Two workers electrocuted at Pathum Thani dam site in Thailand

Probe begins into fatal dam-side electrical accident

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
61 1 minute read
Two workers electrocuted at Pathum Thani dam site in Thailand
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Two construction workers died after an electric shock incident at a dam site in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Emergency services found the unconscious workers after their colleagues had already pulled them from the water and left the scene. Despite efforts to resuscitate, both workers died.

Yesterday, July 21, at 6.30pm, Police Lieutenant Wassukanya Achipan, a deputy inspector at Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station in Pathum Thani province, received a report of two construction workers severely injured by electric shock.

The incident occurred near a dam in front of Wat Talat Tai, Moo 3, Bang Kha Yang subdistrict, Mueang district, Pathum Thani. Police investigators from Pak Khlong Rangsit, volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, medical teams from Pathum Thani Hospital, and Krung Siam St Carlos Hospital were dispatched to the scene.

At the location, police found the dam under construction with two male workers lying unconscious. Efforts were made to revive them, but 42 year old Myanmar national Ngoy Naoo succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, 20 year old Ong Min Tet was urgently taken to Pathum Thani Hospital, but he also passed away later.

Two workers electrocuted at Pathum Thani dam site in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

According to a volunteer from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, both men were found unconscious side by side, having been pulled from the water by their colleagues. It was initially reported that the men were electrocuted and fell into the water.

Upon arrival, the volunteer noticed that the coworkers were no longer present at the scene. Despite immediate assistance, both men died.

Related Articles

Two workers electrocuted at Pathum Thani dam site in Thailand | News by Thaiger

The bodies have been sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Police plan to contact the head contractor for further questioning at the Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station, reported KhaoSod.

Two workers electrocuted at Pathum Thani dam site in Thailand | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a construction worker tragically lost his life on Rama 2 Road after being pinned beneath a concrete slab in a 3 meter deep excavation caused by a landslide.

Latest Thailand News
Zoom and gloom as woman biker slams van at red light in Pattaya Pattaya News

Zoom and gloom as woman biker slams van at red light in Pattaya

43 seconds ago
Two workers electrocuted at Pathum Thani dam site in Thailand Thailand News

Two workers electrocuted at Pathum Thani dam site in Thailand

10 minutes ago
Gale warning! Phuket reels as freak storm rocks island (video) Phuket News

Gale warning! Phuket reels as freak storm rocks island (video)

24 minutes ago
Indian man arrested for trying to smuggle cannabis from Thailand to Cambodia Thailand News

Indian man arrested for trying to smuggle cannabis from Thailand to Cambodia

34 minutes ago
Myanmar national caught smuggling cigarettes worth 2 million baht Crime News

Myanmar national caught smuggling cigarettes worth 2 million baht

44 minutes ago
Bangkok blitz: Over 1.3 million fake goods seized in massive raid Bangkok News

Bangkok blitz: Over 1.3 million fake goods seized in massive raid

52 minutes ago
Stars, stripes and tourist gripes as Trump hikes visa fee kick off Visa Information

Stars, stripes and tourist gripes as Trump hikes visa fee kick off

1 hour ago
Fire erupts on 6th floor of Bangkok building, cause under investigation Bangkok News

Fire erupts on 6th floor of Bangkok building, cause under investigation

1 hour ago
Senator faces 10 years jail for using false professor title Thailand News

Senator faces 10 years jail for using false professor title

1 hour ago
Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down Phuket News

Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down

2 hours ago
Storm Wipha brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Storm Wipha brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand

2 hours ago
Curry con! Food delivery driver spices up with bogus food order Pattaya News

Curry con! Food delivery driver spices up with bogus food order

2 hours ago
Paws and pay: Pooch turns cashier in Ang Thong diner (video) Thailand News

Paws and pay: Pooch turns cashier in Ang Thong diner (video)

17 hours ago
Wheezy does it: RSV sparks alarm for Thailand tots and wrinklies Thailand News

Wheezy does it: RSV sparks alarm for Thailand tots and wrinklies

17 hours ago
Two men injured as motorbike crashes into Thailand canal Phuket News

Two men injured as motorbike crashes into Thailand canal

18 hours ago
Wipha wallop: Landslide fears as storm lashes Thailand Thailand News

Wipha wallop: Landslide fears as storm lashes Thailand

18 hours ago
Elderly CEO donates over 100 million baht to Ang Thong Hospital Thailand News

Elderly CEO donates over 100 million baht to Ang Thong Hospital

18 hours ago
Free trade or free fall? Thailand struggles to keep up with Vietnam in US talks Business News

Free trade or free fall? Thailand struggles to keep up with Vietnam in US talks

18 hours ago
Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants Pattaya News

Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants

19 hours ago
Class acts: Chinese scammers pose as students in pensioner con Chiang Mai News

Class acts: Chinese scammers pose as students in pensioner con

19 hours ago
Thai transwoman arrested behind 50 million baht job scam Bangkok News

Thai transwoman arrested behind 50 million baht job scam

19 hours ago
Chon Buri burglary: Elderly woman&#8217;s home looted, gold and amulets stolen Pattaya News

Chon Buri burglary: Elderly woman’s home looted, gold and amulets stolen

19 hours ago
Quake mistake: Tycoon named in deadly Bangkok building collapse probe Bangkok News

Quake mistake: Tycoon named in deadly Bangkok building collapse probe

19 hours ago
Five rescued from drifting boat off Phuket amid severe weather Phuket News

Five rescued from drifting boat off Phuket amid severe weather

19 hours ago
2 year old Thai boy loses life in wasp attack, child&#8217;s father seriously injured Thailand News

2 year old Thai boy loses life in wasp attack, child’s father seriously injured

20 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x