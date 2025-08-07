Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid

A Pattaya kratom shop turned out to be a front for a drug den—with methamphetamine (meth), ketamine, and ecstasy uncovered during a late-night raid.

At around 10.30pm yesterday, August 6, Bang Lamung district officials and police launched a coordinated operation at a suspicious kratom shop in Soi Naklua, following repeated complaints from residents about dodgy gatherings and suspected drug activity.

The operation was led by Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapat Srithanyanon, accompanied by officers Wanchai Wannaprom, Kamphrai Laosaen, Natthaphop Yomjinda, Natthawat Sophonsewatsilp, Tharit Jancharoon, as well as others from Bang Lamung Police Station.

On entering the shop, officers found a group of youths loitering inside. A search of the premises revealed more than just herbal tea.

A 30 year old man identified only as Arthawit was found in possession of a small stash of illegal drugs, including:

Further inspection of the property uncovered even more substances stashed throughout the shop:

Eight more orange ecstasy pills

Three additional ketamine vape cartridges

Numerous zip-lock bags used for distribution

All present were subjected to urine drug tests. Six tested positive for narcotic substances and were detained for mandatory rehabilitation procedures.

The suspect, Arthawit, was immediately arrested and transferred to Bang Lamung Police Station for further legal action. He now faces multiple drug possession and trafficking-related charges.

The Pattaya News reported that residents had long suspected the kratom shop was a cover for more serious activities, citing frequent gatherings of youths and late-night disturbances.

Officers say the raid is part of a broader crackdown on illegal drug distribution networks operating under the guise of legal herbal businesses.

“We’re committed to shutting down these operations before they spread further into the community.”

Police confirmed that more surprise inspections are planned in the area, warning businesses that enable drug activity will face swift legal consequences.