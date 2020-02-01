Police catch serial bag and gold snatcher in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Crime
Police catch serial bag and gold snatcher in Pattaya
Pattayans and tourists can breathe a little easier with the arrest of a serial gold and bag snatcher who preyed on both Thais and foreign tourists.
Pattaya police report that 25 year old “Beer” was arrested Thursday.
CCTV helped nab the suspect, who was responsible for many snatch-and-grab thefts in Pattaya.
He snatched a gold necklace from a Thai woman on Monday this week. Last Sunday, he grabbed a gold necklace from a Russian woman in North Pattaya. On January 21 he snatched a bag from a Russian woman and on January 19 he snatched a bag from a Thai woman in Central Pattaya.
Beer has admitted to the crimes and faces multiple charges of theft. Police discovered that he was just released from jail for theft last year.
Local media have reported on several bag snatchings over the past few months and the suspect was behind several of them, according to police. Two other suspects were arrested late last month.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Two Thais arrested for spreading fake coronavirus news
The Thai government says that two people have been arrested for posting fake news about the outbreak of the Wuhan Novel Coronavirus. Buddhipongse Punnakanta, the minister of the digital economy, says his ministry’s “Anti-Fake News Centre” collaborated with the police to arrest Thitima Kongthon at her Bangkok house after she posted on Facebook that a patient infected with the virus died in Pattaya.
“The Anti-Fake News Centre is compiling evidence to root out the sources of fake news. We’re working with the cybercrime police, but it’s difficult to identify suspects, since sometimes they’re anonymous.”
Another suspect, Ritthisak Wongthonglueang, was arrested at his house in Bangkok’s Taweewattana district. Buddhipongse says the man confessed to posting a video of a Chinese man collapsing at Suvarnabhumi Airport in order to mislead the public that it was connected to the coronavirus. The “victim” turned out to be drunk, but not infected with the virus.
Buddhipongse says operations are underway for other targets spreading false information, adding that the government is “not idle in combating fake news”.
“We’re not moving slowly. In fact, we’ve already arrested two suspects, while China could only arrest one. The PM has said combating fake news is a priority, since people’s illness is a sensitive issue.”
The two suspects will be charged with disseminating false information, which carries up to five years in prison if convicted.
The Anti-Fake News Centre says it has received 7,587 complaints about coronavirus stories since Saturday, and is verifying 160 cases with relevant authorities. It has declared 22 of them fake so far, including claims that a Thai Airways flight attendant contracted the virus.
The media have also came under criticism for reporting “hyperbolic news” and relying on dubious sources. In a case that has drawn widespread attention, Thai television wrongly quoted the mayor of Wuhan as saying that “most of the 5 million people” who left Wuhan before the lockdown came to Bangkok. Chinese state media say the number is closer to 10,000.
Thailand’s National Press Council yesterday released a statement urging all news agencies to report on the coronavirus epidemic based on facts and to strictly follow media ethics.
SOURCE: KhaosodKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
‘Blind’ beggar found driving SUV, fined
Further to a story already reported by The Thaiger, a gambler, pretending to be a blind beggar to pay his debts, is blaming his daughter’s refusal to send him money.
Somporn Kueyen’s ruse was exposed after a video on social media went viral, showing him parking a Toyota Fortuner outside a temple in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok. He was wearing ragged clothes and was seen later posing as a blind beggar, complete with dark glasses, in a nearby market.
The clip was posted by Facebook user Chutala Joy on Tuesday, and drew strong criticism of the “beggar.” Some people speculated he might be an undercover policeman masquerading as a beggar to gather information. It also came to light that the man was busking, playing music, to attract voluntary donations. It also came to the attention of local police.
Somporn told the police yesterday that he is a gambling addict and was rebelling against his daughter’s refusal to send him money.
The 65 year old told police he used to have a shrimp farm and sell pork, but fell into debt and shut the business down. He then returned to his home province of Nakhon Pathom to raise chickens, but that business failed as well.
He asked his daughter, who works in the US for 15,000 baht, but she refused. He decided to “get even” by busking, masquerading as a blind man to get sympathy.
Somporn admitted to begging “two or three times.” He liked to sing and earned 100-200 baht a day, police say. Police fined him the maximum 1,000 baht for violation of the Beggar Control Act. He has promised not to do it again.
