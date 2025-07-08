Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting

Project adds lighting, CCTV, railings, ramps for accessibility and safety

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
366 1 minute read
Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Facebook

Bangkok is stepping up its game with an ambitious plan to reinvent urban commuting—a sprawling 47.5-kilometre walkway and cycle path project that promises to make getting around safer, greener, and more enjoyable than ever before.

Yesterday, July 7, Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon showcased the Saen Saeb Canal footpath and bike lane extension during a media tour, underlining the city’s drive to create a connected, sustainable transport network that links key districts, transit hubs, and communities.

“This project is about more than just transport—it’s about improving quality of life,” Wisanu said. “Residents will have a safe, accessible way to travel, exercise, and connect with their city.”

Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting | News by Thaiger

Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting | News by Thaiger

The route will stretch from Phra Nakhon to Nong Jok, offering a continuous corridor for walkers and cyclists. Alongside the paths themselves, the project includes new lighting, CCTV cameras, safety railings, and ramps for the elderly and wheelchair users. The goal is clear: 24-hour access with comfort and security for everyone.

The initiative is part of the Walkable, Safe Cycling programme, slated for completion by 2030. Future expansions are already on the drawing board, targeting connections to other bustling areas like Ladprao, Phrom Phong, Thaphra, and Sam Yot.

Related Articles

Bangkok has already laid over 60 kilometres of reinforced concrete embankments and associated pathways along the Saen Saeb Canal. Another 4.72 kilometres are under construction, forming the backbone of this game-changing network.

Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting | News by Thaiger

During the tour, officials led reporters along a scenic stretch between Wat Mai Chong Lom Pier and the SWU Phyathai Pier. This zone, in the heart of Bangkok, is a hive of activity surrounded by residential areas, Srinakharinwirot University, and major water transport links, reported The Nation.

The upgraded path has become a favourite among locals looking for a calm alternative to traffic-choked streets.

“It’s perfect for walking, jogging, or cycling in the mornings and evenings,” one resident said. “I feel much safer using this route.”

Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting | News by Thaiger

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has actively encouraged community involvement, gathering input on everything from ramp placements to resting spots to ensure the design suits real daily needs.

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with locals praising the thoughtful upgrades that make commuting and recreation simpler and safer.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand’s blind elephant becomes loving sanctuary grandma (video) Thailand News

Thailand’s blind elephant becomes loving sanctuary grandma (video)

3 hours ago
Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting Bangkok News

Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting

3 hours ago
Chinese scammer busted in Bangkok credit card hacking spree Bangkok News

Chinese scammer busted in Bangkok credit card hacking spree

3 hours ago
Ratchaburi residents slam officials over 32 inconvenient speed bumps Thailand News

Ratchaburi residents slam officials over 32 inconvenient speed bumps

4 hours ago
Monkey business banned: Thai coconuts go cruelty-free Thailand News

Monkey business banned: Thai coconuts go cruelty-free

4 hours ago
Thai human rights lawyer hit with 29 years for lese majeste Bangkok News

Thai human rights lawyer hit with 29 years for lese majeste

4 hours ago
Udon Thani students injured in accidental dormitory shooting Crime News

Udon Thani students injured in accidental dormitory shooting

4 hours ago
Bangkok trains slash fares to 20 baht from October 1 Bangkok News

Bangkok trains slash fares to 20 baht from October 1

4 hours ago
Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai children linked to river fish Chiang Mai News

Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai children linked to river fish

4 hours ago
Nature’s surprise: Rare panda crab spotted in Thai national park Thailand News

Nature’s surprise: Rare panda crab spotted in Thai national park

4 hours ago
Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer&#8217;s emotional hunt for real family Thailand News

Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer’s emotional hunt for real family

4 hours ago
Thailand plans ‘Buddhist bank’ as temple scandals explode Thailand News

Thailand plans ‘Buddhist bank’ as temple scandals explode

5 hours ago
Nong Suea man arrested for temple donation box theft Crime News

Nong Suea man arrested for temple donation box theft

5 hours ago
Casino chaos: Thailand scraps gambling bill amid turmoil Bangkok News

Casino chaos: Thailand scraps gambling bill amid turmoil

5 hours ago
Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist Road deaths

Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist

5 hours ago
Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap Thailand News

Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap

5 hours ago
Police raid reveals illegal kratom and e-cigarette operation in Loei Crime News

Police raid reveals illegal kratom and e-cigarette operation in Loei

5 hours ago
Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays Phuket News

Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays

5 hours ago
Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence Crime News

Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence

6 hours ago
Thai influencer and transwomen clash over South Korean bar host Bangkok News

Thai influencer and transwomen clash over South Korean bar host

6 hours ago
Bacon backlash: Cheap US pork threatens Thai farmers Business News

Bacon backlash: Cheap US pork threatens Thai farmers

6 hours ago
British dad dies chasing fight dream as wife gives birth back home Thailand News

British dad dies chasing fight dream as wife gives birth back home

6 hours ago
50 attackers storm security base in Narathiwat, injuring two officers Thailand News

50 attackers storm security base in Narathiwat, injuring two officers

7 hours ago
FDA cracks down on illegal cannabis products in Thailand Cannabis News

FDA cracks down on illegal cannabis products in Thailand

7 hours ago
Phuket woman escapes car crash at roadside stall with minor injury Phuket News

Phuket woman escapes car crash at roadside stall with minor injury

7 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
366 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x