Lampang man filmed abusing dog with compressed air denies wrongdoing

A Thai man, caught on a viral video abusing a dog by inserting compressed air through its mouth or anus, defended himself, claiming he was merely drying its fur and that the footage is from several years ago.

The video, shared on Facebook, sparked widespread criticism and calls for harsher legal punishment for animal abusers. The man in the footage was reported to suffer from a mental illness, although he allegedly refused treatment.

In the recording, the man was seen repeatedly kicking a dog before inserting a hose into its mouth or anus and releasing compressed air.

Channel 7 reported that the incident occurred at the man’s home in the Sop Prap district of Lampang province in northern Thailand.

The video was filmed by a neighbour, who stated that there were three dogs at the house, but that he had recently seen only one remaining. He believed the other two dogs were killed by the man.

The neighbour shared the footage publicly in the hope that officials would investigate the alleged animal abuse to protect both animals and residents.

Officers from Sop Prap Police Station visited the home of the man, identified as Wate, yesterday, November 18. Wate insisted that the video was old and that he had already faced consequences at the time. He denied current allegations of abuse.

Wate stated that he used compressed air to dry the dog’s fur and did not intend to harm the animal. He also said that his dogs sometimes make loud noises while playing or when hungry, and he claimed to be aware of the legal penalties for animal abuse.

Officers confirmed that Wate has a mental health condition, citing the presence of multiple medication packs in his home. No illegal substances or weapons were found.

Despite Wate’s insistence that the footage is from an old case, neighbours and locals maintain that the incident occurred recently.

Police have not filed charges but issued a warning. They stated that if further complaints or signs of abuse emerge, the dogs will be removed, and legal action will follow.