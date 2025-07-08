Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting

Bangkok is stepping up its game with an ambitious plan to reinvent urban commuting—a sprawling 47.5-kilometre walkway and cycle path project that promises to make getting around safer, greener, and more enjoyable than ever before.

Yesterday, July 7, Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon showcased the Saen Saeb Canal footpath and bike lane extension during a media tour, underlining the city’s drive to create a connected, sustainable transport network that links key districts, transit hubs, and communities.

“This project is about more than just transport—it’s about improving quality of life,” Wisanu said. “Residents will have a safe, accessible way to travel, exercise, and connect with their city.”

The route will stretch from Phra Nakhon to Nong Jok, offering a continuous corridor for walkers and cyclists. Alongside the paths themselves, the project includes new lighting, CCTV cameras, safety railings, and ramps for the elderly and wheelchair users. The goal is clear: 24-hour access with comfort and security for everyone.

The initiative is part of the Walkable, Safe Cycling programme, slated for completion by 2030. Future expansions are already on the drawing board, targeting connections to other bustling areas like Ladprao, Phrom Phong, Thaphra, and Sam Yot.

Bangkok has already laid over 60 kilometres of reinforced concrete embankments and associated pathways along the Saen Saeb Canal. Another 4.72 kilometres are under construction, forming the backbone of this game-changing network.

During the tour, officials led reporters along a scenic stretch between Wat Mai Chong Lom Pier and the SWU Phyathai Pier. This zone, in the heart of Bangkok, is a hive of activity surrounded by residential areas, Srinakharinwirot University, and major water transport links, reported The Nation.

The upgraded path has become a favourite among locals looking for a calm alternative to traffic-choked streets.

“It’s perfect for walking, jogging, or cycling in the mornings and evenings,” one resident said. “I feel much safer using this route.”

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has actively encouraged community involvement, gathering input on everything from ramp placements to resting spots to ensure the design suits real daily needs.

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with locals praising the thoughtful upgrades that make commuting and recreation simpler and safer.