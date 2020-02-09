PM visits shooting victims in hospital as the nation mourns | The Thaiger

Crime
PM visits shooting victims in hospital as the nation mourns
The soldier who shot dead at least 25 people in a bloodbath in Korat was killed in a police assault at around 9am today, ending a rampage that lasted more than 17 hours.
The shooter has been identified as 32 year old Jakrapanth Thomma, an officer working for the army’s 22nd Ammunition Battalion. He stole weapons and a Humvee, (a four-wheel drive military vehicle) from his base in Nakhon Ratchasima yesterday before going on a shooting spree that appears to be Thailand’s worst-ever mass shooting. He was killed in the area of a Foodland supermarket in the basement of Terminal 21 shopping mall, where he spent nearly fourteen hours holed up, according to police at the scene. The officers say Jakkrapanth was discovered hiding inside the supermarket and shot at police, forcing them to return fire.
In a news conference, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said he has ordered all relevant agencies to assist the victims and their families, who suffered from what he called an “unprecedented outburst” of violence. He flew in by helicopter to visit the injured in Korat area hospitals this afternoon. He says the investigation is ongoing and thanked the public for donating blood in response to the carnage.
He defended the lengthy siege, saying that security officers took all necessary precautions when advancing into the sprawling mall complex with hundreds of civilians trapped inside.
A Twitter post from Khaosod reports that there will be a candlelight vigil at 6pm at Thao Suranari (Ya Mo) statue in Korat in memory of the victims.
Thai soldier killed by security forces after 17 hour shooting rampage – 26 others killed
A Saturday afternoon bloodbath by a crazed Thai army soldier in a crowded shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, north east Thailand, came to a predictable end when the elite ‘Hanuman’ squad cornered and shot the gunman around 9am this morning. It followed many hours of tense negotiations interspersed with gunfire. The gunman’s death ended 17 hours of random shootings and the deaths of 27 people (including the gunman). The entire incident caused by an aggrieved 32 year old soldier whose sole motive, at this stage, appeared to be a disagreement over money with his commanding officer.
The argument with his commander, 48 year old Col. Anantharot Krasae, and his subsequent shooting around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon, set up a train of unfortunate events that would eventually lead to the death of a reported 26 innocent lives and a trail of 57 wounded Korat citizens.
The identified soldier, Sgt Maj Jakrapanth Thomma, who acted alone as he set about on his shooting spree, started by first killing his commanding officer at the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, and then a 65 year old woman, named as Anong Mitrchan.
He then attacked a guard at the Surathampithak army camp, shooting the soldier and seizing his HK attack rifle. He then grabbed a cache of weapons including rapid fire weapons, ammunition, grenades and a Humvee 4-wheel drive. He was clad in camouflage gear and a helmet.
In what appears to be a spontaneous and unplanned series of events, he then drove out of the barrack’s back gate and headed to the Wat Pa Satharam, a temple on the outskirts of downtown Korat, where he killed and injured guards who tried to stop him.
Hey headed to the Terminal 21 shopping centre, in the middle of Korat, a drive of some 14 kilometres, shooting people along the way. When he got to the shopping mall, he casually strolled into the building firing indiscriminately at hundreds of shoppers and mall staff.
In the following hours, before the Bangkok-based Hanuman special operations squad arrived by helicopter, he moved around the seven floors of the shopping centre, taking hostages and shooting people at random. People hid wherever they could.
Facebook unwittingly became one of the shooter’s weapons as the gunman live-streamed his crazed assault. Facebook, after being contacted by the Department of Digital Technologies, took down the streams and his many posts cataloguing the murderous rampage interspersed with a string of random comments.
“Nobody can avoid death”
“Should I surrender?”
“Oh shit, I’ve got cramps in my hand.”
“Being rich from taking advantage of others, do they think they can use money in hell?”
The sound of sporadic gunfire kept peppering the silence around the Terminal well into the morning. Mall workers and shoppers, trapped inside when he entered the building, crawled out from fire exits and glass entrances, staying low to avoid bullets. They kept escaping in small groups throughout the morning.
When police and army specialists finally located the gunman they attempted to negotiate with the man, but found their words returned with gunfire. A policeman was killed in the exchange of shots.
A final assault began this morning and police confirmed that the gunman was shot dead at 9am. Rescue workers then rushed into the building where they discovered the dead and escorted the injured and others out of the building to safety. Eight hostages were rescued when he was eventually killed – some were among the list of injured people.
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, kept abreast of the situation throughout, announced that there were 27 dead and 57 injured. He announced that the casualties included 25 citizens, a policeman and the 32 year old gunman.
The mass shooting is the second shopping centre shooting in Thailand this year. On January 9, a masked gunman (a local school principal) fatally shot 3 people, including a 2 year old boy, injuring another 4, while he robbed a gold shop in the city centre of Lop Buri province. That man was arrested alive and awaits trial but has allegedly confessed to his crimes.
Soldiers seize 100 kilograms of crystal meth in Chiang Mai
A clash with drug runners in Chiang Mai province today resulted in the seizure of around 100 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice,” valued at about 100 million baht. Soldiers, acting on a tip-off, laid an ambush and were waiting for the drug runners.
About 10 smugglers are thought to have been wounded in the the clash, which included forces of police from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and army rangers. The shootout occurred near the Burmese border in the Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai. Police say the drug runners retreated across the border and left about 100 kilograms of crystal meth at the site.
