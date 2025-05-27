Bangkok taxi crackdown nets 76 drivers for cheating and refusals

Bangkok’s tourist police are cracking down hard on taxi drivers who cheat tourists by refusing rides, avoiding meters, or blocking traffic. In a major enforcement sweep, 76 drivers were arrested for violating the law in the city’s busy tourist areas.

Today, May 27, Police Lieutenant General Saksira Pueak-am, Commander-in-Chief of the Tourist Police Bureau, ordered strict action to ensure taxi drivers comply with regulations, using the meter for every fare, never refusing passengers, and parking responsibly.

Police Colonel Milin Phianchang, Superintendent of Tourist Police Division 1, led the operation alongside officers from Chana Songkhram, Phra Ratchawang, and Lumphini police stations.

During the crackdown, officers arrested 11 drivers who refused to use the meter, five who denied passengers, and 60 who illegally parked in ways that blocked traffic flow.

“We will not tolerate illegal behaviour that damages Bangkok’s reputation as a tourist-friendly city,” said Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira.

Legal proceedings are underway against all offenders, sending a strong message that cheating and disruptive parking won’t be tolerated.

The police warn taxi drivers to respect the law and treat passengers fairly, while urging tourists to report misconduct, reported KhaoSod.

This tough stance aims to restore trust in Bangkok’s taxi services, which are crucial for millions of visitors navigating the city each year.

With increased patrols and ongoing checks, police hope to crack down on unfair practices and improve the overall experience for tourists relying on taxis to explore Thailand’s capital.

In recent months, taxi drivers across Thailand have frequently been reported for overcharging tourists, damaging the country’s image as a visitor-friendly destination.

In March this year, a tourist in Phuket was overcharged via the Grab app, booked at 264 baht but charged an unexpected 100-baht surcharge mid-trip. The incident from Bangtao to Patong left the passenger frustrated and questioning Grab’s ability to protect customers from unfair pricing and exploitation.

Last year, a TikTok video by user @praewspmi showing a Bangkok taxi driver refusing to use the meter and demanding a flat fare sparked outrage. The clip went viral, prompting widespread criticism and renewed calls for stricter enforcement of taxi regulations to protect passengers from unfair pricing.