University lecturer arrested for illegal firearm import in Thailand

A prominent university lecturer has been detained in connection with the illegal importation of firearms into Thailand, bypassing customs at ports. The suspect, 41 year old Visut, allegedly acquired up to 24 firearm permits and operated a gun shop within a military camp.

Yesterday, May 29, police in Nakhon Si Thammarat intensified their investigation into a network suspected of smuggling various types of firearms for sale at a welfare store in the Vajiravudh Army Camp in Thailand’s 4th Army Region. Visut, the suspect, is a lecturer at a well-known university.

He was handed over to the Nakhon Si Thammarat police by a military operations team and remains in custody at the Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on uncovering deeper insights into the case.

Visut has been partially cooperative with the investigation but continues to withhold important information. It has been revealed that he managed to import firearms, including handguns and shotguns, directly from abroad.

He utilised rented container services to bypass customs checks at Thai ports, facilitating the distribution of these weapons through his network. Registered in Bangkok with a district office, Visut secured 24 firearm permits, allowing him legal possession of 24 firearms.

Police are expanding their investigation into people connected with the network, seeking those involved in supporting and procuring firearms. There is particular interest in connections to war weaponry linked to certain security agencies, reported KhaoSod.

Loopholes in these agencies’ equipment requisition and inventory processes may have allowed the movement of ammunition and related equipment into the black market.

In similar news, Bangkok police have arrested a 23 year old man accused of selling illegal firearms online. The suspect, from Nakhon Sawan, is said to have hidden the weapons inside snack tins for delivery. This arrest is part of a larger police effort to crack down on illegal arms trafficking.