SOURCE: The Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Thai police scrutinised over record number of dismissed human trafficking cases
Thailand is home to about 610,000 modern-day slaves, or about one in 113 of its population of 69 million, according to the Global Slavery Index by the Walk Free Foundation. Yet Thai prosecutors turned down nearly a fifth of human trafficking cases sent to them by police last year. This has raised concerns that police were on a drive to push the number of cases, some of them ‘tenuous’, up to enhance Thailand’s global image.
A 79 page report to be released soon, drafted to inform an annual US report ranking countries on their efforts to combat trafficking, shows Thailand’s public prosecutors rejected 64 of 364 cases in 2019.
Thailand has been criticised in recent years for human trafficking in its lucrative textile and seafood sectors, as well as its sex trade. The country handed down just 194 trafficking convictions last year, down 17% from a peak in 2018.
Prosecutors say police have been told to increase trafficking arrests amid concerns about the dwindling number, and most of the cases dismissed last year involved smuggled migrants who were misidentified as trafficking victims.
“In practice, most police know that the cases involve smuggling, but they receive orders to treat them as human trafficking offences. This is perhaps due to the lack of clear understanding of the differences between trafficking and smuggling of migrants.”
Trafficking involves deception or control over another person for purposes of exploitation, while smuggling simply means entering another country illegally and is considered consensual.
The percentage of dismissed trafficking cases hit a record 18% last year, up from 10% in 2018 and 4% in 2017. The 64 rejected cases were instead prosecuted under smuggling and transnational crime laws, according to the report.
Thailand’s top anti-trafficking officer, Jaruvat Vaisaya, says police are responding to a growing number of people being transported to Malaysia.
Lawyers and campaigners say the conflation of smuggling and trafficking means some resources for trafficking victims are spent on migrants who have not actually been exploited. One prosecutor source said he had heard of police officers being “ordered” to find more trafficking victims.
“This clearly shows that the government wants the highest number of cases to show that many arrests have been made,” says Adisorn Kerdmongkol, a coordinator at the Migrant Working Group. Human trafficking is a political issue in Thailand.”
Thailand’s anti-trafficking department, part of the social ministry, declined to comment on the report, which is due to be sent to U.S. officials by the end of the month.
Thailand rescued a record 1,807 trafficking victims last year, up from 622 a year earlier, the government said this month. Most were Burmese migrants bound for Malaysia and activists have questioned whether many were in fact smuggled, not trafficked.
Vaisaya said it was certain that people headed to Malaysia would be trafficked once they crossed the border.
“Regardless of whether it’s human trafficking or not, what we want is for the offenders to be in jail.”
Public prosecutor Pravit Roykaew says Thai authorities often rush to make decisions within 24 hours about whether someone is a victim of human trafficking.
“Authorities are confused with the trafficking law. It does not provide a specific timeframe for identifying victims. This results in not getting all the facts, which may cause misidentification.”
“If it’s one or two cases, it’s acceptable,’ says one independent lawyer, “but if you have over 60 cases dismissed, it means you just weren’t careful enough. Having a high number of cases doesn’t mean that Thailand is successful in solving human trafficking.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Top 10 ways to save our water
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Phuket’s governor appeals for calm, issues warning over fake virus news
Thailand’s King sends message of support to China
Health officials now checking Chinese tourists in Phuket hotels
No confirmed coronavirus cases in Phuket, six tourists under observation
Police catch serial bag and gold snatcher in Pattaya
Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case
Washington imposes travel ban, quarantines
Baht loses nearly half its 2019 gains
Coronavirus – Taxi driver first human-to-human infection in Thailand
Brexit – a personal diary
Coronavirus UPDATE: Thai cases up to 19, US declares coronavirus a public health emergency
Thailand charters civilian plane to repatriate stranded Thais in Wuhan
Chinese tourist in Chiang Mai dead after whiskey binge
First human-to-human case of Coronavirus confirmed in Thailand
Chicken feet skin extracted by mouth, factory explains
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
- Singapore2 days ago
Doctors advise good hygiene as the coronavirus spreads
- Coronavirus1 day ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – confirmed cases exceed SARS outbreak, death toll reaches 213
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Haze and coronavirus killing tourism in northern Thailand
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Top 6 fake coronavirus news stories
- Bangkok3 days ago
Deputy transport minister says Thai Airways must increase revenue, cut costs
- Coronavirus3 days ago
4 year old Wuhan girl cleared of coronavirus in Phuket
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – Total virus cases surpass 7,000