Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid

6 youths test positive as meth, ketamine and ecstasy found during late-night sweep

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
208 1 minute read
Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A Pattaya kratom shop turned out to be a front for a drug den—with methamphetamine (meth), ketamine, and ecstasy uncovered during a late-night raid.

At around 10.30pm yesterday, August 6, Bang Lamung district officials and police launched a coordinated operation at a suspicious kratom shop in Soi Naklua, following repeated complaints from residents about dodgy gatherings and suspected drug activity.

The operation was led by Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapat Srithanyanon, accompanied by officers Wanchai Wannaprom, Kamphrai Laosaen, Natthaphop Yomjinda, Natthawat Sophonsewatsilp, Tharit Jancharoon, as well as others from Bang Lamung Police Station.

On entering the shop, officers found a group of youths loitering inside. A search of the premises revealed more than just herbal tea.

Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid | News by Thaiger

A 30 year old man identified only as Arthawit was found in possession of a small stash of illegal drugs, including:

Further inspection of the property uncovered even more substances stashed throughout the shop:

  • Eight more orange ecstasy pills

  • Three additional ketamine vape cartridges

  • Numerous zip-lock bags used for distribution

Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid | News by Thaiger

All present were subjected to urine drug tests. Six tested positive for narcotic substances and were detained for mandatory rehabilitation procedures.

The suspect, Arthawit, was immediately arrested and transferred to Bang Lamung Police Station for further legal action. He now faces multiple drug possession and trafficking-related charges.

The Pattaya News reported that residents had long suspected the kratom shop was a cover for more serious activities, citing frequent gatherings of youths and late-night disturbances.

Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid | News by Thaiger

Officers say the raid is part of a broader crackdown on illegal drug distribution networks operating under the guise of legal herbal businesses.

“We’re committed to shutting down these operations before they spread further into the community.”

Police confirmed that more surprise inspections are planned in the area, warning businesses that enable drug activity will face swift legal consequences.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops

43 minutes ago
&#8216;Journeys from City to Sea&#8217; with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

‘Journeys from City to Sea’ with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand

45 minutes ago
3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa

55 minutes ago
Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers | Thaiger Business News

Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers

1 hour ago
Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online

2 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia

2 hours ago
Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door

3 hours ago
Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video)

3 hours ago
Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht

4 hours ago
Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines

4 hours ago
Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault

4 hours ago
Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects

4 hours ago
Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl

4 hours ago
Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash

4 hours ago
Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade

6 hours ago
Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation

6 hours ago
Foreigner arrested in Phuket for illegal work at bike rental | Thaiger Crime News

Foreigner arrested in Phuket for illegal work at bike rental

6 hours ago
Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid

6 hours ago
Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics

6 hours ago
Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport | Thaiger Crime News

Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport

7 hours ago
Illegal cigarette trade in Songkhla cripples local businesses | Thaiger South Thailand News

Illegal cigarette trade in Songkhla cripples local businesses

7 hours ago
Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos

7 hours ago
Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment

7 hours ago
Thai worker loses life in explosion at oil tank factory in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai worker loses life in explosion at oil tank factory in Kanchanaburi

7 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
208 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x