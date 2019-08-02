Thai PM condemns the people behind Bangkok’s bomb explosions – UPDATE | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai Rath

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has condemned those behind the bombings and Tweeted he had already ordered those responsible to protect the people and take care of injured people in a Tweet at 11.12am.

Bombs have gone off around different parts of Bangkok this morning, following a fake bomb being placed in front of the Royal Thai Police HQ in Bangkok late last night.

Loud explosions were heard near the BTS skytrain station at Chong Nong Si, just out the front of the Mahanakorn Building, plus at least three other areas in Bangkok this morning. Four people have been injured – two on Rama 9 Road and two near the Chong Nong Si BTS station. Glass around the entrances to the Skytrain station platform were shattered. This incident has been variously reported in different media as happening around 9am.

Police reported loud sounds “similar to bomb explosions” twice at the Chong Nonsi BTS station about 8.50am and closed Exits 3 and 4 to the BTS station, above the road. Police also cordoned off the areas. Reports also say that there were loud bangs near the security entrance area to the Mahanakhon Building.

There has also been a fire in shops in Soi 19 Phetchaburi Road in the Pratunam area, near the busy markets. The fire started around 5am this morning. Police don’t know if it is connected to the other explosions during the morning.

The first explosions reported this morning were in front of a Government Building in Chaeng Wattana Road, Building B, in the Lak Si District, in the northern suburbs of the capital. The Thaiger reported earlier that it went off around 7am although other media report that the time may have been later, nearer 9am.