Nonthaburi crackdown on unlicensed bars leads to fines

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Nonthaburi, a rigorous crackdown has been initiated by the provincial excise department targeting unlicensed bars and entertainment venues.

Over 100 establishments across the province’s six districts were found operating without proper excise registration, leading to immediate penalties.

Yesterday, May 17, Decha Boon-in, the Nonthaburi Excise Department’s director, dispatched a team led by Molichan Chaisaa and Thanawat Anupap, both experienced excise academics, along with Watsarapong Sornsoem and Ekarin Siriaksorn, to inspect bars and entertainment venues in Bang Yai and Bang Bua Thong districts. This action followed reports of legal violations under the Excise Act.

The team inspected four establishments and discovered that three were serving alcohol past the legal closing time of midnight. While inspecting licenses and storage facilities, officials found that the bars had valid licenses and no illegal alcohol, but the bars were operating beyond permitted hours.

The first venue, a bar named Yook 90s in Soi Kaew In, Bang Mae Nang subdistrict, Bang Yai district, was a three-room establishment with a significant number of patrons and ongoing music. It was licensed but operating beyond hours.

The second venue, a well-known bar on Rattanathibet Road, Bang Rak Yai subdistrict, Bang Bua Thong district, was a two-storey building still open during inspection. This establishment lacked a license to sell alcohol. While no illegal alcohol was found, a report was filed, and the bar was fined.

The third bar, also named Yook 90s and located on Rattanathibet Road, Sao Thong Hin subdistrict, Bang Yai district, was a single-storey building with two rooms and a front yard. It was operating without a license, though no illegal alcohol was found. The fourth establishment on Rattanathibet Road, Sao Thong Hin, was closed during the inspection.

Preliminary checks revealed that two of the three operational bars lacked proper excise registration. Consequently, the people managing these venues were detained for legal action under the Excise Tax Act of 2017.

They were charged with violating Section 32 for failing to register with the excise department within 30 days before commencing operations, as stipulated by the director general, and fined under Section 184.

The Nonthaburi Excise Department noted that approximately 100 more bars and entertainment venues in the province lack proper excise registration under the Excise Tax Act, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

