Bangkok chokes on red-level PM 2.5 smog from massive agricultural burning

Smoke from 13,000 rai of burning farmland in neighboring provinces blankets the capital. Governor Chadchart issue urgent health warnings for Nong Chok and Min Buri residents.

BANGKOK — Residents in eastern Bangkok woke up to hazardous smog on Wednesday morning. Agricultural burning in neighboring provinces drove PM 2.5 levels into the “red zone.” As a result, this posed immediate health risks.

The Bangkok Air Quality Center reported that the citywide average for particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM 2.5) reached 55.6 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) at 7:00 am on January 28, 2026. This figure significantly exceeds the standard safety limit of 37.5 µg/m³. It also marks a sharp increase from yesterday’s average of 55.2 µg/m³.

Authorities identified the primary cause of the sudden spike as large-scale biomass burning rather than traffic emissions. Satellite data detected hotspots covering approximately 13,000 rai in provinces east of the capital late yesterday afternoon. The resulting smoke plume spans 1,700 square kilometers, an area roughly equivalent to the entire size of Bangkok.

Prevailing northeasterly winds carried this massive cloud of pollutants directly into the capital. Eastern districts served as the first point of impact. These areas absorbed the densest smog, while the Thon Buri side remained relatively less affected.

Districts hitting critical levels

Monitoring stations recorded the highest pollution concentrations in the city’s eastern corridor. Nong Chok district topped the list with a critical reading of 80.8 µg/m³. Min Buri followed closely at 77.3 µg/m³ and Khlong Sam Wa at 76.5 µg/m³. Moreover, other areas reporting high pollution levels include Khan Na Yao, Prawet, and Sai Mai.

The data indicates a clear trend of deteriorating air quality across the metropolis. Northern and Eastern Bangkok currently face the most severe conditions, with readings fluctuating between 54.4 and 80.8 µg/m³. Central and Southern Bangkok districts also reported levels that begin to impact health, ranging from 42.6 to 62.5 µg/m³.

Official warning and health advice

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt issued an urgent warning at 8:30 pm last night. He alerted citizens to the approaching smog. He confirmed that the smoke mass moving into the eastern sector poses a significant health threat. Therefore, he advised all residents to wear protective masks immediately.

Health officials advise the public to adopt strict protective measures. For areas in the orange level, residents should limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities. They should also monitor themselves for symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.

In red-zone districts like Nong Chok and Min Buri, officials recommend halting all outdoor activities. Vulnerable groups and individuals with chronic respiratory conditions should stay indoors. They should keep emergency medication on hand and consult a doctor if any irregular symptoms occur.

The situation requires close monitoring throughout the day as the smoke haze continues to linger over the metropolitan area.