Police bust 4 drug runners with 150 million baht of meth
About 150 million baht worth of methamphetamine pills were impounded in Nakhon Phanom today in a bust of 4 suspected drug runners. Police and military cooperated to nab 4 men, aged 21 to 36 hailing from Mukdahan. Nakhon Phanom is a northeastern Thai province that borders Laos, separated by the Mekong River. A press conference was held this afternoon at the police station to announce the bust.
Two vehicles alleged to be part of a drug trafficking ring were seized in the bust and found to contain 770,000 pills of methamphetamine. A Toyota Fortuner was the first car stopped in That Phanom, with Bangkok-registered license plates. It was inside this car police found the meth pills, stored in fertiliser bags. Two men were in the car and taken into custody.
A separate team later picked up and arrested the other two suspects in a Toyota Altis with Mukdahan-registered licence plates. That car was acting as a lookout for the 2 men caught in the other bust and was intended to drive ahead of the Fortuner full of meth in order to warn of any police checkpoints upcoming.
The four suspects in the bust allegedly confessed to the drug smuggling, explaining that the meth had been snuck in long-tail boats along the Mekong River and into Thailand across the Laos border. They said they had done this same drug run a few times in the past and had delivered similar drug shipments to Thailand’s inner provinces. They were said to have been paid by a Thai man to transport the drugs, receiving 100,000 baht for their smuggling.
Police have been vigilant in apprehending drug shipments, confiscating around 5 million methamphetamine pills in the last 2 months alone.
Thammanat Prompow is cleared to continue serving as an MP and cabinet minister
Deputy Agriculture Minister, and Palang Pracharat ‘fixer’, Thammanat Prompow, has been cleared by a Thai court to continue to hold office in Thailand despite his previous heroin trafficking charges in Australia in 1993.
The Court maintained that, as the case was tried in another country other than Thailand, his conviction has no bearing on his standing as a member of parliament in Thailand. That same standard doesn’t hold for foreigners who enter Thailand with foreign court convictions, which are used to deny them entry.
55 year old Thammanat Prompow (also spelt as Prompao) has now been cleared to continue serving the Cabinet of the Palang Pracharat coalition government.
Fending off a censure motion in the Thai parliament last year Mr. Thammanat claimed, amongst other things…
“The thing the police and authorities in the state of NSW said was 3.2 kilograms of heroin, it was flour.”
His claims differ from the lab tests conducted on behalf of the convicting Court by the Australian Government Analytical Laboratories who were asked to analyse 3 kilograms of white powder that had been seized as evidence in the cases. The analyst was Phillip McKay who tested for “colour and solubility, chromatography and spectrometry”.
The tests showed that the powder was “impure heroin hydrochloride and at 74% purity amounted to a touch over 2.3 kilograms of heroin”.
The Australian Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, both Fairfax Media papers, reported in 2019 that Mr. Thammanat had pleaded guilty and accepted a 6 year jail term for “conspiring to import heroin” from Bangkok to Sydney. After serving 4 years he was deported back to Thailand. At the time he had the name ‘Manat Bophlom’.
In 2019, Mr. Thammanat, then serving as an MP under the Prayut Chan-o-cha government, strenuously fended off a censure motion against him and denying the serious allegations against him.
Mr. Thammanat, despite his tenuous grip on the facts relating to his 1993 drug trial in Australia, has also been able to shake off his political past as an MP in the opposition Pheu Thai party.
In the 2014 general election he ran for a seat in the lower house as a Pheu Thai Party candidate, the party led by Yingluck Shinawatra. That election was declared “invalid’ when the NCPO, under the leadership of General Prayut Chan-o-cha, seized power in May, 2014. Thammanat was ordered to report to the military-led National Council for Peace and Order at the time. 4 years later he joined the Palang Pracharath Party.
Opposition MP Teeratchai Panthumas, from the Move Forward Party, noted the Thai constitution states that a person is unable to serve as an MP or a cabinet minister “if previously sentenced to jail for a drug-related offence”.
Pichai Naripthaphan, Pheu Thai’s deputy leader, is quoted in Thai Enquirer…
“…having a person associated with drugs to hold on to a cabinet position is disgraceful. It shows the low level of standard in the current government and the country because this would not happen abroad.”
Two weeks ago it was rumoured that Thammanat Prompow would be given responsibility to oversee the government’s coordination of Covid services and programs in Thailand’s southern provinces.
The Democrat Party balked at the prospect, threatening to walk away from the government coalition. The government backed off from that idea and the Democrats re-affirmed their support to remain in the coalition.
Police in Phuket seize 100,000 methamphetamine pills, women arrested on drug charges
Police in Phuket arrested 2 women on drug charges and seized a package containing 100,000 methamphetamine pills, 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Police say they received a tip about women suspected of selling methamphetamine and pills known as “ya ba,” meaning “crazy drug” in Thai.
Officers tracked down 38 year old Ladawan ‘Mod’ Chuengyang and 24 year old Krissana ‘Nam’ Bensalem. Police say they saw the women park a Honda Civic outside a home in Srisoonthorn and carry a box to the home. Officers approached the women and searched the home. Drugs were found inside the box while a digital scale was found inside the home. Police also confiscated 2 mobile phones. The women face charges of possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.
Opium and Heroin seized at Chiang Mai checkpoint
500 grams of heroin and 50 kilograms of raw opium were seized at a Chiang Mai checkpoint by Pha Muang Force soldiers. The cache was confiscated Tuesday evening in the Chai Prakan district’s Pha Hong checkpoint in Tambun Si Dong Yen. The soldiers stopped 2 drivers who aroused suspicion and who promptly fled when stopped. The motorcycle was left with 2 bags, with one containing 500 g of heroin and the other 50,5 kg of raw opium which had been packaged into 31 separate packets.
The bust is part of a line of recent drug seizures that have seen about 30.5 million baht worth of drugs recovered while thwarting the trade networks of 3 major drug rings in the Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, and Tak provinces. These drug cases have all been linked to Wichit Arphonrungroj, the chief of Phop Phra tambon administrative organization. While Wichit is still at large with police hunting for him, several other arrests linked to the busts have been made. Four warrants were issued and police are actively pursuing more accomplices.
The first raid on Monday in Tak came as police continued investigating and expanding the scope of a huge drug bust in October 2019 where police seized 1.5 tons of crystal methamphetamine. Police later seized 2 million baht of drugs in a bust of a man in Sukhothai. And in Phitsanulok, a 20 year old man was arrested after being unable to clarify the source of 20 million baht wired into his bank account. He had been selling drugs online, using a Facebook page called “Phee Laem Pilok”.
Last December police confiscated drug assets valued at 100 million baht in Bangkok. And just a few weeks ago police took in 100 kg of ketamine and crystal meth in a drug bust in Lat Phrao.
With the Covid-19 pandemic crippling the economy and many jobless and increasingly desperate, Thailand has seen an increase in drug use and trafficking. Add to that the civil unrest in Myanmar, where illegal drug manufacturers are using the turmoil to sneak drugs across a tumultuous border, and Police have seen the need to implement a widespread crackdown on drugs throughout Thailand.
