University lecturer arrested for illegal firearm import in Thailand

Investigators race to dismantle high-level gun smuggling operation

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
363 1 minute read
University lecturer arrested for illegal firearm import in Thailand
Picture courtesy of Thai PBS

A prominent university lecturer has been detained in connection with the illegal importation of firearms into Thailand, bypassing customs at ports. The suspect, 41 year old Visut, allegedly acquired up to 24 firearm permits and operated a gun shop within a military camp.

Yesterday, May 29, police in Nakhon Si Thammarat intensified their investigation into a network suspected of smuggling various types of firearms for sale at a welfare store in the Vajiravudh Army Camp in Thailand’s 4th Army Region. Visut, the suspect, is a lecturer at a well-known university.

He was handed over to the Nakhon Si Thammarat police by a military operations team and remains in custody at the Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on uncovering deeper insights into the case.

Visut has been partially cooperative with the investigation but continues to withhold important information. It has been revealed that he managed to import firearms, including handguns and shotguns, directly from abroad.

Related Articles

He utilised rented container services to bypass customs checks at Thai ports, facilitating the distribution of these weapons through his network. Registered in Bangkok with a district office, Visut secured 24 firearm permits, allowing him legal possession of 24 firearms.

University lecturer arrested for illegal firearm import in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Thai PBS

Police are expanding their investigation into people connected with the network, seeking those involved in supporting and procuring firearms. There is particular interest in connections to war weaponry linked to certain security agencies, reported KhaoSod.

Loopholes in these agencies’ equipment requisition and inventory processes may have allowed the movement of ammunition and related equipment into the black market.

ผู้ต้องหาค้าอาวุธออนไลน์เป็นอาจารย์ ม.ดัง จ่อออกหมายจับผู้เกี่ยวข้อง | Thai PBS News ข่าวไทยพีบีเอส

In similar news, Bangkok police have arrested a 23 year old man accused of selling illegal firearms online. The suspect, from Nakhon Sawan, is said to have hidden the weapons inside snack tins for delivery. This arrest is part of a larger police effort to crack down on illegal arms trafficking.

Latest Thailand News
Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns Business News

Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns

13 minutes ago
F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up Bangkok News

F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up

31 minutes ago
Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw

46 minutes ago
Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya

56 minutes ago
Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students Thailand News

Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students

2 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app Crime News

Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app

3 hours ago
Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison Bangkok News

Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison

3 hours ago
Udon Thani temple funeral turns violent as monk and man fight (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani temple funeral turns violent as monk and man fight (video)

3 hours ago
Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket Phuket News

Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket

3 hours ago
Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam Crime News

Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam

3 hours ago
Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing

3 hours ago
Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road Road deaths

Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road

3 hours ago
Three arrested for concealing murder in Nakhon Sawan reservoir Crime News

Three arrested for concealing murder in Nakhon Sawan reservoir

3 hours ago
Phuket dominates southern Thailand tourism Phuket News

Phuket dominates southern Thailand tourism

3 hours ago
Motorcycle collision with truck in Ratchaburi leaves one dead Road deaths

Motorcycle collision with truck in Ratchaburi leaves one dead

4 hours ago
Thailand rights commission probes ex-Stark exec’s hospital perks Thailand News

Thailand rights commission probes ex-Stark exec’s hospital perks

4 hours ago
Over 10 assailants attack Narathiwat Police Station with M60s South Thailand News

Over 10 assailants attack Narathiwat Police Station with M60s

4 hours ago
Buriram man arrested with over 1,000 yaba pills Crime News

Buriram man arrested with over 1,000 yaba pills

4 hours ago
Couple arrested for embezzlement in Thai temple fair scandal Thailand News

Couple arrested for embezzlement in Thai temple fair scandal

4 hours ago
Teenager swept away after fall into Chaiyaphum weir Thailand News

Teenager swept away after fall into Chaiyaphum weir

4 hours ago
Thailand to continue US talks despite court blocking Trump&#8217;s tariffs Thailand News

Thailand to continue US talks despite court blocking Trump’s tariffs

5 hours ago
University lecturer arrested for illegal firearm import in Thailand Crime News

University lecturer arrested for illegal firearm import in Thailand

5 hours ago
Thailand drops lese majeste charges against US scholar Thailand News

Thailand drops lese majeste charges against US scholar

5 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 47 Thai provinces, warns of flash floods Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast for 47 Thai provinces, warns of flash floods

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
363 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Buriram man arrested with over 1,000 yaba pills

Buriram man arrested with over 1,000 yaba pills

4 hours ago
Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok

Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok

1 day ago
Bangkok condo raid uncovers 6,596 illegal e-cigarettes

Bangkok condo raid uncovers 6,596 illegal e-cigarettes

3 days ago
Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students

Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students

3 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x