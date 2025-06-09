Thailand intensifies crackdown on foreign nominee arrangements, impacting investors

Stricter oversight prompts caution among foreign business operators

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
183 2 minutes read
Thailand intensifies crackdown on foreign nominee arrangements, impacting investors
Picture courtesy of Sumit Chinchane, Unsplash

Thailand is currently undergoing a period of significant legal and economic changes, impacting its previously attractive environment for foreign investors. The country, which has long relied heavily on tourism and foreign capital, is intensifying its crackdown on nominee arrangements and clarifying property lease laws, creating uncertainty for foreign investments.

Phuket, known for its stunning landscapes and vibrant tourism, has historically attracted foreign residents and investors, significantly influencing its real estate and tourism sectors. However, Thailand’s desire for foreign investment is often in conflict with its protectionist laws, leading to informal arrangements that are now under scrutiny.

The enforcement actions, which were not rigorously applied before 2015, are now being intensified, marking a shift towards stricter legal adherence.

Thailand’s Foreign Business Act (FBA) of 1999 regulates foreign business participation, replacing earlier regulations from 1972. It categorises business activities into three lists, each with varying restrictions on foreign engagement.

Related Articles

The act prohibits nominee arrangements where Thai nationals hold shares or act as fronts for foreigners in restricted businesses. This prohibition aims to protect national sovereignty and ensure fair competition.

Enforcement against illegal nominee shareholdings has surged since 2015. Between September 2024 and January 2025, a multi-agency task force led by the Commerce Ministry prosecuted 820 illegal nominee businesses, with damages estimated at 12.5 billion baht (US$381 million). By May 2025, this number rose to 857 entities, with damages reaching 15.288 billion baht (approximately US$468 million).

Foreign nominee

Southern regions like Phuket and Koh Samui, with significant foreign investment, particularly from Russian buyers in luxury properties, are major targets of this enforcement.

The crackdown extends beyond shareholding structures, with officials probing companies with foreign stakes as low as 0.01% to ensure genuine Thai participation. New enforcement mechanisms include a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Interior aimed at preventing unlawful land acquisitions by foreigners.

Additionally, the Department of Business Development plans to inspect nearly 47,000 businesses, focusing on tourism, real estate, e-commerce, and hospitality sectors.

This initiative involves multiple high-level agencies, including the Commerce Ministry, the Department of Special Investigation, the Land Department, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the Provincial Police Region 8. The crackdown is driven by concerns over economic and national security, with foreign-owned condos and villas being used as illegal daily rentals, creating unfair competition for licensed hotels.

Penalties for violating the FBA’s provisions are severe, including up to three years’ imprisonment, fines up to 1 million baht, and daily fines of 50,000 baht (US$1,530) for continued violations.

The government is considering amending the Anti-Money Laundering Act to make FBA violations a predicate offence, allowing asset seizures. This move highlights the serious view of nominee activities as threats to national security and economic stability.

The Land Code also restricts foreign land ownership, and nominee arrangements used to bypass these laws are under investigation. Foreigners owning land unlawfully through nominee structures face the risk of being forced to sell the land within 180 days to a year, possibly at below-market value, reported The Phuket News.

Latest Thailand News
Tragic accident claims lives of mother, daughter in Phetchaburi Road deaths

Tragic accident claims lives of mother, daughter in Phetchaburi

27 minutes ago
Phayao man finds lucky softshell turtle in his home Thailand News

Phayao man finds lucky softshell turtle in his home

38 minutes ago
Mother attacks employee over child&#8217;s job loss in Jomtien market Crime News

Mother attacks employee over child’s job loss in Jomtien market

50 minutes ago
Thai EV sales rise 46% but face industry challenges Business News

Thai EV sales rise 46% but face industry challenges

1 hour ago
American man goes missing from luxury yacht off Phuket coast Phuket News

American man goes missing from luxury yacht off Phuket coast

1 hour ago
Thailand intensifies crackdown on foreign nominee arrangements, impacting investors Phuket News

Thailand intensifies crackdown on foreign nominee arrangements, impacting investors

1 hour ago
Tractor accident in Chumphon claims life, colleague survives Thailand News

Tractor accident in Chumphon claims life, colleague survives

2 hours ago
Man shot dead outside Surat Thani home; police seek suspect Crime News

Man shot dead outside Surat Thani home; police seek suspect

2 hours ago
Phetchaburi factory fire causes over 10 million baht damage Thailand News

Phetchaburi factory fire causes over 10 million baht damage

2 hours ago
Delivery rider attacks mobile shop owner over package delay in Nonthaburi Crime News

Delivery rider attacks mobile shop owner over package delay in Nonthaburi

2 hours ago
Thailand weather alert: 41 provinces to face heavy rain and storms Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather alert: 41 provinces to face heavy rain and storms

2 hours ago
Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani Road deaths

Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani

21 hours ago
Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud Crime News

Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud

22 hours ago
Worker&#8217;s tragic fall from sixth floor in Bangkok leads to death Bangkok News

Worker’s tragic fall from sixth floor in Bangkok leads to death

22 hours ago
Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives Road deaths

Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives

24 hours ago
Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident Thailand News

Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident

1 day ago
Driver arrested in Bangkok for theft of over 1 million baht Crime News

Driver arrested in Bangkok for theft of over 1 million baht

1 day ago
Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid Crime News

Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid

1 day ago
Man arrested in Chanthaburi for indecent public assault Crime News

Man arrested in Chanthaburi for indecent public assault

1 day ago
Brutal attack in Pattani leaves financial officer dead South Thailand News

Brutal attack in Pattani leaves financial officer dead

1 day ago
Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted Crime News

Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted

1 day ago
Construction worker dies in landslide on Rama 2 Road Bangkok News

Construction worker dies in landslide on Rama 2 Road

1 day ago
Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoint closure leaves thousands stranded Thailand News

Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoint closure leaves thousands stranded

1 day ago
Drug smuggler killed, 4.2 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai shootout Northern Thailand News

Drug smuggler killed, 4.2 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai shootout

1 day ago
Body of Thai hostage retrieved in Gaza by Israeli military Thailand News

Body of Thai hostage retrieved in Gaza by Israeli military

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
183 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thailand SEC closes 27,000 mule accounts worth 169 million baht

Thailand SEC closes 27,000 mule accounts worth 169 million baht

Friday, May 9, 2025
Patong police crackdown on drink driving nets multiple arrests

Patong police crackdown on drink driving nets multiple arrests

Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Room for concern: Foreign investors in Thai property causes a stir

Room for concern: Foreign investors in Thai property causes a stir

Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Thai police crack down on illegal e-cigarettes near schools

Thai police crack down on illegal e-cigarettes near schools

Tuesday, February 25, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x