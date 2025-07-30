Knives and walkie-talkies found in Bangkok school sweep

Bangkok police uncovered a stash of weapons hidden across two prominent educational institutions during a sweeping raid ahead of a major school celebration.

Yesterday, July 29, more than 100 officers mobilised in Pathum Wan district for a coordinated crackdown targeting the Pathumwan Institute of Technology and Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok.

The operation aimed to prevent clashes and violence during the upcoming 93rd-anniversary celebration of Pathumwan Institute, scheduled for Friday, August 1.

The operation, launched at 4pm, was spearheaded by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and included high-ranking officials such as Police Major General Nopasin Phoonsawat and Pol. Maj. Gen. Charin Kopattata.

Officers from various branches, including investigation and suppression units, assembled at Nimitbutr Stadium before heading out.

During the extensive search of the Wang Mai subdistrict campuses, officers discovered an alarming cache: 13 knives and two black walkie-talkies hidden in bushes, behind buildings, and even beneath school structures at the Uthenthawai campus. At Pathumwan Institute of Technology, another three knives were recovered.

“No one stepped forward to claim the weapons,” said one officer at the scene. “All items were seized and logged as evidence.”

The discovery has raised concerns about ongoing tensions between rival student groups, which have historically escalated during anniversaries and school events.

Police suspect the weapons were stashed in preparation for potential confrontations. Authorities remain tight-lipped about whether any arrests are pending, but have vowed to increase surveillance around the institutions over the next several days.

“We are taking these matters seriously,” one senior officer said. “This pre-emptive action is about keeping the peace and ensuring student safety.”

The raid follows a series of violent incidents in past years involving technical college students, many of which have resulted in injuries, and, in some cases, fatalities.

While the two institutions have not commented publicly, administrators are reportedly cooperating with police.

KhaoSod reported that security has since been tightened across both campuses, and officers are expected to maintain a visible presence during the celebration events.

Police urge the public and students to report suspicious activity and reiterate that any attempt to disrupt public order will be met with full legal consequences.