024 from 11:00 to 15:00

Where: IGNIV Bangkok, The St. Regis Bangkok

How much: 1,900++ THB per person (excluding beverages)

Want to take your taste buds to Switzerland? Then there’s no better thing to do than having brunch at IGNIV Bangkok this Sunday. Chef David Hartwig and his talented team have curated a menu that blends modern and traditional Swiss flavours, all served in a laid-back and welcoming ambience. From a wide range of freshly baked breads to delicious appetisers and classic egg dishes, there’s something for everyone. Moreover, only the finest locally sourced ingredients are used to create these mouthwatering dishes, so your taste buds will definitely thank you!

When: Sunday, 25 February 2024 from 16:00 to 00:00

Where: BEAM CUBE Bangkok

How much: 250 THB per person

After a whole year of waiting, Café Gina is back and ready to bring the fun to BEAM CUBE at Mahanakhon Sathorn this Sunday. It’ll be an afternoon filled with amazing music, good vibes, and the chance to connect with new friends. The DJ lineup is exciting, featuring talents like Brent Burns, Gaspray, Lennart, Lomoroom, Ring Of Chain, and Slowlygreen.

When: Sunday, 25 February 2024 from 11:30 to 16:30

Where: Gigi – Dining Hall & Bar, Bangkok

How much: Start from 300 THB (ceramic painting) / 990++ THB (2-hour free-flow drinks)

Looking for something unique to do this weekend? How about trying ceramic painting with renowned ceramics expert, Eyes Sathinee? With a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in ceramics and product design, Eyes is a true maestro in the world of pottery. In 2022, she established Eyestudio ceramic workshop in Bangkok to share her passion with others.

At the event, you can choose from Sathinee’s exclusive designs to paint as you please. This provides an opportunity to explore your creativity while learning from a skilled professional. After the painting session, treat yourself to a scrumptious brunch spread alongside 2 hours of free-flow drinks for just 990++ THB.

