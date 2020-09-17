Events
Phuket’s ‘Boat Splash’ welcomes everyone for some fun in the sun
Disabled Sailing Thailand are organising Phuket’s first Boat Splash on October 21 off Phuket’s east coast. An on-water meet-up that’s open to everyone, Boat Splash will take place in the waters between Rang Yai Island off Phuket Boat Lagoon and Royal Phuket Marina, and Cape Yamu.
What originally grew from an idea to offer people with disabilities a safe opportunity to get out on the water on a large leisure craft, has now grown into a fully-inclusive event where anyone can rendezvous off the east coast for an afternoon of fun on the sea and in the sun.
“Accessibility is a huge problem for people with special needs preventing them from taking advantage of opportunities the rest of us take for granted,” says organiser and founder of Disabled Sailing Thailand, Peter Jacops.
“Boat Splash will be a great experience for people with disabilities, some of whom have never been on the water, as they will get to breathe in the sea air, feel what it’s like to be on the ocean and really get a chance to enjoy the wonders of nautical life.”
Boat Splash will take place from 11am to 3pm on Wednesday October 21.
There are no fees involved, everyone and all safe water craft from SUPs, dinghies, jet skis and tenders to sailing yachts, powerboats and superyachts are welcome.
“We have had a great response from the marine industry and people of Phuket. Many charter operators have offered their support and are keen to give back to the community. As a result of the interest, we decided to expand the concept to be an inclusive event that is open to all.”
“Although Phuket is suffering right now, we hope people can come together and enjoy a fun day out on the water. It’ll be a great way to remind us all of what a beautiful place Phuket is and how lucky we all are to live here.”
For more information about Boat Splash, go to facebook.com/events/327317088551361. For more information about Disabled Sailing Thailand, visit disabledsailingthailand.org.
Bangkok
Bangkok expo planned to fill 1 million job vacancies
Thailand has a lot of job opportunities. About a million. The Labour Ministry is hosting an expo to connect job seekers, especially recent university graduates, with companies. For recent graduates, a new government initiative co-payment system will take care of half the salary. Job Expo Thailand 2020 will run from September 26 to 28 at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre, or Bitec. Government agencies are expected to post around 400,000 job positions, according to the Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin. About 100,000 jobs are expected to be posed from companies overseas. There will be around 200,000 job positions for university graduates. Another 200,000 […]
Chon Buri
Thailand’s oldest hippo turns 55 – VIDEO
Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday Mae Mali, Happy Birthday to you. Thailand’s oldest hippopotamus turned 55 today and celebrated with a party at a Chon Buri zoo. She even munched on a special “birthday cake.” Watermelons, carrots, bananas, pumpkin, dragon fruit and berries were placed in a design over a mound of grass. In the middle, carrots were placed to make the number “55.” (We’re sorry for being impolite and discussing a mature woman’s age) Mae Mali, or Mother Mali, is pretty popular. A crowd of people came to her party at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo. […]
Events
Chicken or the beef? Thai Airways opens up pop-up restaurants serving their airline food.
“Please return to your seat, pull down your tray table and prepare for the in-flight catering.” If you can’t make money by flying people on jets, set up a restaurant selling your airline food instead. Now Thai Airways has transformed its old cafeteria in Bangkok into a pop-up restaurant serving, well, the same airline food they used to serve during flights. But have we missed Thai Airways’ airline food that much? Apparently yes. The pop up was mobbed by the locals on opening day. Without a hint of sarcasm, airline spokesperson Kanta Akanitprachai said they set up the restaurant, complete with […]
