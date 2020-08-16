Struggling Samui seeks government help | The Thaiger

Tourism
Struggling Samui seeks government help
Desperate for tourism revenue during the ongoing travel ban and with few domestic visitors, the president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui will meet with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to come up with guidelines to allow foreign tourists to visit Samui. Worasit Phong-amphan says Samui saw 2.3 million tourists in 2019, but there are virtually none now because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Worasit will represent tourism business operators on Koh Samui in the southern Surat Thani province at the meeting with the CCSA on Wednesday. He spoke at a recent forum between entrepreneurs on the resort island and the Immigration Bureau about new standard operating procedures during the Covid-19 crisis. He said tourism businesses are ready to welcome back foreign tourists, though none are arriving due to the ongoing ban on foreign arrivals.
He proposes that foreign tourists be required to be quarantined at a hotel for 14 days before they can leave the grounds, if found to be uninfected. Eligible foreign tourists would have to travel to Thailand with Thai Airways and undergo swab testing once they arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport. They could then take a flight to Samui without going through a second immigration process.
If a tourist tests negative for 7 days, they could leave their room, but not the hotel; after 14 days, they would be allowed to travel outside with a special wristband for tracking. Worasit also called on the government to work with Thai Airways to provide discounted air tickets for foreign tourists.
Samui today has no tourists, Thai or foreign, and all types of businesses are still seriously affected by the virus despite the government’s measures to help tourists pay for hotel stays. At the same time, local entrepreneurs must rely on the only airline that provides direct flights to Samui. The Samui airport’s flight monopoly makes fares expensive, even during this period when the government is promoting domestic tourism. According to 1 hotelier:
“One of our hopes is the construction of a 17 kilometre bridge to connect the mainland in Nakhon Si Thammarat to Koh Samui. This is the shortest way to reach Samui. Hotels with combined 40,000 rooms are pinning their hopes on the bridge. Now the local businesses and people are raising a petition to the province to build the bridge.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Koh Samui
Royal pardon for 2 Burmese men in Koh Tao backpacker murder case
“They will also have a chance to get their sentences reduced further on good behaviour.” Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun, the 2 young Burmese men sentenced to death over the Koh Tao British backpacker double murder in 2014, have had their sentences commuted to life in prison by the Thai monarch. The pair were sentenced to death for the murder of 24 year old David Miller and the murder and rape of 23 year old Hannah Witheridge. Their bodies were discovered on Sairee beach, Koh Tao in September 2014. Koh Tao is a popular diving island in the Gulf of […]
Koh Samui
Samui ferry company facing legal action over environmental impact of capsize
Thailand’s Ministry of National Resources and the Environment is threatening to sue the Raja Ferry company as a result of environmental contamination from the capsizing of a ferry off Koh Samui. The cargo ferry sank in rough weather last Saturday night, while attempting to transport rubbish from Samui to the Surat Thani mainland, resulting in dead and missing crew. The Pattaya News reports that around 90 tonnes of garbage ended up in the sea, with the Ministry saying it will survey the damage caused and may sue the ferry company for compensation. The Ministry adds that if found liable, the […]
Koh Samui
Remains of another ferry disaster victim found, in the sunken vessel
The body of another victim of Saturday’s Surat Thani ferry disaster have been located, trapped inside the sunken vessel. Divers in Surat Thani found the remains of the missing female crew member in the sunken Racha 4 ferry, but were unable to recover the body. The deputy commander of the Second Fleet said today that the divers found the victim trapped inside the toilet. He said that the steel toilet hatch is small and the body, already in an advanced state of decomposition, is large, making it impossible for divers to recover. The latest victim has been identified as 40 […]
Pattaya spending millions on “facelift”
Forensic scientist says he was pressured to change estimate in Vorayuth hit-and-run case
Major police presence expected at rally
Struggling Samui seeks government help
Toddler, locked in hot van, dies after 4 day coma
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
“Penguin” released on bail
COVID-19 update: 0 new cases, 82 days without a local transmission
Joint operation nabs 29 illegal Cambodian migrants in a Kaeo
Amnesty International demands “Penguin’s” release
Chon Buri man dies after 25 metre fall
New Zealand, Australia struggle with new coronavirus outbreaks
Chon Buri suspect who stole officer’s gun arrested after 4 day manhunt
Phathum Thani man finds cobra in commode
2 year old in ICU after being left in scorching school van
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies
Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
Decision to allow traffic on Pattaya’s Walking Street comes under fire on social media
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
Air Asia and VietJet add some extra domestic routes
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
- Bangkok4 days ago
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
- Crime4 days ago
Korat mother found with throat cut
- Business3 days ago
Study finds 82% of Thais “confident” in reopening tourism sector
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
- Bangkok3 days ago
Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises
Toby Andrews
August 16, 2020 at 11:44 am
Build a 17 kilometre bridge!
The Thais could not do that. They will have to invite a felang company to do that.
The Thais can be the labourers.
The British built the Memorial bridge in Bangkok.
I would like to know if the Thais have ever built a large bridge without foreign contractors. Perhaps someone will enlighten me.
As for the invitation to fly to Samui only on Thai airways, and then stay in the hotel for 14 days, before being allowed out.
I quote the tennis player: You cannot be serious!!