Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan

Routine maintenance turns deadly

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
484 1 minute read
Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A maintenance worker succumbed to injuries after a machine fell on his head in Samut Prakan province. Despite attempts by colleagues to rush him to the hospital on a motorbike, he died en route.

Yesterday, July 13, at 8.30pm, the Prakarn Rescue Centre was informed of the incident where a worker was crushed by machinery. The worker was being transported to the hospital by a colleague, prompting the dispatch of volunteers and a rescue team from Bang Phli Hospital to assist.

Upon arrival at the roadside outside a factory in Bang Phli Yai subdistrict, Bang Phli district, emergency services found 31 year old Myanmar worker Ye Aung Kywal Ye Aong Juay unresponsive and without a pulse. Despite performing CPR for over 30 minutes amid heavy rain, the effort was unsuccessful, and the worker was pronounced dead.

According to Suriyah, a 32 year old colleague and motorcycle driver, the deceased worked as a machine repair technician at the same factory. Suriyah did not witness the accident but found Ye Aung holding his bleeding head.

They attempted to transport him to Bangna 5 Hospital, but he passed away before reaching the destination, prompting Suriyah to contact the police. Another colleague, 32 year old Suphasin, recounted seeing Ye Aung holding his head and covered in blood while he was walking to store some items.

Suphasin noted that Ye Aung was usually responsible for machine repairs. On this occasion, Ye Aung was already attending to the malfunctioning machine when the accident occurred, which Suphasin did not witness.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suntraporn Jatoom, investigator at Bang Phli Police Station, examined the scene within the packaging factory near the plastic cup forming machine, which was undergoing maintenance.

Related Articles

Two pools of blood were found in front of the machine with scattered repair tools on the floor and along the walkway, suggesting a fatal blow from a falling machine part during repair. Police will review CCTV footage from the factory to proceed with the legal investigation, reported KhaoSod.

Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest Thailand News

Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest

8 minutes ago
Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault Pattaya News

Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault

18 minutes ago
Wat Arun added to UNESCO&#8217;s tentative World Heritage list Bangkok News

Wat Arun added to UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list

28 minutes ago
Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade Phuket News

Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade

40 minutes ago
Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers Bangkok News

Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers

54 minutes ago
Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur Phuket News

Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur

1 hour ago
Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk Bangkok News

Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk

1 hour ago
Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves Phuket News

Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves

2 hours ago
Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall Road deaths

Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall

2 hours ago
Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations Thailand News

Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations

2 hours ago
Phuket up! Aussie teen&#8217;s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror Phuket News

Phuket up! Aussie teen’s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror

2 hours ago
Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs Bangkok News

Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs

3 hours ago
3 Thai boys hailed heroes for rescuing woman from drowning Thailand News

3 Thai boys hailed heroes for rescuing woman from drowning

3 hours ago
GI dough! Retired American blows a fuse in Pattaya bar brawl Pattaya News

GI dough! Retired American blows a fuse in Pattaya bar brawl

3 hours ago
Woman admits false motorcycle theft claim in Bangkok after dispute Bangkok News

Woman admits false motorcycle theft claim in Bangkok after dispute

3 hours ago
Ladies&#8217; night bust-up in Pattaya leaves serial sleaze in cuffs Pattaya News

Ladies’ night bust-up in Pattaya leaves serial sleaze in cuffs

3 hours ago
Thai monk denies affair with foreign man’s wife in Phuket Phuket News

Thai monk denies affair with foreign man’s wife in Phuket

4 hours ago
US author issues grim warning for dream-chasers in Thailand Thailand News

US author issues grim warning for dream-chasers in Thailand

4 hours ago
Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Pae’s the limit: New poll reveals most Thais want PM to quit Bangkok News

Pae’s the limit: New poll reveals most Thais want PM to quit

5 hours ago
Ex-monk arrested for stealing 18,000 baht from donation box Crime News

Ex-monk arrested for stealing 18,000 baht from donation box

6 hours ago
Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist Thailand News

Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist

6 hours ago
Thai hard with a vengeance: Dad quits broken Britain for Thailand Thailand News

Thai hard with a vengeance: Dad quits broken Britain for Thailand

6 hours ago
Major traffic accident in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves 10 vehicles damaged Road deaths

Major traffic accident in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves 10 vehicles damaged

6 hours ago
4 Thai and Chinese men arrested for kidnapping and extortion in Pattaya Pattaya News

4 Thai and Chinese men arrested for kidnapping and extortion in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
484 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x