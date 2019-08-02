Two city cleaners injured in this morning’s explosions around Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Two city cleaners injured in this morning’s explosions around Bangkok
PHOTO: JS100
Two road sweepers in Suan Luang district were injured in an explosion on Soi Rama 9 57/1, a soi off Rama 9 Road, at 8am this morning. After examining the area, police determined that the explosion was caused by a ping-pong bomb.
The bomb was one of multiple small explodsions between 7 and 9am.
Read about the rest of the explosions that rocked Bangkok this morning HERE.
Four people were slightly injured as a result of the explosions and appear to be linked to a fake bomb that was left out the front of the Royal Thai Police headquarters last night. Two suspects have already been arrested. Read that story HERE.
Bangkok
Ananda development pulls the plug on Bangkok condo project
Property developers Ananda Development have pulled the plug on the development of a condo project, Ideo Q Phahon-Saphankhwai, valued at 10 billion baht, and will refund down-payments made by customers who booked units since the April launch.
Ananda Development’s chief strategy officer Sumeth Ratanasrikul says that the demand to buy the project at that location didn’t match with the concept design.
“Since introducing the project to the market in April this year, about 39% of the first phase totalling 396 units have been reserved. We have decided to suspend sales and refund booking and down payments to customers. We will now revise the design of this project and will launch it again in 2020.”
The Ideo Q Phahon-Saphankhwai project was located close to the Saphan Khwai BTS station on a six-rai plot. It was originally designed to have 1,114 units at a starting price 5.5 million baht per unit.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
HM the Queen makes her first solo speech at Thai Women’s Day
PHOTOS: The Nation
Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana has presided over the Thai Women’s Day celebrations at Impact Arena Exhibition and Convention Centre in Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok.
The Nation reports that it was the first time Her Majesty addressed the public speaking about her determination to perform her royal duties.
“I shall continue, preserve and expand the royal initiations of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, as well as His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s first royal command to build upon the royal legacy of the late His Majesty King Bhumibol. I wish all of you to help and support me so as to glorify the royal graciousness and to strengthen women’s sustainable development, which is the purpose this year’s Thai Women’s Day theme.”
The royal statement brought about joy and appreciation among those in attendance. In addition Her Majesty also noted that Thai women have an important role in nurturing and teaching good morals to their family members and to build a strong foundation for society and the country at large.
Thai Women’s Day 2019 was organised by Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in collaboration with the National Council of Women of Thailand, and under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen. Her Majesty granted honorary certificates to 150 distinguished women and 25 youth, and then visited the exhibition paying tribute to the Queen Mother.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has ordered every province to pay respects to the Queen Mother on the auspicious occasion of her 87th birthday anniversary during August 5-19. On August 12, there will be religious ceremonies, a merit-making to 88 monks, and the candlelight blessing ceremony at 7.30pm across the country.
SOURCE: The Nation
ASEAN
Two suspects held over last night’s ‘fake’ bomb, security ramped up at ASEAN meeting
PHOTO: A suspect leaving the area of the Royal Thai Police headquarters last night captured on CCTV
“I condemn the mastermind behind this morning’s bomb blasts, which destroy people and the country’s image. I have asked officials to beef up security for members of the public and take urgent care of those affected by the explosions.’’ – Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha
The multiple bombs have gone off this morning around Bangkok as the ASEAN Summit, running this week, hosts Foreign Ministers and officials from the ASEAN bloc. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also in town.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a press conference this morning during the ASEAN FM Meetings this week – AP
This is the latest we know about the sequence of explosions around Bangkok this morning HERE.
Meanwhile, two suspects have been apprehended and arrested after they dropped off a suspicious object outside the Royal Thai Police HQ on Rama I Road in Bangkok last night. They were arrested at the Pathomporn checkpoint on Phetchakasem Road travelling on a bus, heading to Chumpon early this morning around 2am. At this stage they have denied involvement in the fake bomb incident.
Bomb disposal experts were called to the area. The object contained two cylinder-shaped boxes stuffed with electrical circuit boards. There was no explosive. A roadblock was lifted an hour later.
Police examined CCTV footage. Police say the first man was watching the area nearby while the other man was seen dropping the suspicious object at the fence at the front of the RTP HQ. The man who placed the item was wearing a yellow shirt with black trousers, a cap and black sneakers with a mask and was holding a backpack. Police cannot confirm whether there’s a link between this incident and the other bombs that exploded around Bangkok this morning or not.
Two suspects apprehended early this morning going through a checkpoint on their way to Chumpon
The two were later seen on CCTV meeting at the skywalk near the Siam BTS station before heading into Siam Paragon shopping centre where they changed clothes.
They then travelled by taxi to Chatuchak park to catch a bus, southbound. Police say the pair changed clothes again in a toilet at the bus station.
UPDATE
The two injured persons from the Rama 9 Soi 57/1 incident, bothstreet cleaners from Suan Luang District Office, were sent to Sirindhorn Hospital. They told the police that they were removing grass from the roadside when they found an object wrapped in black tape. They touched it and it exploded.
Police believe that it was ‘Ping Pong bomb’. Also, they found a pen gun and two knives hidden in the dense grass in the same area so they have blocked the area for further investigation.
Security officials checking out the areas at the front of Bangkok’s tallest building, Makanakorn next to the Chong Nong Si BTS station – AP
