Two workers electrocuted at Pathum Thani dam site in Thailand

Two construction workers died after an electric shock incident at a dam site in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Emergency services found the unconscious workers after their colleagues had already pulled them from the water and left the scene. Despite efforts to resuscitate, both workers died.

Yesterday, July 21, at 6.30pm, Police Lieutenant Wassukanya Achipan, a deputy inspector at Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station in Pathum Thani province, received a report of two construction workers severely injured by electric shock.

The incident occurred near a dam in front of Wat Talat Tai, Moo 3, Bang Kha Yang subdistrict, Mueang district, Pathum Thani. Police investigators from Pak Khlong Rangsit, volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, medical teams from Pathum Thani Hospital, and Krung Siam St Carlos Hospital were dispatched to the scene.

At the location, police found the dam under construction with two male workers lying unconscious. Efforts were made to revive them, but 42 year old Myanmar national Ngoy Naoo succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, 20 year old Ong Min Tet was urgently taken to Pathum Thani Hospital, but he also passed away later.

According to a volunteer from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, both men were found unconscious side by side, having been pulled from the water by their colleagues. It was initially reported that the men were electrocuted and fell into the water.

Upon arrival, the volunteer noticed that the coworkers were no longer present at the scene. Despite immediate assistance, both men died.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Police plan to contact the head contractor for further questioning at the Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a construction worker tragically lost his life on Rama 2 Road after being pinned beneath a concrete slab in a 3 meter deep excavation caused by a landslide.