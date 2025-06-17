Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer

A 52 year old pomelo vendor has reported being deceived by a 60 year old man, whom she met on a dating app. Over a month-long interaction, they fell in love, married, and invested in a business, leading to substantial financial losses.

Suthasinee, who originally sold pomelos, coconuts, and drinks, encountered the alleged fraudster online. After exchanging contact details, Paramee expressed her intentions to marry, asking her to gather her family for an auspicious wedding date.

When the time came, he began involving himself in her financial matters, claiming to have business dealings with a celebrity, Pimrypie, to avoid tax issues. He requested a loan of 30,000 baht (US$925) to unlock a frozen account, promising repayment within three days, which did not occur even after a year.

A month later, Paramee took Suthasinee to his mother’s home in Nakhon Si Thammarat province. He expected her to support the family financially and borrow money from her siblings, under the pretext of registering their marriage on August 8, 2024. He urged her to secure a loan for investment on Koh Samui, citing her good credit, but the venture yielded no results.

Paramee outlined various business prospects, including supplying coconuts for coconut milk production, vegetable oil, and honey. He claimed to have connections with prominent figures like Nattawut Saikua and suggested business ties with the Pheu Thai Party and the Southern Society.

However, none materialised, and Suthasinee accrued nearly 300,000 baht (US$9,225) in debt, transferring sums from a few hundred to 30,000 baht (US$925) to Paramee.

Frequent arguments arose due to Paramee’s reluctance to repay any funds. Suthasinee discovered he had defrauded another victim of over 10 million baht (US$307,470) through honey scams and awaited his promised repayment.

However, upon his return from Chiang Mai, Paramee vanished. She later discovered he was courting her nurse friend, borrowing 1,500 baht (US$45) under similar pretences, which also went unpaid.

Upon inspecting his belongings, Suthasinee found three arrest warrants related to fraud and embezzlement. Despite knowing the truth, she remained hopeful for repayment, as he claimed he would settle his debts after selling a house for 400,000 baht (US$12,295) on the 28th. When the date passed, he disappeared, leaving unpaid rent for four months and deceiving several others.

Suthasinee’s attempts to divorce in Saraphi district, Chiang Mai, faced obstacles, with officials requiring her to adopt his surname first. Concerned Paramee might defraud others, she filed a police report in 2024 at Bang Khonthi Police Station, but the case has seen no progress, reported KhaoSod.

Police advised her to resume her original trade, prompting her to seek media assistance to expedite her divorce and apprehend Paramee. She lamented losing everything, hoping for justice to prevent further scams.