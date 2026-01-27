Etro Residences Phuket hits 830,000 Thai baht per square metre shattering island sales records

Etro Residences Phuket has made an explosive debut, setting a new per square metre sales record just days after launch. Located within the prestigious Gardens of Eden development in Bangtao, the ultra-limited collection achieved prices of 830,000 Thai baht (US$26,350) per square metre, more than four times Phuket’s branded residence average, and the highest on the island.

Launched on January 10, demand was immediate, with a quarter of the eight residences sold in the first three days. According to C9 Hotelworks, Phuket’s branded condominium average stands at 197,745 Thai baht per square metre, rising to 212,113 Thai baht in the prime Bangtao–Kamala district, underscoring the exceptional positioning of the ETRO-branded offering.

The project marks several major firsts: ETRO’s first branded residences project in Asia and the first international fashion-branded residences in Thailand. Created by Amal Development with The One Atelier, the collection comprises just eight bespoke homes, including three-bedroom residences and a single statement penthouse, each defined by ETRO’s heritage, craftsmanship, and bold design DNA.

Three-bedroom residences spanning 220 square metres, sold at 182,600,000 Thai baht (US$5,796,825), come complete with open-plan interiors, ETRO Home furnishings, sea-view terraces, and private plunge pools. The crowning penthouse delivers 415 square metres of double-height living space, a rooftop infinity pool, and sweeping Andaman Sea views.

Prices include bespoke design and ultra–high-end materials not found in any other project in Phuket, including green marble, teak wood flooring, Schüco double-glazed windows, furniture and décor by Etro and separate parking.

Yana Chuvalova, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gardens of Eden, said…

“Achieving a new island price record so soon after launch is a powerful endorsement of our vision for Gardens of Eden. Etro Residences Phuket represents a rare convergence of global fashion, design excellence, and Phuket’s most desirable beachfront location, and the market response has exceeded our expectations.”

The record-breaking sales further reinforce the momentum of Gardens of Eden, a 13.4-hectare beachfront development just 50 metres from Bangtao Beach. With 4.9 billion Thai baht already achieved in sales and new phases accelerating global demand, the project continues to elevate Phuket’s status as a world-class destination for branded luxury living.

