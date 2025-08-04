Thai police seize 4 million meth pills in drug bust

Yesterday, August 3, a large-scale drug trafficking operation was intercepted by Thai police in Chiang Khan district, Loei province.

The operation led to the seizure of nearly 4 million methamphetamine pills. Police Lieutenant Colonel Sumet Polyeam, commander of the Border Patrol Police Company 246, coordinated with border security units, which consisted of the Eastern Forces, Chiang Khan Boat Station, local police, and administrative officials, to apprehend the transnational drug trafficking group.

The operation was part of Loei’s broader strategy to strengthen community vigilance under an initiative titled Re-X ray.

Intelligence reports had indicated a planned drug smuggling operation near Wat Phajom Nang in Huai Suak village, Buhom subdistrict, Chiang Khan. At approximately 5.30am, police, who were positioned in the area, observed a motorised boat arriving from a neighbouring country, docking at the Mekong River’s edge.

The suspects on the boat quickly began transferring items to a grey MG pickup truck from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, before driving away.

The police, already in pursuit, discreetly followed the vehicle and maintained visual contact throughout. The truck was eventually intercepted near a Lotus branch in Ban Tha Na Chan, Chiang Khan. Officers moved in to block the vehicle and arrested those involved.

A search of the vehicle revealed 12 sacks of methamphetamine, containing approximately 3,820,000 pills. Two suspects, 29 year old Saran Maneim and 30 year old Sarawut Siangsang, were taken into custody.

The suspects, along with the seized drugs, were transported to the Border Patrol Police Company 246 in Chiang Khan for further processing before being handed over to investigators at the Chiang Khan Police Station for prosecution, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, police in Kanchanaburi province have taken down a major drug trafficking ring allegedly headed by 37 year old Suthat “Mui” Detchakum, the suspected mastermind behind the abduction and murder of DJ Tate in May. The crackdown led to the arrest of five individuals and the confiscation of assets worth 408 million baht.