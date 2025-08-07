Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics

Massive haul exposes sprawling narcotics network

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
244 1 minute read
Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police apprehended a major drug trafficking gang, seizing 314 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 22 kilogrammes of ketamine, intended for distribution in Bangkok. The network is linked to a previously arrested gang from Wang Thonglang in May.

At 1pm yesterday, August 6, at the Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 8, several high-ranking officers, including Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and Police Major General Napasin Poolsawat, announced the arrest of 29 year old Wasin Janghongwong or Boat and 24 year old Afdol Thaicharoen or Dol. The police confiscated the narcotics along with a white Toyota Avanza, registered in Bangkok, and three mobile phones.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam revealed that police investigations, aligned with the No Drugs No Dealers policy, uncovered a network smuggling drugs into central Bangkok and the jurisdiction of Division 8. Further investigation traced back to a Wang Thonglang gang captured in May, showing connections to a major drug network in Ramkhamhaeng. Metropolitan Police Division 8 successfully captured key gang members and seized a large haul of drugs.

The suspects face charges of possessing and distributing a Category 1 narcotic (crystal methamphetamine) and a Category 2 substance (ketamine) without authorisation, actions aimed at commercial distribution and public spread, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation continues to target this drug network for money laundering and property seizure, in collaboration with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board to enforce legal proceedings.

Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, on August 3, Thai police successfully intercepted a major drug trafficking operation in Chiang Khan district, Loei province, resulting in the seizure of nearly 4 million methamphetamine pills.

The coordinated effort was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Sumet Polyeam, commander of Border Patrol Police Company 246, in collaboration with the Eastern Forces, Chiang Khan Boat Station, local law enforcement, and administrative agencies. The bust was carried out under Loei’s ongoing Re-X ray initiative, aimed at enhancing community vigilance and border security.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops

37 minutes ago
&#8216;Journeys from City to Sea&#8217; with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

‘Journeys from City to Sea’ with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand

40 minutes ago
3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa

50 minutes ago
Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers | Thaiger Business News

Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers

58 minutes ago
Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online

1 hour ago
Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia

2 hours ago
Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door

2 hours ago
Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video)

3 hours ago
Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht

4 hours ago
Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines

4 hours ago
Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault

4 hours ago
Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects

4 hours ago
Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl

4 hours ago
Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash

4 hours ago
Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade

5 hours ago
Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation

6 hours ago
Foreigner arrested in Phuket for illegal work at bike rental | Thaiger Crime News

Foreigner arrested in Phuket for illegal work at bike rental

6 hours ago
Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid

6 hours ago
Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics

6 hours ago
Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport | Thaiger Crime News

Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport

6 hours ago
Illegal cigarette trade in Songkhla cripples local businesses | Thaiger South Thailand News

Illegal cigarette trade in Songkhla cripples local businesses

7 hours ago
Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos

7 hours ago
Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment

7 hours ago
Thai worker loses life in explosion at oil tank factory in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai worker loses life in explosion at oil tank factory in Kanchanaburi

7 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
244 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x