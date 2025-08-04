Thai police seize 4 million meth pills in drug bust

Drug raid reveals major smuggling route

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, August 4, 2025
90 1 minute read
Thai police seize 4 million meth pills in drug bust | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, August 3, a large-scale drug trafficking operation was intercepted by Thai police in Chiang Khan district, Loei province.

The operation led to the seizure of nearly 4 million methamphetamine pills. Police Lieutenant Colonel Sumet Polyeam, commander of the Border Patrol Police Company 246, coordinated with border security units, which consisted of the Eastern Forces, Chiang Khan Boat Station, local police, and administrative officials, to apprehend the transnational drug trafficking group.

The operation was part of Loei’s broader strategy to strengthen community vigilance under an initiative titled Re-X ray.

Intelligence reports had indicated a planned drug smuggling operation near Wat Phajom Nang in Huai Suak village, Buhom subdistrict, Chiang Khan. At approximately 5.30am, police, who were positioned in the area, observed a motorised boat arriving from a neighbouring country, docking at the Mekong River’s edge.

The suspects on the boat quickly began transferring items to a grey MG pickup truck from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, before driving away.

The police, already in pursuit, discreetly followed the vehicle and maintained visual contact throughout. The truck was eventually intercepted near a Lotus branch in Ban Tha Na Chan, Chiang Khan. Officers moved in to block the vehicle and arrested those involved.

A search of the vehicle revealed 12 sacks of methamphetamine, containing approximately 3,820,000 pills. Two suspects, 29 year old Saran Maneim and 30 year old Sarawut Siangsang, were taken into custody.

Related Articles

The suspects, along with the seized drugs, were transported to the Border Patrol Police Company 246 in Chiang Khan for further processing before being handed over to investigators at the Chiang Khan Police Station for prosecution, reported KhaoSod.

Thai police seize 4 million meth pills in drug bust | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, police in Kanchanaburi province have taken down a major drug trafficking ring allegedly headed by 37 year old Suthat “Mui” Detchakum, the suspected mastermind behind the abduction and murder of DJ Tate in May. The crackdown led to the arrest of five individuals and the confiscation of assets worth 408 million baht.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand boosts bird flu control after Cambodia outbreak | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand boosts bird flu control after Cambodia outbreak

6 minutes ago
Car theft leaves Thai saleswoman devastated, losses over 50,000 baht | Thaiger Crime News

Car theft leaves Thai saleswoman devastated, losses over 50,000 baht

18 minutes ago
Cambodian attack leaves Surin hospital with 45 million baht damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian attack leaves Surin hospital with 45 million baht damage

28 minutes ago
Thai netizens slam foreign couple for sexual act on Pattaya baht bus | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai netizens slam foreign couple for sexual act on Pattaya baht bus

32 minutes ago
Koh Samui&#8217;s property pivot: Luxury living, rising condos, and smart investments | Thaiger Property News

Koh Samui’s property pivot: Luxury living, rising condos, and smart investments

33 minutes ago
Bangkok police arrest man after three-day stolen vehicle pursuit | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police arrest man after three-day stolen vehicle pursuit

42 minutes ago
Nonthaburi man shot dead in Surat Thani rubber plantation | Thaiger Crime News

Nonthaburi man shot dead in Surat Thani rubber plantation

57 minutes ago
Thai man claims self-defence after stabbing singer in Bangkok petrol station | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims self-defence after stabbing singer in Bangkok petrol station

57 minutes ago
Thai police seize 4 million meth pills in drug bust | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police seize 4 million meth pills in drug bust

1 hour ago
Man tragically killed by crane in Chon Buri construction site | Thaiger Thailand News

Man tragically killed by crane in Chon Buri construction site

2 hours ago
Thai officials search for hidden Cambodian rockets after border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials search for hidden Cambodian rockets after border clash

2 hours ago
Surin province combats unauthorised drone threats with defensive actions | Thaiger Crime News

Surin province combats unauthorised drone threats with defensive actions

2 hours ago
Pickup truck loses wheel at Nakhon Ratchasima intersection (video) | Thaiger Road deaths

Pickup truck loses wheel at Nakhon Ratchasima intersection (video)

2 hours ago
Police intercept pickup carrying suspected stolen motorcycles in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Crime News

Police intercept pickup carrying suspected stolen motorcycles in Sa Kaeo

3 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and high sea waves expected in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and high sea waves expected in Thailand

3 hours ago
Cambodian spy arrested in Thailand for military espionage | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian spy arrested in Thailand for military espionage

22 hours ago
Phuket fishing vessels cleared of forced labour, trafficking concerns | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket fishing vessels cleared of forced labour, trafficking concerns

22 hours ago
Five drug traffickers killed in Thailand, 1.35m meth pills seized | Thaiger Crime News

Five drug traffickers killed in Thailand, 1.35m meth pills seized

22 hours ago
Thai provinces unite to tackle drone threats with new measures | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai provinces unite to tackle drone threats with new measures

1 day ago
Lopburi woman arrested for illegal karaoke bar and child exploitation | Thaiger Crime News

Lopburi woman arrested for illegal karaoke bar and child exploitation

1 day ago
Chachoengsao mystery: woman found dead in fish pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao mystery: woman found dead in fish pond

1 day ago
Chumphon tragedy: teenage girls die in motorcycle crash | Thaiger Road deaths

Chumphon tragedy: teenage girls die in motorcycle crash

1 day ago
Man found dead with phone in hand in Samut Prakan condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found dead with phone in hand in Samut Prakan condo

1 day ago
Fatal shooting in Phetchaburi leaves one dead after dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Fatal shooting in Phetchaburi leaves one dead after dispute

1 day ago
Fire at Chon Buri postal warehouse traps four, causes extensive damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Chon Buri postal warehouse traps four, causes extensive damage

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, August 4, 2025
90 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x