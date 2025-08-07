Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics

Police apprehended a major drug trafficking gang, seizing 314 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 22 kilogrammes of ketamine, intended for distribution in Bangkok. The network is linked to a previously arrested gang from Wang Thonglang in May.

At 1pm yesterday, August 6, at the Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 8, several high-ranking officers, including Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and Police Major General Napasin Poolsawat, announced the arrest of 29 year old Wasin Janghongwong or Boat and 24 year old Afdol Thaicharoen or Dol. The police confiscated the narcotics along with a white Toyota Avanza, registered in Bangkok, and three mobile phones.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam revealed that police investigations, aligned with the No Drugs No Dealers policy, uncovered a network smuggling drugs into central Bangkok and the jurisdiction of Division 8. Further investigation traced back to a Wang Thonglang gang captured in May, showing connections to a major drug network in Ramkhamhaeng. Metropolitan Police Division 8 successfully captured key gang members and seized a large haul of drugs.

The suspects face charges of possessing and distributing a Category 1 narcotic (crystal methamphetamine) and a Category 2 substance (ketamine) without authorisation, actions aimed at commercial distribution and public spread, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation continues to target this drug network for money laundering and property seizure, in collaboration with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board to enforce legal proceedings.

In similar news, on August 3, Thai police successfully intercepted a major drug trafficking operation in Chiang Khan district, Loei province, resulting in the seizure of nearly 4 million methamphetamine pills.

The coordinated effort was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Sumet Polyeam, commander of Border Patrol Police Company 246, in collaboration with the Eastern Forces, Chiang Khan Boat Station, local law enforcement, and administrative agencies. The bust was carried out under Loei’s ongoing Re-X ray initiative, aimed at enhancing community vigilance and border security.