Connect with us

Events

Major police presence expected at rally

Jack Burton

Published 

56 mins ago

 on 

Major police presence expected at rally | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Al Jazeera
    • follow us in feedly

Authorities yesterday announced that 4 companies of Bangkok police will be deployed to maintain peace and order at the major pro-democracy rally planned for this afternoon at Democracy Monument. The Metropolitan Police Bureau has arranged for 4 companies, 600 officers in total, to be present at the venue. Traffic police will also be dispatched to facilitate movement in the area.

In addition, police from the 191 Patrol Unit will be deployed at all corners and intersections to monitor developments and prevent any “third party” from instigating any possible untoward incident, according to the deputy chief of the MBP. Pro-monarchy groups have become increasingly vocal in their disapproval of comments by a few student leaders about the royal institution. Authorities have expressed concern about the possibility of violence at a public event.

The Free Youth and Free People groups say they expect around 10,000 to attend the rally at Democracy Monument, from 3pm to 9pm. Among those planning to attend is Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, a prominent student activist who was freed on bail yesterday after being arrested on multiple charges including sedition.

The US Embassy in Bangkok has sent an email to US citizens advising them to “plan ahead for the possibility of traffic and other potential disruptions” if they plan to visit the area.

“Although violence is not expected, even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid areas of demonstrations, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests or demonstrations.”

On July 18, thousands of demonstrators converged on Democracy Monument to call for the dissolution of the House and a rewrite of the Constitution. The gathering, organised by the Thailand Student Union and the Free Youth group, was the biggest of its kind since the end of most Covid-19 restrictions.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Forensic scientist says he was pressured to change estimate in Vorayuth hit-and-run case

Jack Burton

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Forensic scientist says he was pressured to change estimate in Vorayuth hit-and-run case | The Thaiger
PHOTO: wionews.com

A police forensic scientist is claiming that he was pressured to reduce the estimated speed of Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s Ferrari when it hit and killed a policeman in 2012. Thanasit Taengchan of the Police Forensic Science Office says a high ranking commander brought an official from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology North Bangkok to convince him to lower his estimate from 177 kilometres per hour to 79.22kph, or just under the speed limit. A group of police forensic scientists have sent a letter to the media saying that Thanasit and other forensic team members accused of changing […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Amnesty International demands “Penguin’s” release

Jack Burton

Published

21 hours ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

Amnesty International demands &#8220;Penguin&#8217;s&#8221; release | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Thai PBS World

The Thailand chapter of Amnesty International is calling on police to immediately release student protest leader Prit “Penguin” Chivarak, after he was arrested yesterday on charges of sedition and inciting public unrest. AI Thailand Director Niyanut Kotesarn said in a statement issued last night that the arrest of the Thammasat University student amounts to suppression of free expression and contravenes the Thai Constitution. She demanded that all charges against Prit and 2 other activists under arrest be dropped. Prit was escorted by police to the Ratchadapisek Criminal Court this morning, to seek the extension of his detention for allegedly inciting […]

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Phathum Thani man finds cobra in commode

Jack Burton

Published

24 hours ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

Phathum Thani man finds cobra in commode | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

A homeowner in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, got quite a start when visiting the loo yesterday. 51 year old “Phayop,” a baker for an airline, told a rescue foundation that he went into his downstairs toilet to sit down and relieve himself. He felt something brush against his backside and immediately jumped up. He says he couldn’t see anything but repeated attempts to flush the toilet were unsuccessful so he closed the lid called his wife. She came in and lifted the lid and discovered a 1.5 metre long cobra. The foundation was called to the house in […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending