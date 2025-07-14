Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan

A maintenance worker succumbed to injuries after a machine fell on his head in Samut Prakan province. Despite attempts by colleagues to rush him to the hospital on a motorbike, he died en route.

Yesterday, July 13, at 8.30pm, the Prakarn Rescue Centre was informed of the incident where a worker was crushed by machinery. The worker was being transported to the hospital by a colleague, prompting the dispatch of volunteers and a rescue team from Bang Phli Hospital to assist.

Upon arrival at the roadside outside a factory in Bang Phli Yai subdistrict, Bang Phli district, emergency services found 31 year old Myanmar worker Ye Aung Kywal Ye Aong Juay unresponsive and without a pulse. Despite performing CPR for over 30 minutes amid heavy rain, the effort was unsuccessful, and the worker was pronounced dead.

According to Suriyah, a 32 year old colleague and motorcycle driver, the deceased worked as a machine repair technician at the same factory. Suriyah did not witness the accident but found Ye Aung holding his bleeding head.

They attempted to transport him to Bangna 5 Hospital, but he passed away before reaching the destination, prompting Suriyah to contact the police. Another colleague, 32 year old Suphasin, recounted seeing Ye Aung holding his head and covered in blood while he was walking to store some items.

Suphasin noted that Ye Aung was usually responsible for machine repairs. On this occasion, Ye Aung was already attending to the malfunctioning machine when the accident occurred, which Suphasin did not witness.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suntraporn Jatoom, investigator at Bang Phli Police Station, examined the scene within the packaging factory near the plastic cup forming machine, which was undergoing maintenance.

Two pools of blood were found in front of the machine with scattered repair tools on the floor and along the walkway, suggesting a fatal blow from a falling machine part during repair. Police will review CCTV footage from the factory to proceed with the legal investigation, reported KhaoSod.