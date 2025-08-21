Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break

Serbia’s flagship carrier weighs risk of entering crowded Southeast Asia market

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
265 1 minute read
Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of TripAdvisor

Thailand could soon welcome more Balkan tourists directly, as Air Serbia considers reviving long-haul winter flights to Bangkok, a destination not served from Belgrade since the collapse of Yugoslavia.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirmed it’s in talks with the airline as part of a push to boost direct air access from the Balkan region.

TAT’s marketing representative for Romania and the Balkans, Bogdan Gligor, told the Bangkok Post:

“With no nonstop flights from the region, most tourists connect via routes from the Middle East or Turkey. The office is working with more airlines in the region to seek opportunities for new direct flights, including Air Serbia, for which China is its only long-haul destination in Asia.”

Despite the cost of long-haul travel, Gligor said Thai tourism remains popular with Balkan visitors.

“Even if the airfare is expensive for tourists in this region, they remain eager to visit Thailand because of its tourism products and hospitality. We have 50% repeat guests, setting Thailand as an unbeatable market.”

Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break | News by Thaiger
Photo from iStock

Air Serbia has previously floated the idea of operating seasonal winter flights to leisure hotspots, but has hesitated over Bangkok, citing intense competition from Gulf carriers.

Related Articles

“We are looking into the leisure winter destinations, but rather at some niche because everybody is putting capacity into Bangkok Suvarnabhumi.”

Speaking to EX-YU Aviation News that same year, CEO Jiri Marek noted the difficulty in maintaining profitability:

“There is high demand for Bangkok during winter; however, due to overcapacity on the market, we might achieve full flights but not profitable ones due to low yield.”

Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break | News by Thaiger
Photo of Jiri Marek courtesy of Diplomacy & Commerce

Air Serbia already flies to Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai, yet Bangkok now tops the list of unserved Asian destinations from Serbia, according to OAG data.

Other high-potential destinations for Belgrade include Pattaya, Denpasar (Bali), Male (Maldives), and Zanzibar, reported EX-YU Aviation News.

Qatar Airways, Emirates/Flydubai, and Turkish Airlines currently carry most Serbian passengers to Thailand through stopovers.

Thailand last saw direct Belgrade flights in the 1990s, operated by Air Serbia’s predecessor, JAT Yugoslav Airlines.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video)

8 minutes ago
Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar

21 minutes ago
Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame

23 minutes ago
Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers

23 minutes ago
Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025

34 minutes ago
Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured | Thaiger Crime News

Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured

41 minutes ago
Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck

2 hours ago
New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade | Thaiger Crime News

Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade

2 hours ago
Mystery surrounds woman&#8217;s death during Pattani to Betong journey | Thaiger Thailand News

Mystery surrounds woman’s death during Pattani to Betong journey

2 hours ago
Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured

3 hours ago
Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police | Thaiger Crime News

Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police

3 hours ago
Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple

3 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions

3 hours ago
Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break | Thaiger Aviation News

Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break

3 hours ago
Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports

3 hours ago
Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental | Thaiger Crime News

Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental

3 hours ago
1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket&#8217;s Kata Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket’s Kata Beach

3 hours ago
Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push

3 hours ago
Kitten rescued from school pillar after four days in Thong Pha Phum | Thaiger Thailand News

Kitten rescued from school pillar after four days in Thong Pha Phum

3 hours ago
Buriram woman sentenced to 332 years for embassy job scam | Thaiger Crime News

Buriram woman sentenced to 332 years for embassy job scam

4 hours ago
Elderly man killed crossing road in Samut Sakhon accident | Thaiger Road deaths

Elderly man killed crossing road in Samut Sakhon accident

4 hours ago
Gun-toting dad smashes woman’s face in Pattaya diner row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Gun-toting dad smashes woman’s face in Pattaya diner row

4 hours ago
Tara Pattana International School joins International Schools Partnership | Thaiger International Education

Tara Pattana International School joins International Schools Partnership

4 hours ago
Cambodian landmine, not artillery, causes explosion near temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian landmine, not artillery, causes explosion near temple

4 hours ago
Aviation NewsBangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
265 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x