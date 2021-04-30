Phuket
Police in Phuket seize 100,000 methamphetamine pills, women arrested on drug charges
Police in Phuket arrested 2 women on drug charges and seized a package containing 100,000 methamphetamine pills, 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Police say they received a tip about women suspected of selling methamphetamine and pills known as “ya ba,” meaning “crazy drug” in Thai.
Officers tracked down 38 year old Ladawan ‘Mod’ Chuengyang and 24 year old Krissana ‘Nam’ Bensalem. Police say they saw the women park a Honda Civic outside a home in Srisoonthorn and carry a box to the home. Officers approached the women and searched the home. Drugs were found inside the box while a digital scale was found inside the home. Police also confiscated 2 mobile phones. The women face charges of possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Thailand
Former Norwegian minister warns against travel to Thailand due to fugitive murder suspect
A former Norweigan justice minister is calling on the country to boycott holiday trips to Thailand due to reports that a man wanted for allegedly killing a Norwegian woman in Laos is now living in Thailand. The former minister, Per-Willy Amundsen, calls the situation of the murder suspect on the run and living free in Thailand a “complete scandal.”
“If he is not arrested, the Norwegian government should warn Norwegian citizens to travel to Thailand. In Norway’s official travel council, there should be a warning against travelling to a country like Thailand, where a man who killed Neird Høiness still goes free.”
In January of last year, 30 year old Nerid Høiness, from Norway, went on a trip to Southeast Asia with her 38 year old boyfriend Hiroyuki Ogu, from Japan. Nerid’s Facebook page shows that she was living in Koh Pha Ngan, one of the popular islands in the Gulf of Thailand off the coast of Surat Thani. Reports say the couple started their trip in Koh Pha Ngan, and then drove by motorcycle up to Vang Vieng in Laos.
The couple rented a hotel room in Vang Vieng for several days. During that time, screams were heard from the room, a number of witnesses later told police. Apparently, on January 9, 2020, several people even saw Hiroyuki carry Nerid’s lifeless body out of the hotel room and strap her body onto the motorcycle. Nerid’s body was found 2 weeks later in a jungle.
Little has been done to track down and arrest Hiroyuki, according to Attorney Sidsel Katralen, who represents Neird’s family.
“Japanese Hiroyuki Ogu is internationally wanted via Interpol for the murder of Nerid. Beyond that, neither the police nor other authorities in Laos, Thailand, or Norway have done much to get him arrested… We have given information both to the Norweigan authorities and to the police both in Bangkok and Koh Pha Ngan. Unfortunately, he is still not caught.”
SOURCE: ScandAsia
Crime
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Life is pretty stressful lately, but there are right and wrong ways to relieve that stress. A taxi driver in Bangkok chose the wrong way to blow off steam: shooting at cars, buses and restaurants with a slingshot. The 48 year old driver Phaiwan Aechaiyaphum was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Bureau last night at his Suksawat-area room. He is suspected of using his slingshot at the Ratchada-Sutthisan intersection tunnel for over a month, starting March 19 until as recently as April 27.
He told police shooting at vehicles and shops was his way to vent and release his stress and feelings. The attacks took place in the late afternoons to late night, from 4 pm to 1 am; in total 19 slingshot shootings were reported. When police raided his home, they confiscated a slingshot as well as white stones he said he gathered from a Phetkasem Road gas station to use as ammo.
The man told police he quit his bus driver job last year as he wasn’t making enough money driving the number 75 bus, so he switched to driving a taxi in March. He drove rented taxis, so police impounded 3 of them for investigation for evidence. It is reported that he already confessed to the slingshot shooting.
He said he used his slingshot at places to release his stress, for example, shooting at slow cars that frustrated him. But he fired his slingshot at targets that had many people around, like shops, restaurants and big busy buses, putting many people at risk, potentially in harm’s way.
Police stations at Din Daeng, Phahon Yothin, and Sutthisan Huai Kwang have jurisdiction over the attack areas and are investigating further. Phaiwan has been charged so far with causing damage to property, theft, and physical assault. He is in police custody but will be sent to undergo a psychological evaluation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Officers seized 31 million baht in cash and assets in 20 drug trafficking raids
In a major crackdown on a suspect drug network run by a woman in Northern Thailand, officers raided 20 locations in the Eastern region and seized cash as well as other assets valued at a total of 31 million baht.
Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board launched an investigation back in October into a suspected drug network said to be run by 63 year old Buachan Khao-in who was wanted by police for allegedly supporting and colluding in the illicit drug trade.
The following month, Buachan was arrested in Chiang Mai. Police say the woman had a bank account open in her name that received money transfers from those in the drug trade. According to Thai PBS, more than 10 billion baht had been in circulation in her bank account.
In the recent raids, 170 officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, Provincial Police Region 2, and Rayong and Chanthaburi police broke off into teams to raid 20 places that were suspected of being linked to Buachan. No arrests were reported.
Officers seized a total of 8.59 million baht in cash and took over 17 bank accounts with a total of 9.8 million baht. They also seized a home valued at more than 10 million baht and a Mercedes Benz valued at 2.7 million baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
