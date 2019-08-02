Thai PM condemns the people behind Bangkok’s bomb explosions – UPDATE | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai PM condemns the people behind Bangkok’s bomb explosions – UPDATE
PHOTO: Thai Rath
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has condemned those behind the bombings and Tweeted he had already ordered those responsible to protect the people and take care of injured people in a Tweet at 11.12am.
Bombs have gone off around different parts of Bangkok this morning, following a fake bomb being placed in front of the Royal Thai Police HQ in Bangkok late last night.
Loud explosions were heard near the BTS skytrain station at Chong Nong Si, just out the front of the Mahanakorn Building, plus at least three other areas in Bangkok this morning. Four people have been injured – two on Rama 9 Road and two near the Chong Nong Si BTS station. Glass around the entrances to the Skytrain station platform were shattered. This incident has been variously reported in different media as happening around 9am.
Police reported loud sounds “similar to bomb explosions” twice at the Chong Nonsi BTS station about 8.50am and closed Exits 3 and 4 to the BTS station, above the road. Police also cordoned off the areas. Reports also say that there were loud bangs near the security entrance area to the Mahanakhon Building.
There has also been a fire in shops in Soi 19 Phetchaburi Road in the Pratunam area, near the busy markets. The fire started around 5am this morning. Police don’t know if it is connected to the other explosions during the morning.
The first explosions reported this morning were in front of a Government Building in Chaeng Wattana Road, Building B, in the Lak Si District, in the northern suburbs of the capital. The Thaiger reported earlier that it went off around 7am although other media report that the time may have been later, nearer 9am.
The third explosion was on Rama 9 in Soi 57/1, approximately 12 kilometres from the 1st and 2nd explosions, near the Airport Link in Bang Kapi. Two “road” cleaners were injured in this incident.
Later this morning two unexploded devices were found on the footpaths outside the front of the Royal Thai Army’s headquarters, also in Chaeng Wattana Road, next door to the Government Building where the first tow devices went off today.
Police suspect all four incident are part of a wider campaign that started last night when a few bomb was left outside the Royal Thai Police HQ in Bangkok. Read that story HERE.
Fire at shops near the Pratunam Markets in a Soi off Phetchaburi Road
Thought to be the first explosion this morning at a government building in Chaeng Wattana Road
ASEAN
Two suspects held over last night’s ‘fake’ bomb, security ramped up at ASEAN meeting
PHOTO: A suspect leaving the area of the Royal Thai Police headquarters last night captured on CCTV
“I condemn the mastermind behind this morning’s bomb blasts, which destroy people and the country’s image. I have asked officials to beef up security for members of the public and take urgent care of those affected by the explosions.’’ – Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha
The multiple bombs have gone off this morning around Bangkok as the ASEAN Summit, running this week, hosts Foreign Ministers and officials from the ASEAN bloc. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also in town.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a press conference this morning during the ASEAN FM Meetings this week – AP
This is the latest we know about the sequence of explosions around Bangkok this morning HERE.
Meanwhile, two suspects have been apprehended and arrested after they dropped off a suspicious object outside the Royal Thai Police HQ on Rama I Road in Bangkok last night. They were arrested at the Pathomporn checkpoint on Phetchakasem Road travelling on a bus, heading to Chumpon early this morning around 2am. At this stage they have denied involvement in the fake bomb incident.
Bomb disposal experts were called to the area. The object contained two cylinder-shaped boxes stuffed with electrical circuit boards. There was no explosive. A roadblock was lifted an hour later.
Police examined CCTV footage. Police say the first man was watching the area nearby while the other man was seen dropping the suspicious object at the fence at the front of the RTP HQ. The man who placed the item was wearing a yellow shirt with black trousers, a cap and black sneakers with a mask and was holding a backpack. Police cannot confirm whether there’s a link between this incident and the other bombs that exploded around Bangkok this morning or not.
Two suspects apprehended early this morning going through a checkpoint on their way to Chumpon
The two were later seen on CCTV meeting at the skywalk near the Siam BTS station before heading into Siam Paragon shopping centre where they changed clothes.
They then travelled by taxi to Chatuchak park to catch a bus, southbound. Police say the pair changed clothes again in a toilet at the bus station.
UPDATE
The two injured persons from the Rama 9 Soi 57/1 incident, bothstreet cleaners from Suan Luang District Office, were sent to Sirindhorn Hospital. They told the police that they were removing grass from the roadside when they found an object wrapped in black tape. They touched it and it exploded.
Police believe that it was ‘Ping Pong bomb’. Also, they found a pen gun and two knives hidden in the dense grass in the same area so they have blocked the area for further investigation.
Security officials checking out the areas at the front of Bangkok’s tallest building, Makanakorn next to the Chong Nong Si BTS station – AP
Bangkok
Bombs rock Thai capital Bangkok during peak hour this morning, up to four injuries reported
Details are sketchy at this stage as we try and bring together all he reports coming in.
At around 9.17am this morning there was an explosion near a white car parked in front of the Mahanakorn Building near the Chong Nong Si BTS station in the Bang Rak district.
There was another explosion in a small flower shop, located under a walkway connecting the BTS station with the Mahanakorn Building.
A deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police says that one of the injured people has been sent to Chulalongkorn Hospital. The other one suffered only minor injuries and was able to go home from the Chong Nong Si incident. The two injuries are believed to have occurred at the security area of the Mahanakorn building, Bangkok’s tallest building.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team arrived at the scene at around 9.30am and have found initial signs of ball bearing projectiles in the debris.
A third explosion has been reported at the Chaengwattana Government Center this morning around 7am and a fire has broken out in the Pratunam area of Bangkok on Phetchaburi Road, Soi 19.
Last night a suspect package was been found at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters yesterday, but police will not confirm if the five incidents are connected at this stage.
Police are asking the public not to panic but to be vigilant as they move around the city areas.
Earlier report HERE.
Bangkok
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
PHOTO: Fourth explosion was near the entrance to a BTS
Four bombs have gone off around different parts of Bangkok this morning, in the wake of a fake bomb placed in front of the Royal Thai Police HQ in Bangkok late last night.
The first explosion this morning was in front of a Government Building, Building B, in the Lak Si District, in the northern suburbs of the capital. It went off around 7am.
The second explosive went off in a garden area, opposite the first explosion on Rama 9, a ‘short time’ after the first explosion. In both cases, no one was injured.
The third explosion was on Rama 9 in Soi 57/1, approximately 12 kilometres from the 1st and 2nd explosions, near the Airport Link in Bang Kapi. Two people were injured in this incident.
And at 9.17am a small device exploded near Chong Nonsi BTS, near the Mahanakhon Building in Sala Daeng district.
Police suspect all four incident are part of a wider campaign that started last night when a few bomb was left outside the Royal Thai Police HQ in Bangkok. Read that story HERE.
More news on the way about these incidents on The Thaiger.
Photos from the first explosion this morning at 7am
Two people injured in the 3rd explosion this morning
The fourth explosion was out the front of the Chong Nonsi BTS in Sala Daeng area of the city
PHOTOS: Khoasod, JS100
