Forensic scientist says he was pressured to change estimate in Vorayuth hit-and-run case

A police forensic scientist is claiming that he was pressured to reduce the estimated speed of Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s Ferrari when it hit and killed a policeman in 2012. Thanasit Taengchan of the Police Forensic Science Office says a high ranking commander brought an official from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology North Bangkok to convince him to lower his estimate from 177 kilometres per hour to 79.22kph, or just under the speed limit.

A group of police forensic scientists have sent a letter to the media saying that Thanasit and other forensic team members accused of changing the evidence were forced to do so by the commander. The letter alleges the commander is a retired official in the post-coup National Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Law, Justice and Police affairs.

Thanasit says he knows nothing about the letter and would give no comment.

The chairman of the House Committee on Law, Justice and Human Rights, said Thanasit’s testimony that the commander merely brought the professor to talk to him contradicted his claim that he was pressured into changing the speed estimate. He reportedly said Thanasit had earlier told him privately that he would reveal the name of the commander in his testimony, but he failed to do so. He implied Thanasit may feel intimidated by someone behind the case, but that he should tell the truth for his own safety, as he will be protected.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

August 16, 2020

