Pattaya bar workers fed as tourist drought bites hard

Struggling bar workers in Pattaya were served a dose of comfort this week, in the form of steaming noodles and basic supplies, as tourism dries up and bar owners face mounting bills.

Lisa Hamilton, President of the Pattaya Nightlife Business Association, yesterday, July 3, led a charitable drive on Walking Street, handing out dry food, eggs, instant noodles, and over 200 bowls of freshly cooked soup to beleaguered bar staff.

The donation effort was aimed at servers, cleaners, security guards and other employees who’ve been left in limbo due to the severe slump in foreign visitors, particularly Chinese tourists, whose numbers have plummeted during the low season.

“This is about easing the burden on the people who keep Pattaya’s nightlife alive,” said Hamilton. “Many of them are struggling to pay rent and feed their families. We had to do something.”

Hamilton, along with local bar and club owners, dug into their own pockets to fund the food giveaway. But she warned that community efforts alone won’t be enough to save the city’s iconic red-light zone from collapse.

“We need urgent action from the government. The drop in visitors from Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and especially China, has hit us hard. Pattaya’s economy depends on tourism, and right now it’s on life support.”

In response, the government has rolled out the Thai Half-Half Travel programme, offering domestic tourists subsidies of up to 3,000 baht a night on hotels and meals. The scheme, which launched bookings on July 1, officially begins today, July 4.

Deputy government spokesperson Sasikan Watthanajan said the initiative, managed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), aims to pump life back into tourist hotspots like Pattaya.

Travellers can access 500,000 travel rights, each allowing up to five discounted nights, three in major destinations and two in smaller towns.

Still, many nightlife workers remain sceptical.

“It’s a nice gesture,” said one bartender on Walking Street. “But we need the tourists back, not just noodles.”

