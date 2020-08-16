Struggling Samui seeks government help | The Thaiger

Desperate for tourism revenue during the ongoing travel ban and with few domestic visitors, the president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui will meet with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to come up with guidelines to allow foreign tourists to visit Samui. Worasit Phong-amphan says Samui saw 2.3 million tourists in 2019, but there are virtually none now because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Worasit will represent tourism business operators on Koh Samui in the southern Surat Thani province at the meeting with the CCSA on Wednesday. He spoke at a recent forum between entrepreneurs on the resort island and the Immigration Bureau about new standard operating procedures during the Covid-19 crisis. He said tourism businesses are ready to welcome back foreign tourists, though none are arriving due to the ongoing ban on foreign arrivals.

He proposes that foreign tourists be required to be quarantined at a hotel for 14 days before they can leave the grounds, if found to be uninfected. Eligible foreign tourists would have to travel to Thailand with Thai Airways and undergo swab testing once they arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport. They could then take a flight to Samui without going through a second immigration process.

If a tourist tests negative for 7 days, they could leave their room, but not the hotel; after 14 days, they would be allowed to travel outside with a special wristband for tracking. Worasit also called on the government to work with Thai Airways to provide discounted air tickets for foreign tourists.

Samui today has no tourists, Thai or foreign, and all types of businesses are still seriously affected by the virus despite the government’s measures to help tourists pay for hotel stays. At the same time, local entrepreneurs must rely on the only airline that provides direct flights to Samui. The Samui airport’s flight monopoly makes fares expensive, even during this period when the government is promoting domestic tourism. According to 1 hotelier:

“One of our hopes is the construction of a 17 kilometre bridge to connect the mainland in Nakhon Si Thammarat to Koh Samui. This is the shortest way to reach Samui. Hotels with combined 40,000 rooms are pinning their hopes on the bridge. Now the local businesses and people are raising a petition to the province to build the bridge.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post