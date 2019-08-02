Two suspects held over last night’s ‘fake’ bomb, security ramped up at ASEAN meeting | The Thaiger

ASEAN
Two suspects held over last night’s ‘fake’ bomb, security ramped up at ASEAN meeting
PHOTO: A suspect leaving the area of the Royal Thai Police headquarters last night captured on CCTV
“I condemn the mastermind behind this morning’s bomb blasts, which destroy people and the country’s image. I have asked officials to beef up security for members of the public and take urgent care of those affected by the explosions.’’ – Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha
The multiple bombs have gone off this morning around Bangkok as the ASEAN Summit, running this week, hosts Foreign Ministers and officials from the ASEAN bloc. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also in town.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a press conference this morning during the ASEAN FM Meetings this week – AP
This is the latest we know about the sequence of explosions around Bangkok this morning HERE.
Meanwhile, two suspects have been apprehended and arrested after they dropped off a suspicious object outside the Royal Thai Police HQ on Rama I Road in Bangkok last night. They were arrested at the Pathomporn checkpoint on Phetchakasem Road travelling on a bus, heading to Chumpon early this morning around 2am. At this stage they have denied involvement in the fake bomb incident.
Bomb disposal experts were called to the area. The object contained two cylinder-shaped boxes stuffed with electrical circuit boards. There was no explosive. A roadblock was lifted an hour later.
Police examined CCTV footage. Police say the first man was watching the area nearby while the other man was seen dropping the suspicious object at the fence at the front of the RTP HQ. The man who placed the item was wearing a yellow shirt with black trousers, a cap and black sneakers with a mask and was holding a backpack. Police cannot confirm whether there’s a link between this incident and the other bombs that exploded around Bangkok this morning or not.
Two suspects apprehended early this morning going through a checkpoint on their way to Chumpon
The two were later seen on CCTV meeting at the skywalk near the Siam BTS station before heading into Siam Paragon shopping centre where they changed clothes.
They then travelled by taxi to Chatuchak park to catch a bus, southbound. Police say the pair changed clothes again in a toilet at the bus station.
UPDATE
The two injured persons from the Rama 9 Soi 57/1 incident, bothstreet cleaners from Suan Luang District Office, were sent to Sirindhorn Hospital. They told the police that they were removing grass from the roadside when they found an object wrapped in black tape. They touched it and it exploded.
Police believe that it was ‘Ping Pong bomb’. Also, they found a pen gun and two knives hidden in the dense grass in the same area so they have blocked the area for further investigation.
Security officials checking out the areas at the front of Bangkok’s tallest building, Makanakorn next to the Chong Nong Si BTS station – AP
Bangkok hosts ASEAN Foreign Ministers meetings from today
The 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting starts today. Representatives from more than 30 countries will attend the meetings. The regional talkfest is being held at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre.
Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai will chair the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and co-chair the Post Ministerial Conferences with the Dialogue Partners and other meetings. Other meetings include the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights, the 20th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum.
The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrives in Bangkok tomororw to reaffirm the US commitment to ASEAN. He will co-chair the US-ASEAN Ministerial and Lower Mekong Initiative Ministerial meetings on August 1.
On August 2, he will deliver a speech at the Siam Society on US economic engagement in the Asia-Pacific region. Mr Pompeo will then attend the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum ministerial meetings, and hold talks with FM Don Pramudwinai to discuss ways to further strengthen the US-Thai alliance. Mr Pompeo leaves for Australia on Aug 3.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and FM Don on July 30, prior to taking part in the ASEAN-Russia Ministerial Meeting the following day.
Mekong sub-regional and other meetings will also take place in which more than 30 countries will attend these conferences.
According to one of the officials, the bloc will focus on issues in the ASEAN Leaders’ Vision Statement on Partnership for Sustainability.
The official stressed that the bloc will allow stakeholders to discuss ongoing concerns, such as the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and the dispute in the South China Sea.
Road incidents still the biggest killer in Thailand
“A third of the victims were men and most were between the ages of 15 and 24.”
Road accidents in Thailand accounted for 20,169 deaths last year. Most of those killed were students and young people. The figures are from the Public Health Ministry, the Royal Thai Police and Road Accident Victims Protection.
Motorcycles accounted for 70% of the fatal crashes, followed by 14% involving personal cars or pickups and 10% were pedestrians. These numbers were released as part of the 2018 Thailand road safety situation survey conducted by the Thailand Health Promotion Foundation and road-safety watch teams.
A lecturer from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology LadkrabangPreeda Jaturapong, says the findings show that a third of the victims were men and most were between the ages of 15 and 24. He says the eastern provinces of Rayong, Chon Buri and Chanthaburi had the highest number of road fatalities.
Other high scorers were the provinces of Saraburi, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaew, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ayutthaya and Nakhon Nayok.
The provinces with the lowest road fatalities were Mae Hong Son, Bangkok, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat , Satun, Nakhon Pathom, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lampu and Nonthaburi.
Dr Withaya Chartbanchachai, director of the World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre, said that even though there were fewer road fatalities in 2018, the issue of road accidents remains a key and prolonged problem in Thailand, which still holds the top position when it comes to road fatalities in the ASEAN region.
Thailand is also very far from achieving its 2020 goal of bringing road deaths down to less than 20 for every 100,000 people, he said, citing the WHO’s suggestion that this goal can only be achieved if problems such as lax law enforcement are solved.
SOURCE: The Nation
More currencies in Asia strengthen – Indonesian rupiah crosses major threshold
The Thai baht isn’t the only Asian currency performing well against some of the western currencies. The Indonesian rupiah has strengthened 0.54% to 13,932 to the US dollar yesterday (Monday) from 14,008 on Friday.
It became the best performing currency in Asia, though other currencies in the region have also also strengthened: Yesterday there was improvement of 0.19% for the Malaysian ringgit, 0.13% for the Chinese yuan, 0.08% for the Taiwanese dollar, 0.05% for The Philippine peso, 0.02% for the Singapore dollar and 0.02% for the Thai baht.
Investment company Money Investindo analyst Faisya said the Indonesian rupiah’s appreciation has been triggered by domestic factors, particularly the meeting between Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo with his main political rival, Prabowo Subianto, over the weekend.
“The political situation has calmed down and investors are now confident about Indonesia’s economic development,” Faisyal said as quoted by kontan.co.id, adding that the rupiah exchange rate could be maintained above 14,000 rupiah to the US dollar.
He added that external positive sentiments, namely the speech of US Federal Reserve chair Jeromy Powell who said he was open to the possibility of lowering the Fed’s key rate, also contributed to the rupiah’s appreciation.
