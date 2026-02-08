Court extension sought after elephant’s death during relocation

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has sought an extension from the Khon Kaen Administrative Court for the relocation of three wild elephants.

This request comes after a recent incident where an elephant died during its transfer, raising safety concerns.

Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister, Suchart Chomklin, directed Raweewan Bhuridej, the ministry’s permanent secretary, to oversee the management of wild elephants.

This follows the death of an adult male elephant, known as Seedor Hu Pub, during its move from Khon Kaen to Loei on Tuesday.

Suchart emphasised that this incident should serve as a crucial lesson, urging a review of current management practices to enhance caution and practicality. The goal is to ensure public safety while maintaining animal welfare.

Proposed measures include increasing food sources in forested areas to minimise human-elephant conflicts, equipping wild elephants with GPS tracking devices, enhancing rapid-response teams to monitor elephants leaving forests, and formulating sustainable long-term management strategies.

In response to concerns regarding the relocation process, the DNP stated on Thursday that the operation adhered to academic principles and international standards, with collaboration among various agencies.

Specialist veterinarians and experienced handlers were present during the operation, closely monitoring the elephant’s vital signs. The department is currently awaiting laboratory test results to ascertain the exact cause of Seedor Hu Pub’s death.

A commission has been formed to review the relocation process. This panel will impartially evaluate the operation, ensure fairness for involved officials, and invite external experts and academics to help improve procedures and establish clear, practical operating standards to prevent future incidents.

The DNP has requested a court extension to comply with the order to relocate the remaining three elephants, allowing time to refine relocation methods and explore alternative risk-reduction measures for personnel, residents, and the elephants themselves, as reported by Bangkok Post.