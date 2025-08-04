Phuket intensifies drug crackdown with new phase of national campaign

Phuket Provincial Police have initiated the second phase of the national No Drugs, No Dealers campaign, intensifying their efforts to dismantle drug networks and promote drug-free communities on the island.

This campaign aligns with a directive from Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is temporarily fulfilling the role of Prime Minister, to address the drug crisis as a top national concern.

Under this directive, the Ministry of Interior’s civil servants, the Royal Thai Police, and associated agencies are collaborating to eliminate drug dealers and users within a three-month period, as stated by Phuket Provincial Police on August 1.

Police General Kittirat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, has outlined the operation in three phases:

Phase 1 (late July): Police conducted thorough searches and arrests targeting small- and medium-scale drug dealers and users with the assistance of local officials. These operations included raids, cordons, and asset seizures.

Phase 3 (September): The final phase will assess the campaign's effectiveness and declare white communities, areas free from drug activities.

To commence Phase 2, Phuket Governor Sopon Suwannarat and Phuket Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum led over 600 personnel in a parade and briefing ceremony on August 1, attended by officials from administrative, public health, and law enforcement agencies.

During the event, outcomes from Phase 1, conducted from July 18 to 31, were shared. In this period, police dismantled 58 drug networks, raided 121 target locations, and apprehended 138 people for drug-related offences.

Seized items included 6,524 methamphetamine pills, 300 grammes of crystal meth, 10 grammes of ketamine, six grammes of heroin, five ecstasy pills, a firearm, and drug-related assets valued at 1.17 million baht (US$36,000).

On August 1, the first day of Phase 2, police executed coordinated operations across the province, resulting in the dismantling of 12 additional drug networks, the closure of 12 target locations, and the arrest of 13 suspects. Seized items included 379 ya bah pills, 10.6 grammes of crystal meth, 66 grammes of ketamine, 92 ecstasy pills, a firearm, and drug-related assets worth 1.94 million baht.

Phuket Provincial Police have urged the public to report any drug activity by contacting local police stations or calling the 191 emergency hotline. They have assured that all reports will be treated confidentially and whistleblowers will be protected, reported The Phuket News.