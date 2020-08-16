Major police presence expected at rally | The Thaiger

Events
Major police presence expected at rally
Authorities yesterday announced that 4 companies of Bangkok police will be deployed to maintain peace and order at the major pro-democracy rally planned for this afternoon at Democracy Monument. The Metropolitan Police Bureau has arranged for 4 companies, 600 officers in total, to be present at the venue. Traffic police will also be dispatched to facilitate movement in the area.
In addition, police from the 191 Patrol Unit will be deployed at all corners and intersections to monitor developments and prevent any “third party” from instigating any possible untoward incident, according to the deputy chief of the MBP. Pro-monarchy groups have become increasingly vocal in their disapproval of comments by a few student leaders about the royal institution. Authorities have expressed concern about the possibility of violence at a public event.
The Free Youth and Free People groups say they expect around 10,000 to attend the rally at Democracy Monument, from 3pm to 9pm. Among those planning to attend is Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, a prominent student activist who was freed on bail yesterday after being arrested on multiple charges including sedition.
The US Embassy in Bangkok has sent an email to US citizens advising them to “plan ahead for the possibility of traffic and other potential disruptions” if they plan to visit the area.
“Although violence is not expected, even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid areas of demonstrations, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests or demonstrations.”
On July 18, thousands of demonstrators converged on Democracy Monument to call for the dissolution of the House and a rewrite of the Constitution. The gathering, organised by the Thailand Student Union and the Free Youth group, was the biggest of its kind since the end of most Covid-19 restrictions.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Forensic scientist says he was pressured to change estimate in Vorayuth hit-and-run case
A police forensic scientist is claiming that he was pressured to reduce the estimated speed of Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s Ferrari when it hit and killed a policeman in 2012. Thanasit Taengchan of the Police Forensic Science Office says a high ranking commander brought an official from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology North Bangkok to convince him to lower his estimate from 177 kilometres per hour to 79.22kph, or just under the speed limit. A group of police forensic scientists have sent a letter to the media saying that Thanasit and other forensic team members accused of changing […]
Crime
Amnesty International demands “Penguin’s” release
The Thailand chapter of Amnesty International is calling on police to immediately release student protest leader Prit “Penguin” Chivarak, after he was arrested yesterday on charges of sedition and inciting public unrest. AI Thailand Director Niyanut Kotesarn said in a statement issued last night that the arrest of the Thammasat University student amounts to suppression of free expression and contravenes the Thai Constitution. She demanded that all charges against Prit and 2 other activists under arrest be dropped. Prit was escorted by police to the Ratchadapisek Criminal Court this morning, to seek the extension of his detention for allegedly inciting […]
Bangkok
Phathum Thani man finds cobra in commode
A homeowner in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, got quite a start when visiting the loo yesterday. 51 year old “Phayop,” a baker for an airline, told a rescue foundation that he went into his downstairs toilet to sit down and relieve himself. He felt something brush against his backside and immediately jumped up. He says he couldn’t see anything but repeated attempts to flush the toilet were unsuccessful so he closed the lid called his wife. She came in and lifted the lid and discovered a 1.5 metre long cobra. The foundation was called to the house in […]
Pattaya spending millions on “facelift”
Forensic scientist says he was pressured to change estimate in Vorayuth hit-and-run case
Major police presence expected at rally
Struggling Samui seeks government help
Toddler, locked in hot van, dies after 4 day coma
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
“Penguin” released on bail
COVID-19 update: 0 new cases, 82 days without a local transmission
Joint operation nabs 29 illegal Cambodian migrants in a Kaeo
Amnesty International demands “Penguin’s” release
Chon Buri man dies after 25 metre fall
New Zealand, Australia struggle with new coronavirus outbreaks
Chon Buri suspect who stole officer’s gun arrested after 4 day manhunt
Phathum Thani man finds cobra in commode
2 year old in ICU after being left in scorching school van
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
Decision to allow traffic on Pattaya’s Walking Street comes under fire on social media
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
Air Asia and VietJet add some extra domestic routes
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
- Bangkok4 days ago
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
- Crime4 days ago
Korat mother found with throat cut
- Business3 days ago
Study finds 82% of Thais “confident” in reopening tourism sector
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
- Bangkok3 days ago
Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises