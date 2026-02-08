Court extension sought after elephant’s death during relocation

Minister orders review of wild elephant management

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 8, 2026, 2:40 PM
78 1 minute read
Court extension sought after elephant’s death during relocation | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has sought an extension from the Khon Kaen Administrative Court for the relocation of three wild elephants.

This request comes after a recent incident where an elephant died during its transfer, raising safety concerns.

Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister, Suchart Chomklin, directed Raweewan Bhuridej, the ministry’s permanent secretary, to oversee the management of wild elephants.

This follows the death of an adult male elephant, known as Seedor Hu Pub, during its move from Khon Kaen to Loei on Tuesday.

Suchart emphasised that this incident should serve as a crucial lesson, urging a review of current management practices to enhance caution and practicality. The goal is to ensure public safety while maintaining animal welfare.

Proposed measures include increasing food sources in forested areas to minimise human-elephant conflicts, equipping wild elephants with GPS tracking devices, enhancing rapid-response teams to monitor elephants leaving forests, and formulating sustainable long-term management strategies.

Court extension sought after elephant's death during relocation | News by Thaiger
Photo via Dailynews

In response to concerns regarding the relocation process, the DNP stated on Thursday that the operation adhered to academic principles and international standards, with collaboration among various agencies.

Related Articles

Specialist veterinarians and experienced handlers were present during the operation, closely monitoring the elephant’s vital signs. The department is currently awaiting laboratory test results to ascertain the exact cause of Seedor Hu Pub’s death.

A commission has been formed to review the relocation process. This panel will impartially evaluate the operation, ensure fairness for involved officials, and invite external experts and academics to help improve procedures and establish clear, practical operating standards to prevent future incidents.

The DNP has requested a court extension to comply with the order to relocate the remaining three elephants, allowing time to refine relocation methods and explore alternative risk-reduction measures for personnel, residents, and the elephants themselves, as reported by Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election

28 seconds ago
Court extension sought after elephant&#8217;s death during relocation | Thaiger Thailand News

Court extension sought after elephant’s death during relocation

24 minutes ago
Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border

1 hour ago
Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot

1 hour ago
Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found | Thaiger Thailand News

Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found

3 hours ago
Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall

4 hours ago
Pregnant woman among three killed in Bangkok motorway crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant woman among three killed in Bangkok motorway crash

5 hours ago
Iraqi tourist shot dead in Phuket; police hunt for gunman | Thaiger Phuket News

Iraqi tourist shot dead in Phuket; police hunt for gunman

5 hours ago
Pathum Thani launches operation to assist homeless in Rangsit | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani launches operation to assist homeless in Rangsit

2 days ago
Thais warned against wearing numbered shirts on election day | Thaiger Thailand News

Thais warned against wearing numbered shirts on election day

2 days ago
Thai boy found with bruises after being beaten by grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy found with bruises after being beaten by grandmother

2 days ago
Thailand’s alcohol ban frustrates tourists, hits restaurant sales | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s alcohol ban frustrates tourists, hits restaurant sales

2 days ago
French nationals accused of staging theft to scam Thai woman | Thaiger Phuket News

French nationals accused of staging theft to scam Thai woman

2 days ago
Two men caught hunting protected wildlife in Salawin National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Two men caught hunting protected wildlife in Salawin National Park

2 days ago
Financial stress cited after Thai man fatally stabs his mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Financial stress cited after Thai man fatally stabs his mother

2 days ago
Chachoengsao man dies during livestream as friends hear gasping | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao man dies during livestream as friends hear gasping

2 days ago
Norwegian man arrested for assault and car theft on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Norwegian man arrested for assault and car theft on Koh Samui

2 days ago
PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight | Thaiger Thailand News

PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight

2 days ago
Russian man found dead on beach below Koh Samui viewpoint | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian man found dead on beach below Koh Samui viewpoint

2 days ago
King cobras mate roadside in Krabi ahead of Valentine’s Day | Thaiger Thailand News

King cobras mate roadside in Krabi ahead of Valentine’s Day

2 days ago
Swedish man arrested in Phuket over alleged rape of fellow tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Swedish man arrested in Phuket over alleged rape of fellow tourist

3 days ago
Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak

3 days ago
Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation

3 days ago
Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment | Thaiger Thailand News

Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment

3 days ago
Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents

3 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 8, 2026, 2:40 PM
78 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.