Elsewhere, police in northern Thailand’s Lampang province arrested a driver and seized more than 172,000 meth pills, or “ya ba,” and about 70 kilograms of crystal meth. The drugs were found during a search of his pickup truck at a road checkpoint..
Police say said the pickup was loaded with vegetables enclosed in a steel cage. Police discovered a large sack hidden under the vegetables. The sack contained 172,200 meth pills and 35 packages of crystal meth, weighing about 70 kilograms in total.
Police say the drugs have a street value about 100 million baht. The driver allegedly confessed he was moving the drugs from Chiang Rai to central Thailand. He was taken to a Lampang police station and charged with transporting illegal drugs with intent to sell.
Gunman killed in Korat shopping centre – 25 dead, more than 40 injured
Police report that the Thai army soldier, who shot and killed at least 25 people in a shooting spree in the Korat shopping centre, has been shot dead in an assault by the Hanuman special forces division. Police sources said the 32 year old gunman was shot dead in the “Zone A” area of the shopping mall basement. Another news source is reporting that he was killed near a Foodland supermarket on the basement floor.
The siege inside the Nakhon Ratchasima shopping mall lasted more than 17 hours before the gunman was eventually shot and killed.
The special forces ‘Hanuman’ unit stormed the Terminal 21 shopping mall as dark descended on Korat, the largest city in the north east Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima. They evacuated hundreds of confused shoppers and workers last night as they continued to hunt for the gunman who was holed up inside the mall, reportedly on the 4th floor at the time, after killing at least 25 people and injuring 31. The shopping centre has 7 floors.
In Thailand it was the holy Makha Bucha Day Buddhist holiday and the western-style shopping centre was packed with locals enjoying the festivities and special celebrations put on inside the mall.
Just before 3am this morning sporadic rounds of gunfire were again heard inside the building. At the same time, about five ambulances arrived at the mall to ferry injured people to local hospitals.
The 32 year old Thai army officer started killing people when he fired randomly at civilians as he drove in a stolen Humvee 4-wheel drive he’d stolen from his army base, to the Terminal 21 shopping centre late yesterday afternoon.
Many more people have been shot and killed inside the mall. The gunman even live-streamed his shootings and captured the mayhem on Facebook before his site was taken down around 7.20pm.
Kul Kaemthong, a cleaner who says he rushed into a room in the 4th floor food court with about 40 others to hide before being evacuated hours later said he was terrified.
“I was really terrified. At that moment, I could not think about anything. When we heard a gunshot, everybody started running for our lives.”
This morning, four more bodies were found on the Ground floor inside the shopping centre.
The massacre is the worst mass shooting in Thailand, a style of event usually associated with mass gun killings in the United States. But Thailand has a population of 69 million people who possess approximately 10 million guns. Thailand already has one of the highest gun homicide rates in Asia. The situation in Korat comes just a month after a Lop Buri gunman, later identified as a local school principal, killed three a people at a gold shop in a suburban shopping mall.
How events unfolded…
The carnage began around 3.30pm when the Thai Army soldier shot dead his commander and two others at the Surathampithak army base in Nakhon Ratchasima, north east Thailand, before stealing weapons, ammunition and a 4-wheel drive Humvee. He is said to be carrying an HK33 assault rifle along with other weapons.
The slain commander was identified as 48 year old Col Anantharot Krasae. Thai media reported that the gunman had some sort of conflict over money with his commanding officer, that escalated into an argument. The reported motive has not been verified by authorities at this stage. A 63 year old woman was also killed at the camp, along with another soldier.
The gunman then headed into town, shooting randomly at citizens along the way, as he made his way to the Korat Terminal 21 mall. The army base is about 14 kilometres from the Terminal 21 shopping centre.
The suspect was identified early as 32 year old Sgt-Maj Jakrapanth Thomma, an ammunition battalion officer working for the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, according to defence ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich speaking to Thai PBS World.
Around 6.30pm there was a flurry of social media showing the soldier getting out of the stolen 4-wheel drive in front of the mall and firing a volley of gunshots, sending people scurrying for cover. The gunfire was ringing out clearly on the streamed footage.
The gunman fired at a cooking gas cylinder. It exploded and burst into fire. He paused for a moment and took a selfie with the fire in the background.
The gunman’s Facebook page was taken offline a few moments later, around 7.20pm. Facebook later confirmed that it had removed the account and “would also take down any other violating content related to this attack”.
Facebook announced in a statement… “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand. There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack.”
The Hanuman unit responded swiftly and arrived from Bangkok by helicopter. They quickly had the shopping centre and environs in a complete lockdown. Police also brought the suspect’s mother from Chaiyaphum province, just to the north of Nakhon Ratchasima, hoping she may be able to assist in negotiations.
Around 8.30pm the Unit said they were preparing to “engage” the shooter inside the shopping centre. In the meantime they helped evacuate as many people as they combed the lower floors of the mall.
“It’s still unclear on which floor or where the gunman is in hiding.”
It has since been reported that the assailant is holding 16 people hostage on the fourth floor of the mall.
At 11.30pm a police spokesperson announced that they had taken control of the Ground, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors of the mall.
During the evening the army asked local media and netizens to stop streaming live coverage in order to “avoid giving the suspect information about official activities”.
